I'm A Home Editor — Here Are The Items Worth Buying Before Fall Prime Day Is Over

I've combed through the options so you don't have to.
Sally Elshorafa

Hi I’m Sally! The Home and Garden Editor here at BuzzFeed Shopping. I’ve spent more than a decade researching and writing about all things home and garden, and today I’m really excited to share my favorite picks from Amazon’s Fall Prime Day deals. There are so many great deals to be had, especially in the smart home, small appliance, and furniture categories! Please come back often, as I plan on adding to this post as amazing deals get put on my radar.

Amazon’s fall version of Prime Day (the Prime Early Access Sale) ends after today and there are more deals than you could ever conceivably look through in an ENTIRE LIFETIME. I’ve chosen the best ones for you below.

Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren't already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.

1
amazon.com
49% off a Roomba robot vacuum (this is the best deal on record for this Roomba!)
You can even control it from your WiFi!

Promising review: "My only regret is that I waited too long to buy this. My husband set it up within an hour and we use it daily with no issues. In the six months we’ve had it, the only issues have been during Christmas time — we have a lot of trees and it knocked them over. We couldn’t run it during those weeks. We have to be diligent to keep the house picked up and sometimes I shut my daughter’s door because there’s too much on the group but it does great around our furniture, under the table, couch, and beds. It took it several times running to get the gist of our floor layout but I am so happy with it. We have a black Great Dane and a white cat. This does an awesome job of keeping up with the hair. I just bought a replacement kit for the filter, wheel, etc. I do have to cut the human hair (my daughter and I both have long hair) from the beater bar every few weeks. We can start and stop it from the app but usually only run it while we’re home. People complain in other reviews that it’s loud — but it is quieter than a traditional vacuum. You can’t watch television while it’s running but that doesn’t bother us. While maybe the newer models have more bells and whistles — I am super pleased with this one." —Jenn

Price:$179.99 (originally $349.99)
2
Sally Elshorafa/BuzzFeed
45% off a dishwasher magnet that tells you if what's inside has been cleaned or not
Promising review: "I bought this because of a TikTok video. Super cool and now nobody has to ask me if the dishes are clean or not." —D. Washington

Price: $7.19 (originally $12.99; available in four styles).
3
Amazon
42% off a self-adhesive paper towel roll holder for freeing up countertop space
Promising review: "TikTok made me do it, but I love it. The stainless steel blends so nicely with the rest of my kitchen, the install was as a simple peel-and-stick with small mounting screws and matching caps so you don't see the mounting screws, and it holds a seamless look." —Michaelle K.

Price: $10.99+ (originally $18.99; available in five finishes)
4
amazon.com
32% off an Echo Show 15 smart display for easily displaying and organizing ~ all the things ~
Promising review: "I was hesitant to get this one originally, I was not sure if it would be over-kill or too big. I am soooo glad I took the plunge and bought it. I work from home and sometimes I just need a little background noise. It was super easy to set up and re-linked everything from my original Echo. It was easy to link Hulu, Netflix, and YouTube Premium. Your Amazon Prime account is automatically linked. In the mornings I ask Alexa to start my day and she tells me the current weather, some history tidbit, the news, current traffic and weather forecast for the day. When playing Amazon Music you get an option to see the lyrics, which is great when your other half sings the words wrong, lol. I chose to purchase the wall bracket from a small business owner due to the flexibility it provided. I can move the Echo out away from the wall, turn it while cooking to see recipes, view it while working at my desk or just tuck it back tight to the wall when I want it out of the way. This bracket also allows full tilt options as well as changing from horizontal to vertical. I have full use of my Echo Show 15 and again so pleased that I purchased it. So far no glitches, fingers crossed." —S. M. Paulson

