39 Genius Home Items That Make A Big Impact

Popular items from this list include:
• A set of nonstick, heat-safe sheet pan dividers so you can cook different kinds of food that all have varying cook times on just one sheet pan.
• The Pink Stuff: An internet-famous cleaning paste that eliminates everything from stubborn rust to permanent marker.
• An indoor hydroponic garden system for growing fresh herbs on your countertop.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A baseboard and molding cleaning tool
The kit comes with one Baseboard Buddy and three reusable pads which can be used wet or dry. Promising review
: "Buy it NOW.
Honestly, I had huge reservations for this thing. Yet another miracle cleaning tool that will break or bend or something. I was so wrong. It was easy to put together and I sprayed it with Mean Green
and went to the baseboards. No more kneeling and no broken back. This thing is amazing. It is durable and the pad is super absorbent.
I am so happy. I can't wait to do the rest of the house!" — artgirl
A clear adhesive gel for securing breakables
Promising review
: "Saw this on TikTok and I honestly absolutely love it. I use it to keep my drawer organizers from sliding around.
This stuff is amazing and I wish I had known about it forever ago." — Abby
A freshness-extending bread dispenser
Promising review:
"The Buddeez Sandwich Bread Dispenser is great! It does exactly what it was intended for. I live alone and I don't quite go through bread often enough before the last quarter section of the loaf starts to go stale.
I was originally looking for something to put a loaf of bread in as a shell for my vacuum sealer, that would keep the bread from getting crushed from the pressure. This dispenser solved all of my problems.
Thank you!" — DRMcQuaig
A candle lamp warmer
Promising review
: "This was perfect for my wife and me. She especially loves to have the scent of candles throughout the day, but because of our pets, we can't have lit candles. We tried this with both a jar candle and a glass bowl with some wax melts, and it worked perfectly for both.
One of my wife's favorite features is the on/off switch on the cord, rather than having an ugly button or knob on the lamp/light itself. It's really a statement piece, like a desk lamp with a pretty wooden base.
Overall, it works well for what it is and is well worth the money." — Scott Rarden
A clear toy blocker
Available in three sizes.
Promising review
: "A must-have for ALL pet owners. This contraption is genius and will save cat (and dog) owners so much time and frustration retrieving toys. We used this beneath our oven and it works PERFECTLY. Cat can't destroy it (the way she shredded the foam insulation we had stuffed under there before) and we no longer have to get the yardstick out when literally all of her toys are 'gone.'
Yes, this is a challenge to install, but 100% worth it. I'd buy it again in a heartbeat." — Allison Goldstein
A patterned kitchen mat
Available in four sizes and 14 colors/patterns.
Promising review:
"It took me forever to find a good mat, and I’m so happy I found this one! The color and pattern are nice. It’s comfy to stand on while I’m prepping and cooking; it’s definitely reduced my fatigue and knee pain by a ton. Firm but cushiony. ...
It’s really easy to clean, and looks great still after a few months of use! We have a very active kitchen, and it’s been through a lot so far, and survived unscathed, so I’m looking forward to a long life from it. I’ll probably buy a longer one to go on the other side of the kitchen!" — Cora Baker
A twist-bottom flower vase
Amaranth Vase Company
is a small business that was started to solve the problem of the messiness and inconvenience of caring for a bouquet of flowers. Available in six colors and two sizes)Promising review
: "Most genius vase. The flowers last so much longer, because you can change the water and snip the stems to keep bacteria from growing and killing your flowers. It’s also beautiful as a vase itself, super modern and chic." — Eliezer Labkowsky
A blackout velvet curtain panel
Available in five lengths, 19 colors, and with grommets or rod pockets.
