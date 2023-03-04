No More Stalling: Here Are 25 Things That The Time Has Finally Come To Get

Popular items from this list include:
A family-sized inflatable pool if a tropical paradise vacation is not exactly in the cards right now, but all you want to do is lounge in a pool.
A soap brows kit that'll give you full brows even if you don't have a ton of your own to work with.
- A vitamin C serum that will give your parched and dry skin a much needed boost of hydration.
A family-sized inflatable pool
Promising review:
"First off, this thing is huge
. I picked one up for my niece and nephew since pools were so hard to find last year. Was blessed to have nice weather through last week so we set it up. It went up quick and easy
(highly suggest making sire you have some sort of electric pump
or air compressor
) with the air compressor it went up quickly. The kids loved it. Having a drain plug also made it super easy to break down without having to try and tip it over.
I really like the individual chambers so if you do somehow happen to get a tear in one the pool isn’t a complete loss until repaired. Used only briefly but look forward to getting a lot of use out of it this summer." — Brian W
A teeth-whitening pen
Promising review:
"I have only used the two original pens that I purchased and can already see an improvement. I am older than 60 and drink coffee daily and red wine weekly." — vicki houska
A carpet cleaner
Promising review:
"I'm absolutely speechless. If I could give 10 stars, I would.
I'm baffled as to how this stuff works. I feel like I'm in an infomercial demo where they spill red wine on a white carpet and then after spraying the 'magic carpet cleaner' the stain vanishes. Unlike infomercial products that don't actually do anything when you try it at home, this stuff completely makes stains vanish before your eyes
. Carpet cleaning products certainly don't excite me normally, but after watching how the spaghetti sauce that I dripped on the light beige carpet completely disappeared, I've been telling everybody I know to buy some. You don't even have to wipe it; you just spray it on and the stain is gone!
" — Scott G
And speaking of pools, a ruffle V-neck one-piece
Available in sizes XS–XXL and 21 colors; this is a super cute plus-size option
as well.
Promising review:
"This swimsuit is comfortable and affordable. Love it. Would give it 10 stars.
Bought it in red and olive." — Holly
A vitamin C serum
Promising review:
"I never thought that I would find a serum that didn't just irritate my skin. I've spent WAY more money on fancy serums just to have them purge my skin and leave me red and angry-skinned. This stuff is amazing. It isn't sticky or heavy.
I used it every day, and it's still lasting me forever. I'm in love. I'd give it 10 stars if I could.
" — Makayla Fryman
An odor-eliminating spray
Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business named after the Magleby family's pets Rocco, a labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories, and toys.Promising review:
"I have six elderly cats, and a few of them oftentimes leave smelly pee puddles to register their disdain at whatever cats get 'peed off' about. It's not a litter box problem and, although I've caught one or two of them doing it, I can't blame them all. This product works great on fresh messes as well as dried ones.
After blotting up fresh pee pads, I saturate the area with Rocco & Roxie's odor remover and let dry. For dried stinky stuff, I just saturate the area and let it dry. It has a pleasant odor and completely eliminates the ammonia odor.
Believe me, I've tried all kinds of products, and this one works the best. I buy gallons now just to have on hand. It's better than smelling that awful pee!
" — mona mia
An air purifier
Promising review:
"This is an excellent purifier for those who are affected by cat dander, mold, and other problems associated with breathing difficulties. I have several cats so there is so much hair in the air in addition to their dander. This machine has solved my breathing problems during the night (I use it in my bedroom). In fact I am sleeping better every night, which I'm sure is due to the cleaner air that I am breathing.
Another plus is that I'm using a great deal less tissues." — Linda Cruz
An easily washable drip catcher
Two Lilacs Studio is a small shop based in St. Helens, Oregon run by Jacy Stratton.Promising review:
"LOVE these splash catchers! They save me from having to chase the puddles that form around the base of our faucet before they start creeping over the counter. So reasonably priced, made well with neatly finished edges, and packaged with gift-ready care." — Alina
A pack of matatabi chew sticks
Meowy Janes is a wonderfully named small business based in New Egypt, New Jersey. It specializes in catnip and catnip alternatives.Promising review:
"My nip-fiend cat and my take-it-or-leave-nip cat both love these sticks. They roll around on them, grab them and chew them, rub all over anything the sticks touch. One lasts for a long time too.
We rub two together to get the oils going and when that stops working, we scrape the bark off bit by bit with a pocket knife. Will definitely buy again!" — S. Lee
A Revlon hot air brush
The brush has special vents that allow air to flow so hair dries faster. Plus, it's quicker than using a dryer and then a flat iron or curling iron, which equals less heat damage. If you've tried barrel-shaped hot air brushes before without success and have tighter curls or coils, you may want to try the paddle brush version
, which reviewers with 3A–4C hair swear by.Promising review:
"Amazing product. I wish I found this 20 years ago!!
I have naturally curly hair and enjoy a nice blowout without having that pin straight 'burnt' flat iron look. This product helped me achieve the blowout look in about five minutes (yes five!).
When it comes to hair, I’m a super novice and this is by far the easiest most effective (inexpensive) blow out
. I would give this more than fve stars if I could
. Where has it been all my life?!?!" — Sara Kovach
A box of cleaning K-Cups
Promising review:
"Thought I was having problems with my machine. Used two cups to flush the entire coffee maker out and it started working like new. Totally satisfied!