Price: $169.99 (originally $249.99)
5
Amazon
$200+ off an adaptive foam Tuft & Needle mattress
Promising review: "Before I bought this mattress, I spent hours reading reviews and talking to my partner and hemming and hawing — squandering so much time that could have been spent sleeping! Since my mattress arrived, I've been catching up on my lost Zzz's. In fact, I hate getting out of bed. This mattress is so comfortable I'm delighted that I chose it from the many options available. It was easy to unpack and did not have any odor that I could determine (and I have a very persnickety nose). Nevertheless, we slept downstairs for a few days to make sure it was fully inflated and ready for snoozing. I sleep so well on this mattress. My partner is a very light sleeper and he has been happy with it, too. The biggest problem is actually leaving the bed because, honestly, I don't want to. My cat also fights with me when I start to arrange the sheets and get ready for work. She hides under the cover to avoid getting nudged off the bed. Will this bliss last? Only time will tell, but I would highly recommend this mattress to anyone who enjoys sleeping." —Pennsylpointe

Price: $486.50+ (originally $695+; available in sizes Twin–Cal. King)
6
Amazon
26% off an carpet spray specifically designed to remove stains and odors caused by pets
Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business named after the Magleby family's pets Rocco, a labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories, and toys.

Promising review: "I have six elderly cats, and a few of them oftentimes leave smelly pee puddles to register their disdain at whatever cats get 'peed off' about. It's not a litter box problem and, although I've caught one or two of them doing it, I can't blame them all. This product works great on fresh messes as well as dried ones. After blotting up fresh pee pods, I saturate the area with Rocco & Roxie's odor remover and let dry. For dried stinky stuff, I just saturate the area and let it dry. It has a pleasant odor and completely eliminates the ammonia odor. Believe me, I've tried all kinds of products, and this one works the best. I buy gallons now just to have on hand. It's better than smelling that awful pee!" —mona mia

Price: $14.98 (originally $20.19)Check out our in-depth review of Rocco & Roxie Professional Strength Stain & Odor Eliminator.
7
amazon.com
20% off a versatile and washable rug with a transitional pattern, meaning it can work in almost any style of interior
Promising review: "Love❤️ love ❤️LOVE this rug!!!!! Good pattern and easy to lay out. Really stays in place and doesn’t curl up! I’m even surprised with the quality 🤗 Best yet is that it's easy to clean, and for a big spill I can throw it in the wash!! I have 3 kids, so we wash everything!!! I’m a ruggable client for life!" —BL

Price: $183+ (originally $229+, available in ten sizes)
8
amazon.com
35% off a set of 21 Rubbermaid containers with lids that snap onto the *bottom* of containers
Promising review: "I needed some replacements containers for a set I purchased last year. However, buying the containers one or more at a time was expensive. This set costs waaaaaaaaaay less. So, now I have extras of the containers I didn't need. The reason I needed replacements is I have retired some containers when they got damaged by the microwave. They are great and I always have a bunch of them in the freezer. They hold up well in the freezer. After a year I still have most of the set left. I find the 1.25 cup size are used most. However, there aren't any sizes that don't get used often. I use the 0.5 cup containers to make salad dressings, the 1.25 and 2 cup containers to freeze make ahead dinners. The 7 cup container is great for making pasta salads. When I bought this set, I threw away all those mismatched margarine, whip topping and other containers. Now my cupboard is neat and organized." —rvartist

Price:$19.99 (originally $30.99)
9
Amazon
44% off a smart Wi-Fi power strip so you can independently control six outlets and charge three devices via USB
Promising review: "really like this power strip - got two of them. use it with google home to control lots of things by voice/app. bought the first one for the living room to use with the lights. appreciate the usb ports to have phone chargers threaded through to the couch. liked it enough that we bought a second one for the dining room. appreciate it both for the convenience and for power saving. especially helpful bc our house is older and doesn't have a ton of outlets." —Kerrstyles

