It’s easy to become discouraged by the high cost of redecorating. Annoying shipping delays aside, furniture is often wildly expensive, which limits the ways you can change the look and feel of a room. However, it is possible to give your home a facelift without breaking the bank. Small details can really pack a punch, and there are reasonably priced investment pieces like rugs and curtains available if you know where to look.
Natalie Rebuck, an architect and interior designer at Re: Design Architects, told HuffPost that there are quite a few ways to refresh a space (without fully redecorating the room) at a reasonable price point. One option is moving items from one room into another to see if they might be happy there — there’s nothing more affordable than going shopping in your own home!
“The other thing I like to do is look for new and trendy pillows,” she said, adding that “sometimes just adding a couple new pillows or a throw blanket can really help me feel like the space looks refreshed.” She also noted that nothing changes up a vibe like getting new plants or flowers.
Rebuck recommended picking smaller, less expensive items that can be easily swapped out when a trend has passed or you’ve grown tired of it. Adding pops of color here and there is an excellent way to add an element of playfulness to your space. In Rebuck’s opinion, vases, pillows, decorative bowls, rugs and even table lamps are fun ways to explore color and shape. Interior designer Shannon Eddings suggested curating a stack of stylish coffee table books to add sophistication and comfort to your space. (Both experts have had luck finding these items on a budget at yard sales, estate sales and local thrift stores.)
Eddings also said that moving existing furniture around is a wonderful way to breathe new life into your home, along with fresh paint. “Paint has a huge effect on the mood of a room,” she explained. “If you are willing to do the labor yourself, it’s a low-cost and effective way to spruce things up.” If you’re feeling brave, Eddings pointed out that “painting the ceiling a color is a fun way to make a big statement without going too crazy.” However, wallpaper is her absolute favorite way to bring color or personality to the room. “It’s so all-encompassing that it has the most dramatic effect for the price,” she said.
And never underestimate the power of artwork. Instead of splurging on a pricey piece, Eddings suggested blowing up artistic, candid photos taken by you or a loved one and throwing them into affordable frames. It’s an easy, cost-effective way to completely change an entire aesthetic.
Below, we’ve rounded up a selection of home decor items under $100 inspired by suggestions from our experts. They run the gamut from pillows and blankets to rugs, sculptural items and more. These chic and easy adjustments will make a huge difference in a space, infusing it with personality, color and good vibes — on a budget.
Hay PC portable lamp
Available in eight different colors, this portable lamp is to move from room to room depending on where you need a little extra light and a whole lot more pizzazz. It's refined with a hint of whimsy and has a scratch- and water-resistant finish to withstand a bit of wear and tear. It has a touch-controlled step dimmer and a USB charging cable.
West Elm sculptural objects
It doesn't get much more elegant than these wood and marble sculptural objects from West Elm. You can purchase them individually or in sets of three, either way they'll add beauty and visual interest to any space, elevating the vibe of a whole room for less than it costs to go to dinner and a movie.
West Elm petrified wood tray
I love a catchall tray or dish, and this petrified wood tray is as functional as it is aesthetically pleasing. Use it to store keys and wallets by an entryway or as a bit of decor in a lounge room. Either way, the inclusion of rustic texture in the room will make it feel warm and cozy. It's available in two sizes.
A translucent vase
This eye-catching glass vase at Amazon provides a cheerful pop of color, an eclectic shape and a lovely receptacle for blooms year-round. it's available in four different colors, but I'm partial to this sunny yellow hue (though I admit the iridescent one also caught my eye).
Umbra Oh Chair
Seating can skew pricey, which is why this modish chair is such a great find! It's playful, chic and versatile, and can transition from one room to another (or even outdoors) with ease. It is made of molded plastic with a matte finish, strong powder-coated steel legs and nylon feet to keep your floors from scratching. It'll change the entire feel of a room.
Kassatex scalloped towels
Available in eight different colors, these scallop-edged towels are delightfully whimsical and fun. They have cottagecore vibes but aren't too twee and will give the bathroom a major refresh with ease. You can purchase a bath towel, hand towel and washcloth individually or as a bundle.
Jonathan Adler Venom Sapphire rug
Bring the drama with a snake-festooned rug from Jonathan Adler and Ruggable. It's available in two color combinations and a variety of sizes, including a runner that is juuuuuust over $100. (Don't be mad, it was just too good not to include!) It is water-resistant, stain-resistant and machine-washable.
A soft, lightweight throw blanket
Interior designer and architect Natalie Rebuck recommended this cozy blanket. With 40 colors to choose from, it's a no-brainer, easy way to add comfort, texture, color and coziness to a room. It's made from breathable and fade-resistant chenille-like poly fabric that is as durable as it is comfy.
