26 Home Improvement Products You've Probably Needed For A Long Time

Popular items from this list
-
A fast-acting mold and mildew remover — all you have to do is spray and watch as stains melt away. No scrubbing required!
-
A gallery wall set complete with seven varied frames so you can customize any wall in your home with pictures and artwork hung in eye-catching arrangements.
-
A drywall repair kit that’s putty, a putty knife, and a sander all in one so you can patch up the wall where you attempted hanging a 50-pound gold mirror.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A bottle of Wet & Forget shower cleaner
Because no one wants to scrub their bathtub clean. With this, you'll just spray it on, wait 8–12 hours, then rinse it off. Super easy!
Promising review:
“I had a horrible gray ring in the bottom of my shower that was impossible to remove. I tried the Dawn dish soap method (with a lot of scrubbing) and toilet bowl cleaner to try to remove the soap scum. My next step was to tear out and replace the shower pan and tile. I figured this was my last chance. I ordered the Wet & Forget shower spray and really coated the shower walls and floor pan and walked away. I CANNOT begin to tell you how happy I was to rinse down the walls sometime later and watch all that crud roll right down the drain!!
This is the best product I have ever used in my life!! Works great and no toxic fumes!!” — Amazon customer
A powerful oven cleaner
You might just convince yourself you replaced your oven altogether. This heavy-duty cleaner can remove grime, stains and caked-on food in three minutes! Just be sure to take the necessary precautions when dealing with this chemical product.Promising review:
"WOW! This works wonders! This product is so easy to use. You really just need to spray, wait a few minutes, and you can literally wipe off the grease! I highly recommend it." — Sadys Ford
A set of peel-and-stick tiles
Renovating your kitchen just got a whole lot easier (and cheaper)! These eco-friendly tiles are easy to install, clean, and maintain. Each pack comes with 10 11.8" by 11.8" self-adhesive sheets. Promising review
: "I absolutely love this backsplash!! It was easy to install and looks like real tile once it’s on the wall! I would definitely recommend this product to anyone looking to add a backsplash to an area of their house while staying on a budget. It will turn out looking great! JUST A NOTE: We used an adhesive spray
to to make sure the tile stays in place. Better safe than sorry!" — Anna
A nontoxic leather conditioner that'll restore your leather throne to its former glory.
Just spread a thin and even layer of conditioner to reveal rejuvenated (and water-repellant) furniture.
Promising review:
"I use this for my everyday boots, as well as my dress shoes. I'm not always gentle with my boots and I thought I had ruined them the other day (worn out color, scuffs all over), but I cleaned the muck off, gave them a brushing, then applied this leather honey and after letting it sit, my boots look almost like the day I bought them!
It keeps the leather supple and restores color. You only need a small amount per use!" — David Horning
A water-based instant carpet spot remover
Because all cleanups should be quick and easy! No matter the stain — pet accidents, grease, red wine, coffee, rust, food, dirt or grime — it'll be gone in mere moments.
Promising review:
“Love love love Folex!! Super easy to use. The bottle does exactly what it says. My chairs were SUPER DIRTY from my 2.5-year-old grandson eating and feeding dogs. I couldn’t believe how easy it was and how clean they got after just one use. Mind blown!!” — Carobnty
A fast-acting mold and mildew remover
All you have to do is spray and watch as stains melt away. No scrubbing required! Cleaning your bathtub just got a whole lot easier.Promising review:
"We've been struggling with mold/mildew stains in our master shower and front load washer for quite some time. Nothing bought at the grocery store or hardware store would work. We found this product and used as directed and wow, what a difference! This is the only product that has helped remove those stains. Highly recommended!" — David B. Neely
A drywall repair kit that's putty, a putty knife and a sander all in one
So you can patch up the wall where you attempted hanging a 50-pound gold mirror you found for free on Craigslist.
Promising review:
"This spackle is so handy! Much easier and faster than opening a regular container of spackle, then finding a putty knife to use and sandpaper. Everything you need is right there. I filled probably close to 50 small holes and nicks from kids throwing toys, etc. in less than 15 minutes. Would definitely recommend this." — Michelle Smith
A high-pressure showerhead with five spray patterns
There's even a rain setting so you can close your eyes and pretend you got caught in a storm. A very cleansing storm.
