Thomas De Wever via Getty Images Everything you need to know about The Home Depot's competitive Prime Day sale, running through Oct. 21.

You’ve probably heard that this year’s Amazon’s Prime Day was postponed to Tuesday and Wednesday because of the coronavirus pandemic. But did you know Amazon isn’t the only place to get good deals on Prime Day?

Prime Day has become a bona fide shopping holiday in recent years, and big-box retailers such as Walmart, Target and even The Home Depot now offer alternative Prime Day sales to rival the deals on Amazon.

The Home Depot just announced its Fall Savings sales event, which runs through Oct. 21. The Home Depot is best known for having all things home improvement when you’ve got to DIY and carries everything from gold beds to pastel cookware that caught our editors’ eyes in recent months.

What is The Home Depot’s Fall Savings sale all about, exactly? The two-week-long sale features deals on mattresses for a good night’s sleep and living room furniture to change up your space. There are also discounts on kitchen items and small appliances, such as cookware, air fryers and drinkware.

If you’re looking for home inspiration when you’re redecorating, we recommend checking out The Home Depot’s Fall Finishing Touches page, which features the colors and patterns that are in for this season.

What deals are better at The Home Depot than Amazon on Prime Day?

Kativ via Getty Images Grab deals on furniture and decor from The Home Depot rather than Amazon.

The Home Depot’s competitive Prime Day sale is worth checking out if you’re specifically looking for home deals on furniture, appliances and decor.

The sale begins earlier than Prime Day, so you don’t have to worry about missing one of those limited-time Lightning Deals.

Out of all the markdowns in the sale, your best bet might be this blue velvet sectional sleeper sofa, which was $1,089 and is marked down to $560. It’s probably the best deal we’ve seen in the sale.

Other deals of note include this white writing desk that’s now under $100, a top-rated pressure cooker that’s 40% off and a stainless steel cookware set that looks much more expensive than its current $160 price tag.

We’ve seen some items that you’re better off getting now at The Home Depot rather than waiting until Prime Day. To make your browsing easier, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite deals to get from The Home Depot’s Fall Savings sale instead of from Amazon on Prime Day.