29 Things That'll Do Jobs You Probably Didn't Even Know Needed To Be Done

Popular items from this list include:
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A modular kids' couch
Promising review:
"This 'couch' is wonderful — exactly what we had been looking for. The covers are super soft and the color is gorgeous. We have built several different forts and tunnels so far and the kids love it!
We had a tiny problem with one of the arches but customer service took care of it. I would definitely buy from this company again." — Chris & Charley
A double-sided mounting tape for cat parents
This can also be used for mounting frames on the wall without creating holes, keeping rugs down without a rug mat, and plenty more!Promising review:
"I have a very naughty kitty, Arlo, who thinks that anything on a table or surface should be on the floor. He has broken a couple of lamps, picture frames, etc. I decided to try this and it is amazing. I have taped down every lamp, drink coaster, piece of decor, phone, Blu-ray player, picture frame, alarm clock, etc. in my house. He has not been able to throw anything on the floor. I have also hung a few pictures on the wall and they have held well. Arlo does not approve of this product, but cat mom 100% approves!
" — Sarah
A bee drinking garden ball with teeny tiny divots
BTW, this product is handmade in Ontario, Canada. Promising review:
"This is beautiful. I have mine in a hanging bird bath. It looks wonderful and you can actually see bees getting drinks." — Nature Lover
Sanchez Fabricators / Etsy
An onion holder for cleaning and seasoning your grill
This small business specializes in a handful of metal grilling and smoking tools. The company is located in Rio Grande Valley.Promising review:
"Great, heavy duty quality. I’s better than I expected and a great tool. I bought two!" — Lupe
A Shark Tank favorite toilet paper spray
Promising review:
"As a long-time customer (and a proud owner of certain gastrointestinal issues) I can say that this toilet paper spray makes wet wipes obsolete. The scents are all great, though my personal favorites are the Rustic and the Coconut Amber. All it takes is 4–6 sprays onto the toilet paper to get the benefit of the product.Their dedication to the environment is apparent, and I too am proud of the amount of plastic packaging and nondegradable wipes I've kept out of the sewer and plumbing systems.
I kept all previous travel-sized bottles and simply purchase their refill bottles
for reuse." — Riggatony
A computer shade
Promising review:
"This is worth the price!! I can actually see my screen while working outside now. It's awesome for outdoor WFH. I love it!" — Amazon customer
A Lalabu Dad Shirt
Promising review:
"My husband got this shirt for Christmas and it is beyond the best gift you can get a new dad. He wears it everywhere he can. Everyone that sees him wearing it is in awe
, even the college guy students at basketball games. It is a great quality shirt, with thick material that doesn’t shrink. Our daughter fits perfectly in it – we started using it when she was 8.5lbs and she is not yet over 10lbs and still fits perfectly. Right when we put her in it, she is completely calm and falls asleep every time!
" — Jessica C.
An engraved label switch plate cover
This small business has desk clocks, mounted mail boxes, switch plates, decorative vent covers, and more. Promising review:
"I ordered three custom covers in black. They are just as handsome as they appear on the website. I couldn't be more pleased with the superb quality! It's interesting how a small detail creates a noticeable upgrade.
These are sure to be a conversation piece! Thank you, Ted!" — Toby Moss
Clar Summit Alpacas / Etsy
An alpaca wool nesting cage
This small business makes eco-friendly products using the wool from their alpaca farm. Be sure to browse through their available socks, dryer balls, nesting materials, cat toys and wedding toppers!Promising review:
"This is such a unique idea! It arrived just in time as the birds in my backyard were starting to nest. The fibers are incredibly soft and just perfect for the birds. It hangs beautifully on my porch for all to see! High quality, very fast shipping, and kind shop owners.
Highly recommended!" — Kelli Denco
An outdoor daybed with a retractable canopy
Promising review
: "Took about two hours total with one person — everything was included (a couple of extra screws helped out). Assembly instructions were visual and easy to understand. Had to reverse the front canopy piece after assembly, but their video tells you how to determine if it's backwards. Once I had it assembled, my wife promptly took a two-hour nap on it and said it was great — worth every penny.
Make sure you purchase a weather cover
for it, and it'll give you long-lasting satisfaction!" — Joseph Vivona
A touchless paper towel dispenser
Check out a TikTok of the touchless paper towel dispenser
in action.
Bonus: if you don't grab the paper towel, it sucks it back up for safekeeping! Promising review
: "Do we need it? No. But it might be my favorite unnecessary gadget purchase of all time.
