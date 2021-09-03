27 Home Improvement Essentials You Should Always Keep Stocked

You know that frustrating moment when something in your home needs a little TLC, just a little quick fix and you don’t have anything on-hand to deal with it? Then you scramble to Google what exactly it is you need to buy and then you have to wait for it to arrive. Well, we want you to wave goodbye to those days... for good. We put together this list of home improvement essentials you should always keep stocked, so the next time something goes wrong or you’re just in dire need of a Command strip, you have it on-hand and raring to go. You’ll thank us later.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
A fast-drying grout pen
2
A bottle of Feed-N-Wax wood polish
3
A pack of Gorilla Grip rug grippers
4
A 25-foot measuring tape
5
A four-pack of Command Strips
6
And a pack of clear Command hooks
7
A two-pack of heavy-duty construction glue
8
A drywall repair kit
9
A 10-piece paint roller set
10
A set of wood-repairing markers and wax sticks
11
A pack of two retractable razors
12
A nontoxic leather conditioner
13
A box of latex-free gloves
14
A gallon of self-priming paint
15
A reusable canvas drop cloth
16
A drywall tool kit
17
A set of nickel cabinet drawer pulls and knobs
18
Or, a set of solid brass cabinet drawer pulls and knobs
19
A sleek cable box
20
A pack of touch-up paint pens
21
An 8-foot extension cord
22
A wallpaper smoothing kit
23
Disposable coveralls
24
A dozen cans of fade-proof spray paint
25
A 200-piece portable first aid kit
26
Two packs of streak-free stainless steel wipes
27
A pack of Alexa-compatible color-changing lightbulbs