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this showerhead. It works so well, I almost spend too much time in the shower now! I LOVE the rain and spa setting. It offers full coverage, plus a massage on my head after a long day's work; nothing beats that feeling. Will recommend." — Cory Sivo
A water-based Bissell steam mop cleaner
It effectively (and safely) removes dirt and germs. Use it on your tiles and hardwood and watch as they all return to their former glory right before your eyes. Water really is magical.Promising review:
"I just put the Bissell steam mop through its paces and I'm moved to write a scintillating review. Filled the reservoir with distilled water (not tap water and DEFINITELY no chemicals) and selected the lowest steam setting once the ready light steadied after a short warm-up. Our floors weren't in terrible shape but there was dirt, smudges, and streaking left over from the family holidays. Also having two dogs that seem to love to bring into the house anything they find outside rounded out the state of the flooring. I noticed immediately that the floors looked clean even though they were still a little damp. The mop glides nicely over the flooring and I gotta say it was kinda fun. A little music and I'm a cleaning machine." — Steven Baker
A pumice stone toilet bowl ring remover
For scrubbing away any rust or lime buildup on your porcelain throne.
Promising review:
"The house I recently moved into had a hard water line in the toilet and it was no big deal for the first couple of months. I never really paid much attention to it. That is until my mom said she would be coming over for a visit. Suddenly, the hard water line in the toilet was glaring at me, making me feel like a disgusting human being living in filth. I had to get rid of it. A kitchen sponge and a dishcloth were both ruined in my attempts. Finally, after countless hours of research and many sleepless nights, I had my answer: The Pumie. As soon as it arrived I was on my hands and knees scrubbin' that bowl. After it was done I stood over my toilet with the same posture as a successful climber reaching the summit of Mt. Everest. I had defeated the hard water line with The Pumie.
The satisfaction I had by accomplishing this otherwise mundane task made me realize I had truly entered adulthood. But, I did not stop there. Hard water marks around the bathroom sink drain? Gone. Hard water lines around the kitchen faucet? Ge out. The Pumie is truly a marvel to behold and I will be eternally grateful for it's help in vanquishing the hard water lines that would have made my mother disown me." — Cory Heslington
A pack of copper and brass or satin nickel switch plate covers
They feature classic colors and designs so you know that they'll definitely age well (or not at all). Each finish is avaiable in multiple sizes and styles.
Promising review for the copper and brass:
"These are beautiful! I saw them and decided to take a chance and order all the covers I needed for the kitchen. I recently moved and live in an older house that has some updates, but the switch plates have not been replaced (or probably cleaned) in t30 years. It’s a country-type kitchen with real wood cabinets, and I wanted something that enhances the beauty of the cabinets without being too modern. These are PERFECT. I'm very happy with how it all looks. I even bought two more plates for the dining room light switches." — Frenzied Mom
Promising review for the satin nickel:
"I installed these in an older bathroom (much of the 1950s decor remains) and they add a nice, classy vintage touch. The metal is not highly reflective and is closer to a brushed look, which is great for disguising fingerprints. When the light switch is frequently the first thing someone looks at and reaches for in a room, having a quality cover like this gets noticed and enhances a room very easily.
I can't believe I'm still writing about how much I enjoy a light switch cover." — Tom Generic Dude
A modern waterfall faucet
It will make your bathroom feel like a fancy resort. This faucet is available in five finishes.
Promising review:
"Completely beautiful and modern. It was very easy to install; I did so in a matter of minutes. This was a really nice upgrade to my bathroom." — Ca mom
A faux marble surface cover
Check out a write-up of this inexpensive and super cool marble adhesive surface cover
! It's available in four sizes. Promising review:
"I do not have the money for a new vanity right now. Insert DIY project to cover my ugly pink bathroom vanity with marble contact paper. It looks 100% better and it’s super durable. It’s a little tricky to work with at first and then you get the hang of it. I’m buying more for my half bath! My vanity looks so great that I decided to do the tabletop in my laundry room, and that looks great, too!" — Natalie Evans
A set of wood-repairing markers and wax sticks
Just take one of these markers and color over any imperfections. Once it's dry, your furniture will be free of any annoying scuffs, nicks, and scrapes! The set includes six markers, six wax sticks and a sharpener.
Promising review:
"For $10 you can cover up so many scratches that you couldn't buy a house big enough to run out of ink. I've had this for just four hours, but I fixed a table that was scratched when I moved it, kitchen cabinets, chairs, a wine rack, and some hardwood flooring. It does a good job at covering the scratches to a point where you have to stare at a spot to notice it, but don't expect it to make your furniture look brand new again. But for $10 you can make your furniture look reasonable! Would highly recommend to anyone who has pets who scratch the !@#$ out of their wood furniture." —Phaedrus
A pack of touch-up paint pens
So you can address the splotches leftover from when you removed your painter's tape from the striped accent wall you painted a few years ago. Just fill one of these pens up with your latex paint and brush away! It's also available in larger quantity packs.
Promising review:
"I love this. They're absolutely perfect for touchin' up the little spots that need touchin' up. I have several sets filled with different paints and so far they've stayed 'usable' without the paint drying out. I rinse the brush really well after each use (latex paints) and recap it." — Hooked On Amazon
A tin of toxin-free wood polish
It's made with beeswax, olive oil and essential oils to give your furniture a natural shine -- and comes in multiple scents.