It leaves our counter tops uncluttered, the no touch sensor lets me grab a paper towel with dirty hands, and I feel like we use less paper towels overall.
It’s easy to install, easy to program, and easy to replace the roll." — Mlc
A glass container
These are also microwave- and dishwasher-safe. Promising review
: "I saw these containers for the first time on one of those aesthetically pleasing TikToks.
I thought to myself, 'I need these to be my best organized self.; When I came to Amazon and saw how much they were, I was appalled. Because, quite frankly, why would I spend that much on ONE little container? I was so curious as to why it was so expensive, I went ahead and bought one to see what all of the fuss was about.
When I got the package, and took that sleek heavy duty bad boy out, I knew immediately why it was on the higher side. It’s sleek, durable, adorable, and excellent quality. It’s microwave safe, which is nice. It’s also dishwasher safe, which is even nicer.
I realized that I do, in fact, need these in my life. I plan on purchasing more of them and I definitely recommend giving them a try!" — Ally
An indoor/outdoor ceiling fan
This fan is hardwired directly to a wall switch. Promising review:
"This fan went way above and beyond my expectations. I bought two of these for our back patio. Disclaimer: we did not install them but the electrician had them and the wall remote installed in less than thirty minutes. The air temperature is ten degrees less than outside the patio with these fans. I barely hear them running.
They are a gorgeous matte black and I love the style." — Jenni
A "Door-Doc" so you can prop open front load washers
Check out a TikTok of the Door-Doc
in action. Door-Doc
is a small business specializing in home laundry solutions. Promising review:
"I’d never had any issues with mold or any nastiness accruing inside my washer, until I did. I read a bunch of reviews and convinced myself I didn’t need such an item
— after all, I could just prop the door open after every wash. The thing is, the way the washer is positioned in the laundry room, I’d hit the washer door every time I went in there.
I gave in and made the purchase. Sooooo worth it! Easy to maneuver around and it’s a sturdy little gadget. Highly recommend!!
!" — painter Jane
A rolling egg dispenser
Check out a TikTok of the egg storage roller
in action. YouCopia
is a woman-owned small business that specializes in home storage solutions. Promising review: "
Here it is! The best egg container on Amazon!
How can I say that? Easy! Engineering! The slight tilt angle on the bottom of the container that the egg drawer sits on forces eggs to lightly roll forward, keeping all your eggs in the front, and never in the back, where you don't need them
. It's super easy to use, so easy to clean, comes apart and can hold a full can organizer on top without issue, so no issues with sturdiness. It can easily hold 14 large size eggs. Easily one of my favorite purchases." — Karingan
A clip-on polarized sun visor
Glare Guard
is a small business based in Easton, Pennsylvania creating polarized visors for glare-free driving.Promising review:
"This extender is great; I wish I had purchased this years ago. My daily commute to work is due east and the sun is directly in my line of sight. My commute home is just the opposite, due west and the sun is blinding. This extender is not only a great buy, but it also increases the safety of daily driving." — Dyann Curtis
A KitchenAid shaved ice attachment
A balcony bar
Best Balcony Bars
makes...the best balcony bars, whether you're looking for space-saving outdoor furniture or you want to turn your patio into the place to be.Promising review:
"Beautiful, hand-crafted, custom-fit to my railing. Creator is great to deal with on a custom piece. Everyone compliments it. I eat or have drinks on it every day and prefer it to eating at my dining room table!
The second tier is ideal serving dishes, glasses, bottles, and the main tier is ideal for main dishes, computers, and notebooks while optimizing my patio functionality and keeping me at my serene view throughout my day. Great custom piece!" — Travis Horn
The Car Seat Key for parents and guardians
Promising review:
"After I had my first child almost a year ago, I stopped getting acrylic nails because I couldn't get him out of his car seat without struggling or breaking a nail. I’d have to get them as an overlay or extra short. But I saw this product on TikTok and had to try it out, and OMG!! It works! It took me a while to figure out the best angle to get him out with it, but once I did, I went to the nail shop expeditiously!!
LOL, if you’ve been thinking about this for a while, GET IT! It’s worth it!" — Tora318
A set of stackable stick-shaped ice molds
Promising review:
"I got these to make ice cubes that I could fit into hot water bottles to make 'cold water bottles.' I'm in the big heat wave and it's been over 100 every day for the last week, with no sign of it letting up any time soon. These are quick and easy and the cold water bottles have been the only thing helping me sleep in a room anywhere between 80–90 degrees at night.
