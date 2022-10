35 Things For Anyone Who Could Use A Lil' Laugh Right Now

A game of Throw Throw Burritos

The objective of the game is to collect matching sets of cards faster than everyone else, which earns you points — but if you happen to be armed with one of the foam burritos and aim it at someone before they can dodge, you can knock their points out (and distract them from finding other matches). The game includes a few other niche rules to keep everyone on their toes, and is good for ages 7 and up and for two to six players.: "So... I can’t even begin to describe this game 😂. I’m 32, my husband 38, and our children are 14 and 11.Make sure to take your glasses off before playing if you wear them 😂 You’ll have bruises. You’ll break things. You’ll yell.If you drink and aren’t playing with children, I imagine it would be even more fun!. If you have dogs, watch your burritos because they look like fun dog toys and will disappear with a quickness. Just buy this, you’ll have the most innocent fun you’ve had in years!" — Amazon customer