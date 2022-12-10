Shopping
Amazon Home Decor Gifts That Look Extremely High-End

A round-up of home-brightening gifts from Amazon with a luxe look.

Home decor is always a great option for gifting. Everyone loves to feather their nest, so why not give a little something with a high-end look?

Whether you’re shopping for someone design-minded, artistically inclined, a king in the kitchen or a host with the most, you’re sure to find a good option on Amazon.

Luxe home decor is hiding in plain sight at the e-commerce mega store — you just have to know where to look.

Velvet throw pillows, tabletop sculptures, marble accessories and even a chic puzzle are some favorites that we’ve rounded up ahead.

1
Amazon
Four coordinating throw pillow covers
A color palette that melds hues of the Southwest with a color-blocked contemporary sensibility make these pillows make a great gift, perhaps for that cool aunt who’s dreaming of visiting Taos or your BFF who’s thinking of redecorating. Daniel M White says in their five-star review that “the colors are very vivid without being overwhelming, VERY aesthetically pleasing.” Contrasting piping adds charm and interest to a classic shape. And nothing says luxury like plush velvet. These pillows ship unstuffed and flat-packed, ready for gifting. Thanks to an invisible zipper you can pop these covers over any pillow you already have at home.
$32.50 at Amazon
2
Amazon
Round cork glass statement jar
This cork topped jar is anything but ordinary. Stepping up your everyday storage is a perfect sphere of cork perched atop a borosilicate glass jar. Get creative with this piece — store your coffee beans, match-book collection or even your favorite herbs. BrokeintheOC says in their five-star review that they have even “been using this [jar] for a terrarium for about 2 months now and it’s just perfect. Really cute.” Infinitely flexible, this stylish jar (and its many uses) make for a great gift.
$8.99+ at Amazon
3
Amazon
Four gradient spiral candles
A set of these sculptural candles make a great gift for the maximalist on your list. Each candle is handmade in high-purity paraffin and features a clean-burning cotton wick. You can choose from a multitude of colors, but the orange and yellow ombre combo is the one to beat. These cheerful shades are sure to warm up any holiday celebration.
$23.39 at Amazon
4
Amazon
Gold balloon animal figurine
Any art lovers in the house? This table top balloon animal piece is more than reminiscent of a certain contemporary artist’s work. Whether you’re gifting an art fan, a dog lover or just someone whimsical at heart, this glossy tabletop sculpture is a spot-on gift. Reviewer ES says “[the sculpture] comes exactly like the picture! Adorable shelf decor!” Just the right size to play as a fun paperweight, dress up your dresser or add to your tchotchke collection. This 4-inch ceramic figurine is small, but everyone knows good things come in small packages. “Perfect for a small area, adds a classy bit of fun” says Sam in their review.
$13.96 at Amazon
5
Amazon
Set of two triangular marble bookends
Classy and sleek, these minimal marble bookends make an ideal gift for someone discerning. Thanks to their geometric construction and sturdy weight they’re likely to stand up to any collection — a deep stack of cookbooks, art books and monographs or, of course, novels. Gorgeous polished white marble lends a high-end look to any room. Reviewer Marie C Dubey says the bookends boast a “very simple and classy design that will match just about any decor.” They went on to say they “like the first pair so much, I bought two more!”
$41.30 at Amazon
6
Amazon
Jonathan Adler 1000-piece panoramic puzzle
True, a puzzle isn’t traditionally home decor, but a puzzle this chic just might be frame worthy. Undulating waves of colors — poppy raspberry, olive green, lemon yellow, and cerulean blue offset by sand, deep umber and terra cotta brown — make this puzzle a real pleaser for someone design-minded. Jonathan Adler is a design company known for pop art inspired, luxe interiors and chic products that are synonymous with modern American glamour, and this cool tabletop piece is sure to make an eye-popping gift for the design hound on your list.
$24 at Amazon
7
Amazon
Set of two modern ceramic vases
These modern ceramic vases in black and cream are sure to add style to any space. “They’re super cute [and] add the perfect modern touch to my vintage style,” says reviewer Kemana. James White notes in his five-star review that “elegant vases … for any occasion are hard to find” and that “these vases are perfect for presenting flowers anywhere in the home as well as to help create that perfect dining table accent.” Whether you choose to fill them with colorful fresh flowers, minimalist dried pampas grass or even paint brushes or kitchen utensils, these vases are up to the task. Gift them individually or as a set.
$29.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
Set of two artful wine glasses
The elegant shape of these wine glasses ensures that oenophiles can enjoy red, white, champagne and rosé in style. The glasses are even dishwasher-safe. This flexible set makes for ideal holiday gifting. Pj agrees in their review saying that “these glasses are wonderful! They come in a very lovely giftable box.” Just pair with a bottle of your favorite and let the good times roll.
$21.99 at Amazon