Pardo Naturals
is a Black woman-owned business based in Georgia that began with a way to naturally treat eczema. Their line of toxin-free beauty and home products will help you live your best (and most natural) life!
A set of nickel cabinet drawer pulls and knobs
Best Hardware Store
is a small business based in China that creates unique knobs, pulls, and handles to help you upgrade your furniture.
Or a set of solid brass cabinet drawer pulls and knobs
Their knurled texture adds a unique touch of elegance. These pulls and knobs are available in seven sizes and styles.
Promising review:
"They look amazing and are of such great quality. I was super impressed with the sturdy weight of the pulls. They look so smart, and I am glad I was able to dress up my Ikea dresser!" —Gabriella Marine
A faux granite DIY paint kit
For a less expensive kitchen upgrade sure to impress.
Promising review:
"I found out about this kit a few weeks ago. I redid my mother's countertops first and was so pleased with the results, I bought a second kit and did mine this weekend. I am not a crafty person, so if I can do it, anyone can. Just be sure you follow the step-by-step instructions on the included DVD. They came out great!" — Sarah W. Fallon
A gallery wall set complete with seven varied frames
So you can customize any wall in your home with pictures and artwork hung in an eye-catching array. Best of all, the set comes in two styles and three colors.
Promising review:
"I wanted to make a collage of photos to decorate a particularly naked wall in my home. When I went to the store to buy some frames, I quickly was disheartened by the price tag. The cheap ones looked cheap and the nice ones added up to be expensive for the amount of frames I wanted to buy. When I went home, I went to good ol' Amazon and found these. The system for keeping the board and backing in place is no joke and rest assured your picture couldn't move, even if it wanted to. The mounts were sturdy and they look so nice and professional on my wall. Being the ever-fickle person I am, I find myself changing the pictures from time to time. This is no problem, and the pieces that keep everything in place show no wear, despite being constantly moved. I am very satisfied with this product and will most likely buy more soon when we move into our next house." — Sarah
And a pack of Command strips
Use these to hang up everything: small frames, large poster frames, a dry erase board, and more. When it's time to move something, they don't ruin the paint on the wall.
A 60-piece tool set
This set includes a 2V MAX drill/driver, a tool bag, a hammer, a tape measure, an adjustable wrench, slip joint pliers, a ratcheting screwdriver, a Phillips screwdriver, a slot screwdriver, a utility knife, assorted nut drivers, assorted screwdriver bits, assorted drill bits, and a level.Promising review:
"This thing is awesome. Every household needs a tool kit handy, and this is perfect. The power drill is strong enough to get all your simple household tasks done, and it has all the other little tools that you will need to be handy." — Johnny
A set of dimmable under-cabinet lighting strips
So you can go to the kitchen for your midnight snack without facing the harshness of your overhead light. Each strip has an adhesive backing, so no need to whip out the tool belt for this project. Choose from two colors.
Promising review:
"I am happy that this has a true RF remote; I went behind the wall and it still worked. I needed three separate sets since my cabinets were disconnected, but being able to use just one remote for all of them is almost like what a professional would do! It came with enough cord holders to make sure they aren't hanging down. I left the lights on all day so a little bit of warmth would set the adhesive, but the lights really are cool to the touch. I think they should last for a long time since they are LED and the installation looks totally hidden!" — Daniel Moyer
A set of mid-century furniture leg replacements
For an easy furniture revamp, these legs are available in two colors and four sizes.
Promising review:
"These legs were the perfect addition to our newly reupholstered 55-year-old mid-century modern couches. Sturdy and beautifully finished in a gold/brass color, with nice mounting plates. After replacing the half-century old wooden spindle legs, the couches no longer wiggle when you sit down and are ready for another 55 years." —P L Priestley
A sturdy multi-use ladder
You can easily configure it to your needs. From a stairway stepladder to an extension ladder, you'll be able to change your lightbulbs, paint your ceilings, and level out those family portraits on your stairway wall. The ladder is available in two sizes.
Promising review:
"This is my second folding ladder. The first one constantly pinched and cut my fingers. This ladder is built so much better. I have not had a pinched finger. This ladder is also better made in that it is heavy-duty aluminum. It's not so heavy you cannot carry it, but it just feels more sturdy than my previous one. This ladder is perfect to use when you need to work on stairs, or your raised deck. I have even used it to replace my 6-foot step ladder. I highly recommend this ladder." — T. Koehn
Chalkboard paint
Turn any boring surface into a message board!
Promising review:
"We got new garage doors, so I took a panel of our old garage door and made a yard sign with the chalk paint. I prepped the surface very carefully and painted when I had ideal outdoor painting temps. The paint was easy to use and went on smoothly. It's been outside for a month and has lasted pretty well. I think it looks great!" — Jean-Jeannie