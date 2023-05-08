HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change. The experts we consulted for this story do not necessarily endorse the products ahead unless otherwise noted.

It’s easy to become discouraged by the high cost of redecorating. Annoying shipping delays aside, furniture is often wildly expensive, which limits the ways you can change the look and feel of a room. However, it is possible to give your home a facelift without breaking the bank. Small details can really pack a punch, and there are reasonably priced investment pieces like rugs and curtains available if you know where to look.

Natalie Rebuck, an architect and interior designer at Re: Design Architects, told HuffPost that there are quite a few ways to refresh a space (without fully redecorating the room) at a reasonable price point. One option is moving items from one room into another to see if they might be happy there — there’s nothing more affordable than going shopping in your own home!

“The other thing I like to do is look for new and trendy pillows,” she said, adding that “sometimes just adding a couple new pillows or a throw blanket can really help me feel like the space looks refreshed.” She also noted that nothing changes up a vibe like getting new plants or flowers.

Rebuck recommended picking smaller, less expensive items that can be easily swapped out when a trend has passed or you’ve grown tired of it. Adding pops of color here and there is an excellent way to add an element of playfulness to your space. In Rebuck’s opinion, vases, pillows, decorative bowls, rugs and even table lamps are fun ways to explore color and shape. Interior designer Shannon Eddings suggested curating a stack of stylish coffee table books to add sophistication and comfort to your space. (Both experts have had luck finding these items on a budget at yard sales, estate sales and local thrift stores.)

Eddings also said that moving existing furniture around is a wonderful way to breathe new life into your home, along with fresh paint. “Paint has a huge effect on the mood of a room,” she explained. “If you are willing to do the labor yourself, it’s a low-cost and effective way to spruce things up.” If you’re feeling brave, Eddings pointed out that “painting the ceiling a color is a fun way to make a big statement without going too crazy.” However, wallpaper is her absolute favorite way to bring color or personality to the room. “It’s so all-encompassing that it has the most dramatic effect for the price,” she said.

And never underestimate the power of artwork. Instead of splurging on a pricey piece, Eddings suggested blowing up artistic, candid photos taken by you or a loved one and throwing them into affordable frames. It’s an easy, cost-effective way to completely change an entire aesthetic.