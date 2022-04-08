A turntable for easier access to obscure oils and spices

Target

Picture this: You want to try a new recipe that calls for sesame oil, and you know you have it somewhere, but when you finally find it it's turned over in the back of your cabinet, leaking. If you invest in a Lazy Susan-style turntable that can be stored in your cabinets, whenever you're looking for something, you can just give it a spin.