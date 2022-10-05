35 Things For Anyone Who Could Use A Lil' Laugh Right Now

Popular items from this list include:
- A set of TikTok-famous Gobbles, which are about to be your new favorite stress-relieving fidget toy.
- A ridiculously popular “cat dancer” toy so both you and your furry friend can shake off the stress of the day by chasing after it.
- A pair of glowing light saber chopsticks to bring balance to The Force and to your sushi.
Promising review:
"Bought a six-pack for my neurodivergent family. We are all either ADHD or autistic. I struggle with compulsive hair pulling and bought these to help keep my hands busy. They are the perfect size, more satisfying than a stress ball, clean easily, fun to hurl at the wall or ceiling, and so far have lasted very well.
I did test the durability of one and did break one when I pulled it as hard as I could —the inside looks something like shaving cream and didn’t smell or anything. But if you have a kid who is an aggressive chewer, perhaps keep an eye on them." — Amazon customer
In fact, if you are looking for an immediate LOL, please head straight to the review images of this little gizmo
— pages and pages of kitty cats losing their marbles. It is goodness and absurdity and light. Promising review:
"I have a whole room filled with cat toys that my cat is not interested in. It's funny how the least expensive cat toy I have makes him go crazy. He plays with this until he's panting like a dog and I have never seen him jump so high.
I'm certain this toy will help him lose his belly. He loves it! I highly recommend it!" — Kwoo
Promising review:
"I bought this as a gift for my husband because he absolutely loves puzzles and magic, so it was a no-brainer! I was honestly way more excited to finish putting this puzzle together than a normal puzzle because I couldn’t wait to see the end result. Blown away. I’m super impressed and will be purchasing a different version.
Oh, and they weren’t kidding about the no dust in the box...very pleased with this purchase!" — Nlbrimberry
Available in six other varieties.
Promising review:
"If you’re a fan of The Office
, you’ll enjoy this. It’s a basic magnet, but it does the job and makes you giggle as you look at it." — Danielle
Hailey Liz Designs
is a Virginia-based Etsy shop that specializes in custom stickers. Available in 12 characters and custom text.Promising review
: "The fastest shipping and literally exactly as pictured! Have received so many compliments on this sticker. Put it on my water bottle and it’s held up so nicely!" — Jessica Rodriguez
Check out a TikTok of the light saber chopsticks
in action.
As you can see from the above GIF, I bought these for myself, and I love them to pieces. TBH, I use them as decor every bit as much as I use them to eat.
Sometimes I just keep them in my work area to light them up during the day to feel fancy. They toggle back and forth between a bunch of different colors, like red, blue, yellow, purple, and multicolor,
so you can either make them match *or* have a red and blue one together and bring ~balance~ to the Force. Promising review:
"The chopsticks are very durable, and the glow is bright. They're a bit bigger that I expected — but very pleased nonetheless with the product because it serves the purpose and is entertaining for kids, right up to adult Star Wars
nerds. It also made the perfect gift for my fellow Star Wars
nerds. I've been too busy playing with them rather than using them to eat food — but hopefully that will eventually happen before the batteries need changing." — Anthony
Available in four colors.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lillyhas to say about it
:"I, an adult woman, cannot remember the last time I bought a box of tissues for my home (though I have several purse packs?!). It may have been when I most recently had a sinus infection, which I guess was two-plus years ago. But now that I’m playing house as a grown-ass person in an apartment to myself, I’m trying to be responsible. So obviously buying this whimsical tissue box cover
we’ve featured in a million BuzzFeed shopping posts is peak adulting. Perhaps the reason I’ve been so bad at keeping around a box of tissues is because tissues just look...kind of ugly out in the open. But not with this lil’ cover!
Now it’s a design element that I’ll hopefully remember to keep full. For now, it’s filled with a square box of tissues I unearthed from my old apartment’s closet while packing; it's presently neatly housed inside the tissue box cover, providing the 'smoke' for the tiny chimney. The only downside to committing to this box is that I'll have to buy square-shaped tissue boxes only now. But I can live with that. And with my not-snotty nose."
Promising review
: "Bought as a gift for my mom to take to her girls' weekend trip earlier this year. They were such a hit! I will treasure the picture of six 60-year old women in animal face masks for a long time." — M Kim
Pro-tip: these molds also work for making soaps, birthday candles, chocolate, and fondant, covering all your miscellaneous undead needs.Promising review:
"Got these to make ice cubes for a Halloween party. It's very easy to use and easy to clean. The cubes come out perfectly
. I'm probably going to try to use it to make chocolate skulls next." — Amazon customer
Promising review:
"I wanted to get an adult coloring book and pencils to help calm me down when I get stressed out. And this one is perfect. The pictures are really cute and each page comes with a drink recipe." — Rengil
Promising review:
"I love The Office
and love having a piece of it in my home office. Great little sign. Good quality and adhesion is strong. Highly recommend!!" — Bethie D.
