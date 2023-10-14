This Customer-Beloved Storage Essential Is Less Than $20 At Walmart

You might know Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, founders of the organization-goods brand The Home Edit, from their Netflix show “Get Organized with The Home Edit.” Within the first three episodes, they helped streamline the spaces of Reese Witherspoon, Rachel Zoe and Khloe Kardashian.
Focusing on intelligent organization that doubles as interior design, the dream duo behind The Home Edit is also responsible for an affordable line of smart storage at Walmart. While everything from the brand can whip your space into shape, customers just can’t get enough of one holy-grail storage item: A clear, large plastic drawer.
Perfectly sized to fit in closets and cabinets, the 10-inch stackable drawer is a simple BPA-free plastic storage bin that has almost endless uses. From separating your seasonal clothing to sorting snacks in the pantry to storage for all your knick-knacks without a home, this container’s many uses has reviewers raving.
With over 230 reviewers, shoppers have awarded this clear storage container 4.6 out of 5 stars. While we can’t promise buying this drawer will make you instantly more organized, this drawer may put you one step closer to your goal. Ahead, you can see what some reviewers have said, or you can just scoll down to add one of these handy vessels to your own cart.
“I have purchased these several times. I use them in my pantry, my closet, the bathrooms and under the kitchen sink.” — Cori
“Excellent product! These are so well made. They look and feel like they should cost much more. The quality as such feels like they’ll last a long time and they’re useful in many different organizational projects. I currently have 8 of them in my closet and will be buying more for other areas in my home.” — Hellokittygirrrrl
“The Home Edit has some of the best organization products out there, and the pricing is amazing compared to other companies that make the same item!! Buy with confidence, you will not be disappointed!” — LYNDA
“These bins are large enough to use to organize your entry closet, under the kitchen or bathroom sink, in a utility closet or for craft supplies. The bins slide nicely when opening and closing. I ordered another couple sets.” — Colleen