Promising review:
"These curtains are beautiful! They’re even more beautiful in person. Love the velvet touch plus the emerald color looks so elegant. Before you hang them, I would advice you steam them to get the wrinkle out. I can’t wait to get another color! You’ll be happy with your purchase." — Alex
A double-sided cutlery cleaner
Promising review:
"This is the best invention ever! It's hard getting all the food and stuck on debris between the slots/tines of a fork down to the root, even after just eating and needing to clean them off before hand washing or putting the silverware in the dishwasher. Before, I was having to use a toothbrush and it was a pain to hold the silverware and the toothbrush kept slipping with soap/detergent on the utensils/silverware. Easy firm grip with the scrubber and the tines get clean as a whistle and you can easily hand wash or put in the dishwasher for washing without worrying that there is dried-on or caked-on food.
I will be ordering more for gifts for wedding showers and/or housewarming gifts." — Amazon customer
A pop-open and pour-out ice tray
Just fill the bottle-shaped ice maker with water, stick it in the freezer, pop the sides once the water is frozen, and pour the cubes into your glass. Icebreaker
is a small biz based in Texas that sells this genius ice cube solution. Promising review:
"We have a small freezer and no icemaker, and have been using fiddly trays for years. Icebreaker Pop has changed everything! No more leaky ice trays spilling in the freezer or on the way to the freezer, and no ice picking up weird smells and tastes from the freezer.
Icebreaker Pop is self contained and easy to use: you fill it up with water (but be careful not to overfill, because it does expand as it freezes. Physics!) Then seal the top, and put it in the freezer. Once it's frozen, you lay it on a flat surface, press down hard on it a couple of times on each side to crack the ice, and pull apart with both handles. You now have 18 cubes of clean ice that dispense from the opening, eliminating the need to touch the cubes as you add them to your glass
. The cubes are a little smaller than from regular ice trays, but that's OK with us. Icebreaker Pop is also cool-looking and easy to clean; it's made up of three easy-to-separate pieces that are a snap to wash thoroughly. Very happy with this product!" — Leah Koepp
A set of 10 peel-and-stick floor tiles
Available in two patterns.
Promising review:
"These are so easy to install! We sold our house and moved into a mobile home on our land while we build a house. We wanted to do a little updating but we don't want to spend a lot. We decided to use self adhesive flooring and I fell in love with these! The pattern and color were perfect for my bathroom theme! Installation was easy and quick. They stick great and it's been a few weeks and we've had no issues. I love the texture and they're so easy to clean! Definitely recommend!" — Heather Wine
An under-cabinet macrame fruit hammock
Knapps Knots is a San Diego-based small business owned by Anastasia Knapp who is quite possibly making the cutest macrame and wood crafts you've ever seen. Available in two sizes and nine colors.Promising review:
"Absolutely loved it! Perfect if you have little counter space
." — Jessi
A set of magnetic decorative garage accents
You won't have to worry about rust either — they're made out of durable UV- and weather-resistant plastic. This set includes four hinges and two handles. Available in two other styles.Promising review:
"If you're looking for instant curb appeal with little effort, you need to get these. These haven't moved in large rain storms or excessive wind and hopefully won't rust out like the more expensive drilled sets like my neighbors have since there are no exposed screws or hardware." — SG
Velvet slipcovers to refresh your couch
There are separate cushions for the covers and straps, so the cover stays in place even after lots of usage. Available in five sizes and 20 colors.Promising review:
"I have never been so excited about a slipcover. Total transformation of our couch and loveseat. I was worried about it not working on our leather couch, but it stays on really well due to the straps and the separate cushion covers. LOVE." — Brian/Liz
A customizable storage "book shelf" that is hollow inside
Covogoods is a Utah-based, woman-owned small business that specializes in storage products made out of upcycled books. Available in 19 colors/combinations and 14 lengths from 3 inches to 29 inches.Promising review
: "I absolutely LOVE this!!! I ordered to conceal our modem and router and it looks so perfect. They are real books and it’s wonderfully built, and the shades of blue are beautiful together. Shipped quickly and love to support a family biz!" — C.R.