Available in seven styles, including waffles and pizza.
Promising review:
"My son (7) loves tacos and I wanted to get him something to soften the quarantine blow and THIS WAS IT! He has had the blanket (so soft!) around him for the past three weeks, pretty much nonstop. Thank you to the makers for letting my son 'become a burrito!'" — VA Resident
Available in three sizes.
Promising review
: "I bought this delicious bread morsel to cheer up a friend. It was perfect, she really 'kneaded' it. She uses it for cuddling and sleeping. This yummy bread-cake doesn’t feel 'crummy' at all, it’s soft.
It was the yeast I could do. If your friend loves bread, and she’s going through a tough time you 'butter' get this for them." — Nora Lee Majors
Some of the prompts include one to close the journal and scribble on the edges; another to cut out colors from a magazine and tape them all over the page; another is a "Stain Log," which you can use classify stains in your life, from red wine to nail polishes to food dyes. Basically, if you turn the page in this journal, odds are it's going to look nothing like it originally did by the time you're through.
Available in 17 styles.
Promising review
: "Adorable! Got this for my grandpa as a gift since he has recently become a 'cat dad' to two tuxedo cats. He laughed when he saw it, so I know he liked it. Seems well made and should hopefully hold up through use and washing." — JM
Okay, so the rules: you divvy up all the cards equally, and then all the players take turns putting down cards that have different illustrations on them, saying "taco," "cat," "goat," "cheese," and "pizza" in order. If the card put on the table matches the word that's being said in that moment, whoever slaps a hand down on the card first gets all the cards under it. You keep playing until someone comes in possession of all the cards (or until you all start craving tacos and pizza so much you drive yourselves to the nearest combination Pizza Hut and Taco Bell). Promising review
: "This game is hysterical! I played with my 7-year-old daughter and my 70-year-old father and we all enjoyed it. I haven't laughed that hard in a long time!" — bobkopolow
Party People
is a UK-based Etsy shop established in 2018 that specializes in fun gag gifts and party supplies. Promising review:
"This pet cloud is so full of life and energy! As soon as I opened the box he jumped out and gave me a big hug! Might’ve been high IDK." — Owen
Also, these come in a TON of different colors and emotions (from angry to sad to, uh, murderous??), so you're guaranteed to find one to express yourself. Available in 22 styles.Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok like everyone else but I quickly realized, when I got one, how helpful this is to my family. Now they don't have to guess when they shouldn't bother me, they'll just KNOW. It's saving lives and it's adorable. The perfect thing. :)" — MCalms
Sniffingtons
is a South Carolina-based Etsy shop that specializes in enriching products for dogs and cats. Available in 15 scents.Promising review:
"My pup, Toby, is a 2 1/2-year-old cavalier who loves bubbles. After catching them, he’d often give us an “ewww” look, as they tasted like soap. Until these. He LOVES these bubbles and seems to love the taste of them, too!
I will gladly buy these again and continue letting him feed his bubble-obsession in a tasty way! In addition, when I needed help with my order, Ash was so kind and gave me the help I needed! Highly recommend this shop!" — Elizabeth
Promising review:
"I saw this while browsing, and at first I thought it was a real lens (until I saw the price). I clicked, and had to laugh because it incorporated my husband's two loves — coffee and photography! I got it for him as part of his Christmas gifts, and he loves it. The designer did an excellent job with this. It looks real at first glance, and the raised areas make it very easy to hold.
We laughed when he opened it, and it has become one of his favorite mugs." — Susan
Available in four sizes and 17 styles.
Promising review:
"So why do I like mopping slippers? I have a 2-year-old and the slippers are great for mopping up little splashes. Drops of water from doing dishes and the extra padding is nice. No paper towels wasted and it's immediate. Plus these are cute. You have to have a sense of whimsy for this functional novelty item." — G. Kim
Available in eight colors.
Promising review:
"I bought two of these. One for my future sister-in-law and one for myself. I have the purple and she has the black. We gave it to her for Christmas because she likes dark and witchy things and she wanted to immediately burn the candle down so she could have the skeleton on display!
I haven't burnt mine down at all yet, it's just so cool looking. I finally have my PyroPet! On the plus side, I'm Norwegian and when I opened my PyroPet there was a small thank you card telling me to take care of it and it ended with the Norwegian word for thank you! That made it even cooler for me!" — Ashley Ringham
Promising review:
"I love this little guy. I found him on a BuzzFeed list and had to have it as soon as I saw it! I’ve minced as many as five cloves in it in seconds.
It’s a little tricky getting all of the garlic out once minced (I use a silicone basting brush to get most of it but I always use more than the recipe calls for anyway so it’s not a deal breaker). Cleanup is a breeze because he goes right in the dishwasher!
