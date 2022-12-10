Amazon Home Decor Gifts That Look Extremely High-End

Amazon

Jonathan Adler 1000-piece panoramic puzzle

True, a puzzle isn’t traditionally home decor, but a puzzle this chic just might be frame worthy. Undulating waves of colors — poppy raspberry, olive green, lemon yellow, and cerulean blue offset by sand, deep umber and terra cotta brown — make this puzzle a real pleaser for someone design-minded. Jonathan Adler is a design company known for pop art inspired, luxe interiors and chic products that are synonymous with modern American glamour, and this cool tabletop piece is sure to make an eye-popping gift for the design hound on your list.