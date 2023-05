39 Genius Home Items That Make A Big Impact

A pop-open and pour-out ice tray

Just fill the bottle-shaped ice maker with water, stick it in the freezer, pop the sides once the water is frozen, and pour the cubes into your glass. Icebreaker is a small biz based in Texas that sells this genius ice cube solution."We have a small freezer and no icemaker, and have been using fiddly trays for years.Icebreaker Pop is self contained and easy to use: you fill it up with water (but be careful not to overfill, because it does expand as it freezes. Physics!) Then seal the top, and put it in the freezer. Once it's frozen, you lay it on a flat surface, press down hard on it a couple of times on each side to crack the ice, and pull apart with both handles.. The cubes are a little smaller than from regular ice trays, but that's OK with us. Icebreaker Pop is also cool-looking and easy to clean; it's made up of three easy-to-separate pieces that are a snap to wash thoroughly. Very happy with this product!" — Leah Koepp