" — Barbie
Available in three colors and as a set of two.
Promising review:
"This product is so amazing, I'm going to get one for all of my children. I am a teacher, and I let my students use my microwave. Usually it takes me half an hour of scrubbing after 31 students have made popcorn, and heated up lunches. This time I used the product, and I literally spent less than one minute just wiping down the microwave!!!
I will now keep one in my classroom, and one at my home. A miracle product that actually does what it says, remarkable!!!" — Desiree Barlow
Accoutrements is a small business that specializes in quirky themed bandages. Promising review:
"These are so fun to wear! They are true to description and they look very real.
I concocted a story I’d read about using bacon to heal the wound and yet keep the skin moist around the wound. A couple of my friends freaked out and told me to get that bacon off my finger!
So besides looking real and holding quite well they are definitely a conversation piece!" — path66002
Promising review:
"My dog is a soft-toy destroyer. She usually tears them apart in five minutes, stuffing everywhere. But for some reason she has not gotten these apart yet! The fabric seems a little more durable but I think it also helps that there are no hanging pieces like a tail/ears, etc. She loves to toss them around.
Squeaker isn't in an area she bites all the time so it's not overly annoying. Was super cute to post a picture of her with it and me with my own White Claw :)
They were a little pricey but I had to get them!" — Stacy Laake
The objective of the game is to collect matching sets of cards faster than everyone else, which earns you points — but if you happen to be armed with one of the foam burritos and aim it at someone before they can dodge, you can knock their points out (and distract them from finding other matches). The game includes a few other niche rules to keep everyone on their toes, and is good for ages 7 and up and for two to six players. Promising review
: "So... I can’t even begin to describe this game 😂. I’m 32, my husband 38, and our children are 14 and 11. We ALL love this! We had to stock up on games for the quarantine and this has been our favorite.
Make sure to take your glasses off before playing if you wear them 😂 You’ll have bruises. You’ll break things. You’ll yell. It will be the most fun you’ve had in a long time.
If you drink and aren’t playing with children, I imagine it would be even more fun! This isn’t hard to play and there aren’t many rules and I love how it doesn’t really matter if you cheat because no one cares as long as you get to throw a burrito
. If you have dogs, watch your burritos because they look like fun dog toys and will disappear with a quickness. Just buy this, you’ll have the most innocent fun you’ve had in years!" — Amazon customer
The flavor enhancement is most noticeable on sharper and vinegar-based foods, like tomato sauces, dressings, and cheddar cheeses. The effects last up to an hour, and also increase saliva production for easier swallowing. Promising review:
"Don't hesitate to buy. I saw these on TikTok and wanted to try them. They’re awesome and make everything taste sweet." — Amazon customer
TBH, this is also a great way to stop yourself from overusing toothpaste! Plus each order comes with four threaded cap sizes, so it'll fit all major brands and travel-size toothpaste tubes. Psst — this item ships for free
!SnowBloom3D
is a North Carolina-based Etsy shop that specializes in 3D-printed home goods. Promising review
: "This is the CUTEST FREAKING THING! It fit my toothpaste tube perfectly with the included adapters. Very well made. My husband and I die laughing when the little mouth spits out the toothpaste. This is my new favorite thing, Thank you!" — cjmc4e
Promising review:
"Love love love this mug! It’s sturdy and has held up in the dishwasher and microwave. My only 'complaint' is that the sloth comes up past the rim of the mug a little too much. It’s no biggie. Overall, super cute and puts a smile on my face!!" — Tiffany
Vikki's Apothecary / Etsy
Here's what BuzzFeeder Chelsea Stuart has to say about it:
"Guys, I really talk about this thing far too much, but I don't care. I LOVE how 1. It has *all* the same text as an actual cup, 2. the top looks like a legit lid, and 3. this makes it way easier to find my AirPods in the bottomless pit that is my purse." Check out an AirPods Pro version here
!
Available in three colors.
Promising review
: "I received this as a holiday gift from a friend and it’s so cute! Definitely recommend for any boba lovers. It fits in with all room decor as it’s pretty minimalist and doesn’t take up too much space." — phoebe0bumblebee
Promising review:
"OMG! I love this guy! These things large and small will ALWAYS make me laugh.
My husband bought the desk version for me and I can always count on it to make me laugh. My co-workers love it too. People just stop by to turn him on for a quick pick-me-up.
I would recommend getting the AC plug since batteries can run down fast. I think we should create a community of fellow air-dancer-havers and post clips of our little guys dancing to our favorite songs. Anyone in?" — Mark
Kiki & Nim
is a Texas-based, Black-owned Etsy shop established in 2015 that specializes in modern, mid-century, minimalist, and boho printables. Promising review
: "Perfect addition! It was the last thing I needed to ‘complete’ our room! I get so many compliments on it!" — Traci Skala