Price: $44.99 (originally $79.99)
10
amazon.com
Up to 44% off of a roll of smart LED strip lights for taking your room's ambiance to the next level
Promising review: "My fiancé and I love this product! We hung these lights up in his game room and they covered every bit of space that we needed them to. They were easy to put up and work wonderfully. My fiancé loves to explore the app and all of the different setting options with these lights. We simply can’t get enough. Every time we go in there, we could have a different light setting. These light up the entire room so we don’t even need to use the over head lighting. I would 100% recommend these to anyone looking for good quality LED light strips with 100s of light settings!" —Jordyn

Price: $13.99+ (originally $25+)
11
amazon.com
53% off an Aerogarden hydroponic indoor garden with herb seed pods
Promising review: "I bought this as a gift for my partner who loves to cook with several fresh ingredients. We live in the city, so having an outdoor garden in the winter was a no-go. With this device he is able to grow his own herbs inside and not have to worry about the cold weather. His plants are all fully-sprouted in just 1 month!" —Heather Gladney

Price: $76.74 (originally $164.95)
12
amazon.com
20% off a set of two floating shelves to give yourself a little extra storage space
Promising review: "Needed something for small bathroom and these worked perfect. Took 3 minutes to install with impact driver" —Kaley

Price: $17.59 (originally $21.99)
13
amazon.com
23% off a TikTok-famous spherical ice maker so your iced beverages are on trend
Promising review: "Our small freezer doesn’t have an ice maker so these are the PERFECT addition. Super easy. Just dump water in up to the line, snap them together and throw into the freezer. Soon you have your first batch of all the spheres. I twist slightly to get the top to separate and then give the lower a little twist and dump. It is that easy. I had some silicone trays that were super stubborn - these are a dream! Dump them into the bin that comes with them and fill up again! They are a great size for everything and large enough that they don’t melt too fast. I even make iced coffee with them. Everyone in our house is loving this ice! The bin and scoop are just bonus! This set is worth every penny!" —JnKBos

Price:$22.99 (originally $29.99)
14
amazon.com
18% off a TikTok-popular inflatable hot tub because you deserve a hot tub but shouldn't have to pay thousands
Check it out on TikTok here!

Promising review: "We've had this for over a year now and are more than happy with it! We really wanted a hot tub but were not willing to spend thousands of dollars on one. This one is very easy to set up, take down, clean, and maintain. Very comfortably fits four adults. We clean the filters every few days to a week, depending upon use, and change them out when they no longer come clean, and change the water out completely about every month and a half. At that time, I also wipe out the interior and exterior of everything as well as re-inflate the cover and tub as needed. We set ours up in mid-May and take it down in mid-October. You also have to remember to reset the GFCI switch every two days since it has an automatic shut-off. We let it run nonstop and don't use a timer or anything. I even built an enclosure for it!" —Arsoth

Price: $532.40 (originally $649.99)
15
amazon.com
56% off a leather accent chair that's neutral enough to blend with almost any interior
Promising review: "These are awesome chairs! They are very modern and stylish, but also have some cushion to them so they’re comfortable for an accent chair. This is an incredibly great price for what these types of chairs cost elsewhere!" —A

Price:$142 (originally $320)
16
Amazon
22% off a set of three terracotta pots that have drainage holes and saucers
Promising review: "I love these so much. The depth is perfect for my plants! I never write reviews but had to with these pots because they are stunning and inexpensive." —Dominique Friend

Price:$28.99 (originally $36.99)
17
amazon.com
Up to 40% off a quilted chenille floor pillow, because it's important to have multiple seating options
Promising review: "This comes just as pictured and described. It is comfortable and looks luxurious. It's great for floor seating." —AKhan

Price:$27.19+ (originally $44.99+; available in eight colors)
18
amazon.com
Up to 52% off a sleek LED alarm clock that you've definitely spotted in all those viral home tours on TikTok
Promising review: "This is what I have been looking for. I had seen this clock on TikTok many times and decided to bite the bullet. Set up was easy and to get it to my perfect setting took me about two to three days of readjusting. I started with the automatic dim and changed it to have the display bright from 7 a.m. to midnight. When I wake up in the middle of the night, it's dimmed so it doesn't hurt my eyes. Instructions were a little tough, but I managed. Definitely recommend this clock to everybody." —Joshy S