A set of 48 Miracle-Gro "food spikes" for plants
This fertilizer is formulated specifically for indoor plants, and one spike lasts up to two months!They're especially great for ficus, snake plants, crotons, spider plants, or pothos plants!Promising review:
"LOVE THESE! People will remark on your plants when you start using them. These make a huge difference if you haven't been feeding your plants — super easy to use — just stick them in your plants and forget about it. I put new ones in all my plants about once a month. They're like magic!!
I give them away as gifts, they're that great. :)" — Vicki Huntman
An internet-beloved multipurpose cleaning scrub
Promising review:
"THIS STUFF IS MAGIC.If you’re questioning getting this to clean harder stains or anything, this is your review to read!
I was a little skeptical because I’ve tried many things to clean my shower door with the hard-water stains and nothing really ever got it completely clean...this stuff did! I wish I would have taken before pictures. It did take a couple of applications and some scrubbing, but honestly I didn’t have to scrub hard, just used a wet cloth and this and my shower door is now completely clean without any hard water stains!
I’m obsessed. Now to see what else I can clean with it." — Rachel Anne Deaton
A set bedsheet detangler attachments
These detanglers from Wad-Free aren't recommended for use with bamboo, eucalyptus, or rayon sheets. Wad-Free is a small business that invented this laundry gadget to prevent sheets from tangling, twisting, and balling up during the laundry process.Promising review:
"Wow!!! You wonder if things like this really work and well, I can absolutely confirm it does! First, I was impressed that the package came with two of the devices because I was only expecting one. So there was one for the fitted sheet, and the flat sheet. Finally, I tried it out and my sheets not only did NOT wad up, they came out of the dryer feeling fresher, feeling more dry, and unwrinkled! I will be buying a set of these for each of my immediate family members and close friends! What a great gift!!!" — katy
A roll-up over-the-sink dish drying rack
Available in eight sizes.
Promising review:
"It fits perfectly over the sink. It takes up only half or less of the open space and it drains into the sink. Can be rolled up and put away easily. I use it every day. It stays in place and can be used for drying dishes or fruit and veggies just washed." — CKnaplesdenver
A 20-pack of stacking shoe organizers
Each organizer is adjustable to accommodate any type of shoe height. It also has an anti-slip surface so shoes stay put even at an angle.Promising review:
"I love these! Love, love, love them! I am so happy to be able to SEE MY SHOES!! They had been hiding in the bottom of a closet or under the bed or piled on top of each other for years. Now I can see every pair! And I have BIG feet! 10.5 Wide. And I have HIGH heels! Some are 3.5 inches high. And while you kinda have to finagle the larger, taller shoes a bit, they DO FIT. When the heels get that tall though, they have a tendency to slip, so I just turned them toward the wall. Works great!" — K. Adams
An odor-reducing fridge deodorizer
Promising review:
"We had tried several ways to deodorize our refrigerator after a rotten lemon left a terrible, permeating smell. The odor affected everything stored in the fridge, as well as the ice dispensed from our ice maker, and we had spent literally hours trying to remove the smell: washed shelves, tried vinegar, baking soda, Dawn, coffee grounds, bread slices, etc., etc. We finally tried the NonScents Refrigerator Deodorizer out of desperation, and after a day or so began to notice that the bad lemon odor was diminishing. Over the past couple of weeks the smell seems to have been eliminated completely.
If you've had a rotten food catastrophe in your fridge, I would encourage you to try the NonScents product and give it a couple of days to kick in and do its magic." — DRM76
Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed
A pack of five compressive vacuum-sealed storage bags
Promising review:
"WHY didn't I buy these vacuum storage bags sooner?? I chose the large size (as opposed to the biggest size, called 'jumbo') because it seemed easier to move and store — jumbo is probably perfect for bedding, duvets, etc! And just one large bag was plenty to store 9 or 10 very large winter sweaters — all collapsed down to a fraction of their size.
