The Home Depot's Early Black Friday Deals On Furniture Are Here

The Home Depot's "Fall Savings" sale is full of early Black Friday deals on furniture, appliances and more.
There's plenty of early Black Friday deals from The Home Depot on furniture and decor to add to your cart now.&nbsp;
These days, you might find comfort in changing up your space — whether that means finding farmhouse decor that’s on trend, getting an outdoor heater for backyard bonfires or lighting up a new lamp when you’re working late.

But you still might be searching for that one thing that’s missing from your home. Maybe it’s the right office chair so you can sit down and finally get through your inbox, or a humidifier to prepare for a winter spent mostly indoors.

With Prime Day officially over, there aren’t as many furniture and home decor sales happening right now to scroll through. But there is one with so much on sale you definitely don’t want to miss it.

The Home Depot’s “Fall Savings” sale continues (it’s been live even before Prime Day) with early Black Friday deals for every room in the house. The new furniture and home decor markdowns are worth adding to your cart.

There are some fantastic furniture finds hiding in the sale. Our favorite is this blue velvet sectional sleeper sofa, which was $1,089 and is still on sale for just $560.

With more markdowns, we went ahead and picked out affordable buys under $250 for all around the house. From a set of four upholstered dining chairs for guests to a reclaimed barn wood entryway organizer, these are the best home deals you can find at The Home Depot right now.

Take a look:

1
An eye-catching way to organize your entryway
The Home Depot
Winter is coming. Organize your coats, hats, umbrellas, keys and even face masks on this reclaimed barn wood entryway organizer. It includes four moveable hooks so you can get the right setup for your family. It also includes a removable wire basket you could use to store clean cloth face masks, gloves, umbrellas or more. It also has a special waterproof coating so you don't have to worry about rain or snow ruining the finish. Mount a mirror beside it and you have the perfect setup to check yourself on your way out the door. Originally $178, get it now for $140 at The Home Depot.
2
A diffuser to diffuse any room or situation
The Home Depot
If you don't trust yourself with candles, turn to a diffuser for sweet smells. This diffuser sends out a mist to purify and humidify your space with essential oils. It has a bamboo base and glass cover, along with color-changing LED lights. And now it's more than 40% off. Originally $69, get it now for $40 at The Home Depot.
3
A coffee table with trays for takeout
The Home Depot
Not only does this coffee table look modern and minimalist, it offers much more space, too. Lift up the top and find two trays that you can pull out for whenever, like when you want to work from your laptop on the couch. Originally $279, get it now for $230 at The Home Depot.
4
A set of four dining chairs for when you have guests over
The Home Depot
These dining chairs are meant to be both ergonomic and elegant. Each chair features metal legs that are supposed to be sturdy, a scoop-shaped back and upholstered cushion seats. Originally $341, get the set now for $182 at The Home Depot.
5
A leather office chair to feel professional on work calls
The Home Depot
Make your meetings run smoothly with this leather office chair that features a padded backrest and seat so you're comfortable. It has five legs for when you feel like moving around throughout the day and a lever to adjust the height as well. Originally $122, get it now for $90 at The Home Depot.
6
A cheery chair for when you're cozying up with a good book
The Home Depot
With a comfortable seat cushion and metal frame, this chair is made to last. What we especially love is the gold hairpin-like legs and bright color. (But it comes in beige, gray and pink, too.) Originally $326, get it now for $182 at The Home Depot.
7
A bar cabinet for happy hours
The Home Depot
This cabinet includes a stemware rack to store glassware, a top shelf for limes and ice, and two shelves underneath for bottles. The dark wood will definitely fit right in with the rest of your living room. Originally $241, get it now for $142 at The Home Depot.
8
A side table that's super sculptural
The Home Depot
With a black glass top and rose gold frame, this side table is sure to stand out. It's just geometric enough and can hold everything from a lamp to your little succulents. Trust us, it looks a lot more expensive than its pricetag. Originally $134, get it now for $78 at The Home Depot.
9
A mattress topper for a good night's rest
The Home Depot
If you're over tossing, turning and counting sheep, you could add this mattress topper to your nighttime routine. It's made with gel memory foam that's meant to be cooling and help with pressure points. Plus, it's top-rated with over 2,000 reviews. Originally $170, get it now for $120 at The Home Depot.
10
A storage cabinet that can hold all your books
The Home Depot
Featuring glass shelves and doors for anything you want to tuck away, this cabinet has tons of storage for vases, books and trinkets from trips. You can also use it for dinnerware, if you need the extra room. Originally $227, get it now for $176 at The Home Depot.
