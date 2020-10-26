HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

The Home Depot There's plenty of early Black Friday deals from The Home Depot on furniture and decor to add to your cart now.

But you still might be searching for that one thing that’s missing from your home. Maybe it’s the right office chair so you can sit down and finally get through your inbox, or a humidifier to prepare for a winter spent mostly indoors.

With Prime Day officially over, there aren’t as many furniture and home decor sales happening right now to scroll through. But there is one with so much on sale you definitely don’t want to miss it.

The Home Depot’s “Fall Savings” sale continues (it’s been live even before Prime Day) with early Black Friday deals for every room in the house. The new furniture and home decor markdowns are worth adding to your cart.

There are some fantastic furniture finds hiding in the sale. Our favorite is this blue velvet sectional sleeper sofa, which was $1,089 and is still on sale for just $560.

With more markdowns, we went ahead and picked out affordable buys under $250 for all around the house. From a set of four upholstered dining chairs for guests to a reclaimed barn wood entryway organizer, these are the best home deals you can find at The Home Depot right now.