" — Dara Pazooki
A lengthening mascara that's internet famous for a reason
Promising review:
"After using Lights, Camera, Lashes by Tarte for the past year, I got tired of breaking the bank over mascara. My sister suggested Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect and I IMMEDIATELY fell in love. It provides dramatic length and great volume.
I can honestly say I can’t stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look. Also, it is very long wearing. I go from an eight-hour work day right to the gym and sweat...and this stuff doesn’t budge!
I love it!!" — Carrie E Miller
A foot file
Promising review:
"I'm not one to talk about my feet. I've had circulation problems for years that are just now resolving and that has lead to deep callouses on the heels of both feet. I bought this on a whim as I have tried other products in the past with no luck. Twenty minutes later I'm touching baby-smooth skin where there used to be deep cracks and rough broken skin.
This thing is a miracle-worker and if I could rate it 10 stars I would
." — Gully176
An allergy supplement for dogs
Promising review:
"Our 70-pound lab boxer mix was in misery due to skin allergies. We had spent a small fortune and he had two allergy related surgeries that left him weakened and with serious hair loss. We changed diet, went through food trials, twice! Various prescription allergy medications with no relief. We started using these treats and his coat now looks healthy and normal. His vitality has improved and we haven't visited the vet for months!
We are amazed at the change in his skin. The itch has stopped completely. I only wish we had found relief for him sooner.
" — Kool-aide
A soap brows kit
Promising review:
"I was looking for a good soap for soap brows for so long! I have super dark brow hair and the problem I have with most bar soap is it will get each throughout the day or super sudsy and white. This product did not! It was amazing and left my brows in whatever direction I wanted!!!
" — Savannah
A grooming rake
Promising review:
"I wish I could give this thing 7 stars
, but five will have to do. I was able to pull entire sheets of undercoat out of our husky without disturbing the topcoat. I've never had anything work so well.
It's even easier to keep the fur pile together. The fur stays clumped instead of getting spread out and floating around like with the blade style Furminator. This thing really digs the loose stuff out so much faster and easier.
Check the photo to see what 20 minutes will get you." — pvfjr
A pair of baggy overalls
Available in sizes S–3XL and 21 colors.
Promising review:
"I have gotten so many compliments on these overalls!
I was looking for something comfortable and light enough to wear during the summer
since I'm not a big fan of shorts. I'm pretty petite and it fits well and is just baggy enough. I love them so much I ordered another pair in blue!
" — Cynthia Cahalen
Some washing machine cleaning tablets
They're safe to use with pretty much any type of washer: HE or regular, top-loading and front-loading. Promising review:
"I've tried several ways to clean my washer...this brand is by far both the easiest and does the best job. Keeps my washer fresher longer than anything else I've tried." — Donna S.
A set of Wad-Free pads from Shark Tank
Wad-Free is a small biz that was launched during the pandemic. Cyndi Bray, the founder, learned CAD (computer-aided design) to create the pads.Promising review:
"Wow!!! You wonder if things like this really work and well, I can absolutely confirm it does! First, I was impressed that the package came with two of the devices because I was only expecting one. So there was one for the fitted sheet, and the flat sheet. Finally, I tried it out and my sheets not only did NOT wad up, they came out of the dryer feeling fresher, feeling more dry, and unwrinkled!
I will be buying a set of these for each of my immediate family members and close friends! What a great gift!!!" — katy
A pet-safe cream
Promising review:
"We have a cat with VERY bad allergies. He is very sensitive and dislikes foams, creams...pretty much anything. But his skin gets dry and itchy. I just started using this cream and love the fact that it is quickly absorbed into his skin, so that he does not lick it. Many other creams have a scent he does not like and tries to constantly clean himself. Not this one. I highly recommend it!" — Chippy
A stainless steel cleaner and polish
Promising review:
"This is hands-down the only product that has ever perfectly cleaned my stainless steel appliances. It deserves 10 stars because nothing else comes close to removing streaks and toddler finger prints as easily and completely as this.
I have tried for years to get my appliances to look like new. Everyone who has stainless should own this." — Danielle
An eight-pack of face masks
Promising review:
"Smells great! This face mask does exactly what it says. My skin is nice and lifted, hydrated, noticeable reduction in fine lines, improved texture, reduced my pore size, and eliminated some newly developed rough patches forming around the hairline.
Couldn't be more satisfied with this product! I have pretty good skin for 37, but this mask has really helped take my skin to the next level" — Samantha
A perfect egg timer
Promising review:
"This thing is the bomb.com Seriously, buy one. You won't regret it. Works the first time and every time after that.
I was slightly concerned when I first got it out the package. The lines that tell you how hard or soft the egg will be cooked were really hard to see. Nothing like the videos I had seen. Never fear, toss it in the pot of water and voila! Easy to see the lines!" — gunmetalgreen
A 40-pack of acne patches
Promising review:
"These did exactly what they said they would.
I had a rather large acne area breakout under my chin. Overnight it nearly disappeared!
I will say these are best on spots with a whitehead as they work by drawing the yucky stuff out. I will definitely be getting these again." — Heather E Tapp
A set of magnetic air fryer cheat sheets
Promising review:
"So glad that I came across these. I love having this information handy and easy to use. The magnetic sheets are strong and stay in place well, even with the fridge door opening and closing a lot. It's handy having them right in view for quick reference. It helps us to use the air fryer more, as it's easy to glance over and time things correctly.
I like that it is a dark color so it doesn't get messy as easily, and it has all the things we are most likely to use the air fryer for. The envelope the magnetic sheets come in is cute and would make a nice gift, perhaps in a basket or bag of related items. Happy to have these!" — Small~Town~Girl