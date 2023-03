No More Stalling: Here Are 25 Things That The Time Has Finally Come To Get

A family-sized inflatable pool

"First off,. I picked one up for my niece and nephew since pools were so hard to find last year. Was blessed to have nice weather through last week so we set it up.(highly suggest making sire you have some sort of electric pump or air compressor ) with the air compressor it went up quickly. The kids loved it.I really like the individual chambers so if you do somehow happen to get a tear in one the pool isn’t a complete loss until repaired. Used only briefly but look forward to getting a lot of use out of it this summer." — Brian W