Price:$15.96+ (originally $32.98; available in 10 colors)
19
amazon.com
44% off a galaxy projector that'll instantly turn your room into your very own aurora borealis
Promising review: "I’m absolutely blown away with the quality of this product! There are so many colors and so many settings, each stunning and beautiful. It’s unreal how gorgeous this projects onto any regular ceiling or surface!" —steph

Price: $19.59 (originally $34.99)
20
amazon.com
22% off a hand tufted rug that'll bring cottagecore vibes to your interior
Promising review: "I'm in love with this rug. The pile is nice and thick and it feels comfortable underfoot. It is so beautiful. At least as lovely as it is in the photos, if not more so. It seems to be well made. The colors are nice and bright and rich, while also balanced. I'm glad I spent a bit more for this rug." —A.P.

Price:$66.50+ (originally $87.42+; available in two sizes)
21
Amazon
30% (+ an extra 8%) off a decorative wood chain for those of us who love to style a coffee table or bookshelf
Promising review: "This looks much larger than picture in real life, but in a good way. You will not regret this purchase. It's beautiful decor at a great value." —NF

Price:$25.75 (originally $39.99)
22
amazon.com
30% off an ultra-quiet, energy-efficient Levoit air purifier that'll help remove all the unseen nastiness that's lingering in your room's air
Promising review: "I will never buy another air purifier unless it’s this brand. Having a toddler with severe eczema and allergies and three dogs is not easy at all. We have been through so many purifiers and none seem to keep the air clean as much as this one does. We have three: One for our living room, one for our son's room, and one for our master bedroom. My son's allergies are always cleared up and you can tell a difference in the air just after 15 mins of having it on. If I could rate it more than 5 stars I would… best of the best right here!!!" —Jacob Busby

Price: $104.99 (originally $149.99)
23
amazon.com
32% off a Kitchenaid Artisan Mini because not everyone has the room for the original one that's really big. All the colors are on sale, so you can get the classic silver or black, or something that makes more of a statement, like teal or red.
Promising review: "When I first got this mixer I immediately made my zucchini bread. WOW did this mixer whip up the ingredients faster than I could have! And I had it on low. It is so easy to use, and cleans up quickly. I don’t regret buying it and I have used it several more times since I bought it. It just makes mixing a whole lot easier 😊 money well spent!" —Amazon Customer

Price: $259.99 (originally $379.99; available in nine colors)
24
Amazon
30% off a Casper pillow because it's actually recommended that you change your bed pillow inserts every one to two years
The popular, anti-clumping pillow features a cotton cover with a breathable percale weave that allows for ample airflow. It's also removable, so you can throw it in the wash whenever it needs a refresh.

Promising review: "I have tried every pillow you can think of... my neck and back always hurt when I wake up. I found myself constantly tossing and turning, never getting a full night's sleep. When you’re a mom sleep is important. I can’t lie, I was extremely hesitant to buy his product! I’m debated between this and another product and ultimately decided to give Casper a shot. BEST DECISION EVER! I find myself always able to get comfortable, never tossing and turning, always sleeping through the night!! It’s the right amount of soft to firm ratio. If you want a good quality pillow give this one a shot. It even has a guarantee! You will not regret it." —Heidi

Price: $45.50+ (available in standard and king sizes)
25
amazon.com
$200 off a Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machine
Promising review: "This machine is sturdy and well built. The touch screen allows you to make multiple preset espresso drinks, but the machine also lets you customize your espresso drinks to your individual taste. This machine has been the perfect combination of 'push-button convenience' for my wife and 'do it exactly the way you like it' for me." —Mongo