I love the lids! It makes my ice trays easy to stack and more secure. I wish all ice trays came with lids like this!" — AJ Stark
And a two-sided travel cup
Check it out on TikTok here
!Promising review:
"You NEED this. This product is AMAZING. When I run errands, I hate bringing both a water bottle and coffee tumbler. This product solves that issue. I ran it through my dishwasher to clean it, and the plastic didn’t morph at all. 10/10 recommend!" — Megan Huffman
A sand-removal bag
Shakalo is a small business based in San Diego.Promising review:
"We recently moved to a beach area, and we are constantly there. This item has changed our entire lives!
It lasts decently long (depending on how much you use it), it smells super good (not at all like baby powder), and it's super effective. It has saved me from vacuuming my car at least 1–2 times a week.
And I even use it on my dogs paws and bellies to make sure they're taken care of too. I will definitely be buying the refill & another baggie to have exclusively in the car.
" — Gabbs Uresti
A drink cover scrunchie
It's main use is as a vital safety measure, but this can also be used to keep drinks from spilling while you're at a crowded venue and it's a great way to keep bugs out of your drinks when outside.Promising review:
"I would give these 1000000 stars if I could. They’re a bit difficult to put on with one hand but that’s my only complaint. These are genius and gave us so much peace of mind.
Would recommend to literally everyone." — Alex K.
A DogBuddy pooper scooper
Check out a TikTok of the DogBuddy scooper
in action. DogBuddy
is a small business specializing in pet care products including bowls, mats, and scoopers. Promising review:
"I normally don’t leave reviews but this is amazing! It’s easy to use and saves so many dog bags
if you’re taking multiples dogs on a walk because you don’t need to open a new bag for each poop. It also makes the whole process a lot less gross
.I would 100% recommend this for dog walks and even picking up poop in the backyard.It holds a lot more than you’d think!" — Joslyn Cavitt
A plastic bag dispenser
Check out a TikTok of the plastic bag dispenser
in action. These include optional sticker labels
so you know which size bag you're grabbing! YouCopia
is a woman-owned small business that specializes in home storage solutions. Promising review:
"I like it very much. Not so large. Lightweight. Would look nice on top of the counter. What I like is that you do not have to wrangle the box into the slots. Simply pick up the roll of bags from their packaging and put them in the designated slot." — Amazon customer
A double-insulated chilling bowl
Check out a TikTok of the dip chilling bowl
in action. Bambot
is a small business specializing in kitchen products for home and restaurant use. Promising review
: "I have been using this chilling bowl for fruit and other types of salads to keep food cold while serving in warm weather.
It has worked perfectly following the instructions for use. It is very durable, does not collect fingerprints, get sticky or lose its chill for hours.
Cleaning this bowl is easy and it doesn't scratch, or collect smells.) My neighbor uses a similar bowl she paid $75 for at a retail store, this one looks and performs as good as hers.
So I like it very much and recommend it." — R Geller
A portable water dispenser
Check out a TikTok of the water dispenser
in action. Promising review
: "I love the convenience of having water in my room at all times during the day and night. The unit is quiet and I love that you can specify the desire water level in your cup.
Honestly, this is by far my best Amazon order. I absolutely love it!!!" — Ricki
A rotating cube timer
Check out a TikTok of the rotating timer
in action. Promising review:
"I picked up this little timer on a whim after reading about the Pomodoro technique for the 100th time, and vowing that this time will be the time that I actually follow through instead of lapsing back into flitting from thing to thing, starting tons of projects, and never getting any done. I don't know what it is about the timer, but having it beside me has worked like a talisman. As long as it's in view I find it very easy to stay focused and stay on track. It's like a mini personal life coach
that just stands there and taps her toes while you work." — chandra orr
And finally, a shockingly slim ink-free Bluetooth printer
Check out a TikTok of the portable ink-free Bluetooth printer
in action. This requires thermal paper to operate.Promising review
: "This specific printer is lightweight but very sturdy. The app is super easy to use
; it's got a media library that has layouts and other clipart styles. The printer is also relatively quiet and I have not had any issues with loading the paper straight,
you just have to be dedicated to inserting the paper. Do not be super gentle with the paper or it will print on the paper crooked. Customer support is awesome and the quality if nice and worth the price, in my opinion. The paper, as stated in other reviews, is costly however I think not paying for ink evens it out." — Kapizanami