And it was surprisingly effortless, too! I am literally going to order another pack of five today — my closet game is forever changed!!!" — Maitland Quitmeyer
, Buzzfeed
An indoor hydroponic herb garden
Promising review:
"I got this as a birthday present for my husband, the classic man who's impossible to buy for, and he was thrilled with it. He's a by-the-numbers kind of guy, and followed the directions carefully. As a result, all six of the herbs have germinated, and we are already using some of them (basil, thyme and dill) only three weeks later.
One thing: the light is much brighter than I expected. The pictures show it as a pleasant glow, almost a night light. It's bright. The timer keeps it on for 15 hours a day, so hopefully there's a place in your house where it won't reflect off the TV screen or light up somebody's bedroom." — Mary B.
Four space-saving cascading closet organizers
Promising review:
"Not sure why I didn’t expect them to work as well as it sounds...but they absolutely work as well as they sound! Makes MUCH more room in my closet. I used for purses, jackets, tank tops, dresses and has been holding very well.
When I need something, just push the others aside and raise up the one I need. Very pleased with my purchase!" — Dennis A. Evans
A bottle of mold and mildew remover spray
Promising review:
"I bought this RMR spray with low expectations, even with the good reviews. I sprayed a small patch in the evening and let it sit overnight. The next morning, the grout where I had sprayed was as white as if it were brand new.
I decided to spray the entire wall and part of the roof. The next day everything I sprayed had no visible mold. By the third night, I was pretty much spraying everything left in the shower. This stuff is amazing." — John Werner
A slim profile pull-and-rotate cabinet organizer
Promising review:
"TikTok inspired me. Guys, this thing is the real deal. Everything that doesn't fit on my spice rack ended up cluttering my cabinets. This thing solved that problem efficiently, quickly, and reasonably. We added a little extra double sided tape to the bottom to make it extra secure. Love it." — Kaitlyn B.
A mountable slide-out coffee pod tray
Includes: 3M double-sided mounting, self-adhesive tape, and spacers for different cabinet sizes.Promising review:
"Love these things! Best thing I impulse bought on Amazon.
I didn't want a tray thing or a stand thing for coffee pods that would take up more counter space I don't have. Using a drawer is out of the question, too. Enter the E-Z Shelf by Perfect Pod! Exactly what I needed and wanted. I was hesitant after seeing reviews saying they it won't stay closed. I have been using these things twice a day since I got them in my hot lil hands, and they are still working perfectly!
No problems with pods not fitting, shelf not closing, or not sticking to the under-cabinet like other reviewers! They work perfectly! Don't know why more people don't want these, as they are super handy for us with little counter spaces! Update: It's been a year and these are still in perfect shape and used everyday with no problems! Still highly recommended!
" — Amazon customer
Two stove gap covers
The gap covers are dishwasher safe and can also be easily cleaned with a damp cloth. You can also cut the gap covers to perfectly fit the measurements of your kitchen. Available in three colors.Promising review:
"I didn’t realize how nasty it was under my stove until we pulled it out to fix it. There were things under there I knew I hadn’t cooked in years. These little rubber flaps help and are easy to wipe down. They just fit right in between the stove and the counter. I worried they’d be noticeable, but once I got used to them they just fit with the stove.
I hardly notice they are there!" — Scarlett
An expandable shelf kit
Promising review:
"Great product for a great price. Very sturdy, but lightweight and small — under my bathroom sink is *very* small, and the metal frame is thin enough that it doesn't take up much space, and of course it allows me to utilize the empty vertical space instead of shoving things all the way to the back wall
. I might rearrange the shelves, but it's just held with screws on each end so that's easy enough to do-comes with two supports for two shelves, but you can choose from four heights/positions. Might need to order a second for under the kitchen sink..." — Jennifer Mowry
A kitchen sink corner sponge organizer
This is also a better option than an organizer that hangs over your faucet because the weight of those can mess with your water flow!Promising review:
"This fits our sink perfectly! It's not too big and holds a sponge and two bottles of soap. We have a standard apartment sink and it fits perfectly
, it also holds very well. We have it suctioned on the sink not the counter." — Erin Johnson
A pair of Command spray bottle hangers
Promising review:
"Love these! They have helped organize all my products underneath my kitchen sink. The Command hooks are strong and nothing has budged even with the weight of the spray bottles!