Price:$899.95 (originally $1,099.85; available in three finishes)
26
Amazon
$100 off an Audio Technica automatic turntable (that's the lowest price it's ever been!)
Promising review: "Finally broke down to buy a turntable so as to play the wife's old set of records. My existing stereo (a mix of 20 sumpthin year old Denon amp and JBL Studio Series speakers in a 5.1 system) has always been the bomb but has never employed anything but digital sources. And now this great value of a fully automatic turntable shows up and BOOM — wow!! All the warmth of an analog recording comes through like a summer day. So about the TT - setup was quite easy even for a TT newbie like myself; speed is spot on for my discerning ear; love the look and the novelty; the fully automated play is great. An absolute recommend!! Next stop - date night at the used record store." —Amazon Customer

Price:$149 (originally $249)
27
amazon.com
36% off a cloud mirror that's all the rage on TikTok
Promising review: "LOVE!!! It arrived safely and in one piece without cracks. It took seconds to put together and isn’t wobbly at all. I would recommend it! It's so so cute!" —Aubrey Sklar

Price:$8.76 (originally $13.59)
28
Amazon
29% off a mossy garland light
Promising review: "Used this as a garland for my fireplace mantle. So beautiful and soft looking year round" —Bonnie

Price:$25.59 (originally $35.99; available in 11 colors)
29
Amazon
20% off a full length arched mirror that looks like something you'd see in a magazine spread
Promising review: "I was looking for a large mirror for so long and didn’t want to spend a lot of money. I went with this one and I’m obsessed. It came packaged extremely well. Very protected. The mirror is the perfect fit for my space. It’s absolutely gorgeous. Highly recommend" —Barbara Prehoda

Price:$159.99 (originally $199.99; available in three colors)
30
Amazon
20% off a decorative bowl that's begging to be the main character
This 10-inch oval bowl is designed in a matte crème.

Price:$35.07 (originally $43.84)
31
amazon.com
33% off a teak bath caddy so you can have a luxurious, spa-like experience
Promising review: "Well made, pretty tray that fits all the way across my tub. Has a support for book or IPad which is great." —Jolene Saiz

Price:$43.97 (originally $65.99)
32
Amazon
29% off a Tushy bidet attachment that's so easy to install, trust me
Promising review: "As a resident of the U S of A, bidets are a foreign concept to most that I installed in literally 10 minutes. Ever since the install I have stopped drinking coffee in the morning, I wake up sit on the Tushy and fire away — what a way to start the day. As for doing number 2, I laugh at all you TP users, the Tushy is amazing and I can't poop anywhere that doesn't have one. I have been a Squatty Potty user for many years and now coupled with a Tushy, my bathroom experience is off the charts. So for any of you skeptics out there buy this and thank me later." —Brian Piccoli

Price: $49 (originally $69)
33
Amazon
Up to 38% off an abstract vase that comes in three gorgeous colors
Promising review: "This unique shaped vase is exactly what I was looking for, it's elegant and simple. I got the beautiful summer yellow. Perfect size for my coffee table. I put water beans into the vase so it was stabilized." —Paula

Price:$12.47+ (originally $19.99+; available in three shapes and colors)
34
Amazon
23% off mushroom disco balls to add a little sparkle to your life
Promising review: "These are super cute and a lot of fun for a house party!" —Amazon Customer

Price:$17.59+ (originally $26.99+; available in two sizes)
35
amazon.com
35% off pair of smart plugs that'll let you use voice control with your Alexa or Google Home
Promising review: "I am a huge fan of these and I devised a plan to make it easy to remember what each plug is called to Alexa. Having a sequence of words like 'living room lamp' was tripping me up because sometimes I would accidentally leave out a word like room and my commands wouldn’t work. So in each area of my house I have each plug labeled with a word that has a natural partner. In my living room one lamp is Stevie and the other is Wonder. In my dining room the two lamps are my grandma's first and middle names respectively. And the bedroom lamps are named the same way. This is much, much easier to keep track of, try it...and as a bonus it’s much more fun!" —Jenshuttle

Price:$12.99 (originally $19.99)