H&M bubbled glass tea light holder
Pop an electric or traditional tea light into this cool and chic bubble glass candle holder recommended by Rebuck. It has a very futuristic, almost space-age vibe without looking too kitschy. It'll be a fun addition to any room.
Opalhouse Eulalia peel and stick wallpaper
Target
has an incredible assortment of stick-and-peel wallpaper, but I'm partial to this sophisticated black-and-white design. Even the tiniest of spaces would benefit from a fun, unexpected wallpaper print, and this easy-to-use and remove paper is a breeze to work with.
Design Within Reach W&S chamber vase
If you love a sculptural piece but prefer more neutral tones and subtle shapes, this vase from Design Within Reach is just the right balance between eccentric and traditional. Made of porcelain stoneware, it is lovely enough to display on its own or hold stems and flowers.
Orren Ellis asymmetrical mirror
A fresh, new decorative mirror can be a great way to bring extra light and creativity to a space. It's made of high-quality glass with an explosion-proof membrane that prevents shattered glass from spilling out. It comes with pre-installed hooks and screws if you want to hang it up, though it looks beautiful propped up on its own as well.
A beautiful and statement-making coffee table book
This "MoMA NOW" coffee table book is as glamorous and decorative as it is informative. Published as part of the museums's 90th anniversary celebrations in 2019, it includes photographs of some of the museum collection's most famous artworks, including work by Monet, van Gogh, Kahlo and Warhol. It will add vibrancy and color to any coffee table.
Matilda Goad & Co. tufted plaid rug
Infuse a bit of personality into a room with this Rebuck-approved plaid rug from Anthropologie. The smallest size comes in at under $90 and is perfect for a little spot that needs a bit of extra oomph.
West Elm modern abstract floral pillow cover
Pillows just might be the easiest way to change the look and feel of a room, helping it feel fresh and updated. You can even swap them out seasonally so that your decor never feels stale. Available in two colors, these lovely pillows have an abstract floral design and are made with rich velvet fabric that looks and feels both expensive and cozy.
West Elm Silhouette pedestal side table
Available in two different finishes, this pedestal-style side table has a stainless steel base and solid marble top that gives it an elegant, elevated and modern aesthetic. Its clean, simple silhouette can easily fit in with a variety of color palettes and styles and it is a delightful place to pop a beverage. Tuck it next to an accent chair or couch for a bit of unexpected flair.
Pottery Barn Mason oversized linen napkins
Having a colorful set of linen napkins brings a joyful and carefree, casual vibe to any tablescape. These Pottery Barn napkins come in sets of four, so you can build your collection slowly without going over budget. They're made with strong, longlasting 100% linen fabric that will get softer with time and they're machine-washable.
Urban Outfitters Surreal Face beaded coaster set
How cheeky and fun are these beaded coasters from Urban Outfitters? Talk about a dash of personality! This set of four is made with glass beads with a cotton backing and adds just the right amount of kitsch to a room.
A sweet mushroom lamp from Etsy
Nothing changes the mood of a room quite like unique lighting sources. This chic mushroom nightlight has a calming yellow glow and cottage-like aesthetic that feels like you're hanging out in Fern Gully. It's a great way to add soft, ambient lighting and some visual interest as well.
A handful of dried flowers
Flowers and plants were recommended by our experts, and these dried Billy button flowers from Roxanne's Dried Flowers bring the sunshine inside, but will last much longer than fresh-cut flowers. Tuck them in a small vase and watch them lift up a whole room.
Urban Outfitters Cloud soap dish
If your bathroom is feeling dreary, add a little detail like a cloud-shaped soap or jewelry dish for a bit of levity and softness. This pretty dish ceramic dish has a sky-blue glaze and glossy finish and makes a dreamy addition to countertops and bedside tables.
Anthropologie Sophie faux fur blanket
With 4.8 stars and over 500 five-star reviews on Anthropologie
, this sweet, cheerful and stylish blanket is as good as it gets. It comes in eight different colors and prints, and is as chic as it is comforting and warm. And at $98 per blanket, it’s remarkably more affordable than other high-quality, popular faux fur blankets. Add comfort, softness, warmth and some color to your couch with ease.
A fresh coat of paint
Depending on your budget, you can really make a huge impact with fresh paint. Go for a single wall or ceiling for a statement effect or drench a whole room in a punch of color. Either way, mission accomplished. Backdrop paints are as good as it gets, and I'm particularly besotted with their new Night On Earth
shade. Wouldn't it be a dream on kitchen cabinets?