Highly recommend." —Talayfor87
A 16-piece set of floor-protecting furniture sliders
Promising review:
"Should have gotten these years ago. They are absolutely wonderful. I can move heavy furniture easily without damaging hardwood floors or getting stuck in area rugs. Because the legs of my furniture are thick and cover them almost completely, I keep them under everything and can move furniture to vacuum. Really great!" — MMLELL
A pack of shower curtain clips
Promising review:
"Lifesaver! Our showers are pretty narrow so the shower curtains would never fully cover the back corner. This was a cheap and efficient solution for securing our shower curtains!" — Joya Smith
A set of two Sheet Keeper bands
Sheet Keeper is a woman-owned small business based in Los Angeles and their adorable bedding bands will actually make staying organized fun! Available in sizes twin—California king, as well as in duvet and comforter labels.Promising review:
"Great product. Came quickly and they work great! Such a great idea to keep sheets organized and together while being able to tell what size bedding it is. Will order again for sure!" — devonhansen1
An adjustable electric standing desk
Available in three sizes and eight colors.
Promising review:
"The desk seemed to be exactly what I was looking for in terms of design and price. So when I received it, I was delighted with how nice it was. Assembly was a breeze, and I'd say it took me a half hour to put together. I can easily fit my two large monitors, as well as laptop, keyboard, etc., on it. The height range is more than ample
. And most importantly I am already feeling the positive effects of standing during part of my workday." — Twild78
A self-adhesive paper towel roll holder
Available in five finishes.
Promising review: "
TikTok made me do it, but I love it. The stainless steel blends so nicely with the rest of my kitchen, the install was as a simple peel-and-stick with small mounting screws and matching caps so you don't see the mounting screws, and it holds a seamless look." — Michaelle K.
A soothing sunrise alarm clock
Available in white and wood finishes.
Promising review:
"OK guys. Here’s the deal. This is gonna be a long review but TL;DR: This is an amazing little product, and I highly recommend it.
I suffer from mild insomnia and generally have to use sleep aids, which is fine but not ideal for every night. I also moved from SoCal to Washington state a year ago, and I have NEVER been exposed to so little sunlight in my life! Living in the dark winters here is insanely difficult for me. This Little Alarm Clock has changed my life
and I’ve only had it for like three weeks. The sleepy time setting has the ability to KNOCK me out without the use of sleep aids! What?! My brain totally responds to the way the light functions. The morning alarm is so gentle and peaceful
(you can completely control the noise and brightness settings). I wake up much more naturally rather than to the blaring honk or passive-aggressive chiming of a traditional alarm (looking at you, Apple). The light settings are so fun as well! I love having it on a low setting while I’m journaling, reading, watching TV, anything really! I would pay two or three times the price for this thing. It’s 100% worth it." — KatieM
A board-alternative magnetic ironing pad
Promising review:
"If you're like me and living in a space that doesn't have a ton of room let alone space for a big old ironing board, this is the perfect solution. This mat easily sticks with the magnets to the top of the dryer. It's a great space-saving solution. If you're looking to minimize, this is what you want!" — JD
A sink-side glass and bottle rinser
Just a heads up, you'll need a separate sprayer in your sink that you don't use because that's where it installs, and this won't install on sinks without a flat edge. Available in two styles.Promising review:
"Never knew I needed one until I saw it on TikTok, and with water bottles and toddler cups it is essential to my household!" — Gayla Brink