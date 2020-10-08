The Best Home Depot Prime Day Deals That Are Better Than Amazon's

For the Amazon-averse, there are tons of deals on kitchen appliances, living room furniture and office decor at The Home Depot instead.
By Ambar Pardilla

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Everything you need to know about The Home Depot's competitive Prime Day sale, running through Oct. 21.
You’ve probably heard that this year’s Amazon’s Prime Day was postponed to Tuesday and Wednesday because of the coronavirus pandemic. But did you know Amazon isn’t the only place to get good deals on Prime Day?

Prime Day has become a bona fide shopping holiday in recent years, and big-box retailers such as Walmart, Target and even The Home Depot now offer alternative Prime Day sales to rival the deals on Amazon.

The Home Depot just announced its Fall Savings sales event, which runs through Oct. 21. The Home Depot is best known for having all things home improvement when you’ve got to DIY and carries everything from gold beds to pastel cookware that caught our editors’ eyes in recent months.

What is The Home Depot’s Fall Savings sale all about, exactly? The two-week-long sale features deals on mattresses for a good night’s sleep and living room furniture to change up your space. There are also discounts on kitchen items and small appliances, such as cookware, air fryers and drinkware.

If you’re looking for home inspiration when you’re redecorating, we recommend checking out The Home Depot’s Fall Finishing Touches page, which features the colors and patterns that are in for this season.

What deals are better at The Home Depot than Amazon on Prime Day?

Grab deals on furniture and decor from The Home Depot rather than Amazon.
The Home Depot’s competitive Prime Day sale is worth checking out if you’re specifically looking for home deals on furniture, appliances and decor.

The sale begins earlier than Prime Day, so you don’t have to worry about missing one of those limited-time Lightning Deals.

Out of all the markdowns in the sale, your best bet might be this blue velvet sectional sleeper sofa, which was $1,089 and is marked down to $560. It’s probably the best deal we’ve seen in the sale.

Other deals of note include this white writing desk that’s now under $100, a top-rated pressure cooker that’s 40% off and a stainless steel cookware set that looks much more expensive than its current $160 price tag.

We’ve seen some items that you’re better off getting now at The Home Depot rather than waiting until Prime Day. To make your browsing easier, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite deals to get from The Home Depot’s Fall Savings sale instead of from Amazon on Prime Day.

Take a look.

1
Small kitchen appliances to get cooking
Home Depot
Get these deals while they're hot: The Home Depot is offering discounts on small appliances, including a KitchenAid food processor attachment, Blendtec blenders and well-reviewed air fryers.

Our favorite finds? A Magic Chef multicooker that was $100 is now marked down to $60. This Keurig single-serve coffee maker is now $130 instead of $160. And you can get $50 off this touch-screen air fryer and toaster oven, now $150.

Check out all the small kitchen appliances on sale at The Home Depot.
2
Glassware and dinnerware for your dining room
Home Depot
If you're cooking your own meals more instead of ordering takeout lately, you might want matching glassware and dinnerware to make dinner more special.

Fortunately, you can now save on drinkware, tableware and flatware at Home Depot right now. Find things such as this set of black melamine plates trimmed in gold for fancy nights in and a crystal pitcher for chilled cider and lemonade.

Check out all the glassware and dinnerware on sale at The Home Depot.
3
Kitchen storage for small spaces
Home Depot
There's only so much your countertops can fit. That's especially true if you're in a small space. For storage solutions for your kitchen, turn to a over-the-sink dish drying rack that's $80 off or a three-tier standing rack or cookbook stand that lets you read recipes from your tablet.

Check out the kitchen storage items on sale at The Home Depot.
4
Kitchenware and cookware to make mealtime easier
Home Depot
If you're looking to replace your old pots and pans that don't cook like they used to, snag cookware on sale right now.

We spotted a nine-piece stainless steel cookware set that was $200, marked down to $160, and a stainless steel stovetop pressure cooker that's 20% off. For fried eggs, get this pair of nonstick frying pans for just $32.

Check out the kitchenware and cookware on sale at The Home Depot.
5
Home office essentials for peak productivity
Home Depot
Looking to make a home office of your own? Home Depot has tons of markdowns on work-from-home essentials.

That includes a metal bookcase that's 60% off now for all your reading material. Opt for this writing desk that's under $100 or an adjustable glass desk that's $50 off. Our favorite find? This art deco-inspired velvet swivel chair.

Check out the home office furniture on sale at The Home Depot.
6
Living room furniture that fits your style
Home Depot
You might be so over your old couch. Check out all the living room furniture on sale at The Home Depot. There's even a select few items that are 40% or more off.

If you're looking for a deep discount, we recommend this blue velvet sectional sleeper sofa that's almost half off. That's a steal in our books. This midcentury modern-inspired velvet armchair was $326 but is now marked down to $182.

Other good deals include this side table under $50, a tufted ottoman that's 25% off and a classic gold coffee table that's now just $249.

Check out the living room furniture on sale at The Home Depot.
7
Dining room furniture for dining in
Home Depot
Whether you're hoping to make a minimalist dining room or going for one that has more of a fresh farm feel, you want your dining room to be a place where you can actually have meals in.

But you definitely don't want to overspend on one. Take it from us: These deals are definitely worth it. This gold dining table is marked down to just $420. A set of two velvet dining chairs is now $132, and a champagne-colored bar cart is now 40% off.

Check out the dining room furniture on sale at The Home Depot.
8
Bedroom furniture for sweet dreams
Home Depot
Lots of us have been tossing and turning in recent months. Invest in making your bedroom a space in which to sleep soundly. (I even bought a new bed frame this summer to help catch Z's).

Home Depot now has deals on bedroom essentials, including this space-saving bed with drawers that's almost half off, this plush mattress that's 30% off, and a vanity set that's only $100.

Check out the bedroom furniture on sale at The Home Depot.
9
Home decor for every room in the house
Home Depot
If you're not looking to do a major makeover, find just a new floor-length mirror or knitted throw to toss over an armchair.

What's worth checking out during this sale? This rattan accent mirror is perfect if you want a bohemian vibe. This peelable bird-patterned wallpaper will make a bold statement.

For your kitchen, these tiles make a monochromatic backsplash. Plant parents, add this snake plant to your collection.

Check out the home decor on sale at The Home Depot.
