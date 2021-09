27 Home Improvement Essentials You Should Always Keep Stocked

A four-pack of Command Strips

Because you'll inevitably want to hang things on your walls. And if you're anything like us, you're not gonna want a hammer and nails involved."I ordered these to finish up a gallery wall I have been working on. These were much larger than the ones I bought in the store, so I cut them in half, and one was able to hand two 5x7 frames! Every photo in my home is hung with Command strips because, if removed properly, they won't ruin the wall. Just make sure the wall is not freshly painted. If it is, this will take your paint right off. I have never had an issue with a photo frame falling off the wall. If it is a larger photo or picture, I use two. They really are so easy to use and make gallery walls a breeze!" — Joy de Leyer