35 Things To Give Your Home A Makeover On A Budget

Popular items on this list include:
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A curtain of twinkle lights
2
Black matte-steel cabinet pulls
3
A waterproof, stain-resistant faux marble granite adhesive
4
An incredibly soft chenille throw
5
A plush blanket that's a dead ringer for Barefoot Dreams
6
A square iron firepit table
7
A wall-mounted electric fireplace
8
A luxury Voluspa candle
9
And a decorative jar and striker filled with 135 matches
10
A duvet set complete with a buttery soft cover and two shams
11
A pair of velvet pillow covers
12
Motorized custom shades
13
A quilted chenille floor pillow
14
A double-sided shaggy faux-fur duvet set
15
A tiered plant stand
16
A nonslip microfiber shaggy bath mat
17
An arc floor lamp
18
A playful desk mat
19
A portable Bluetooth retro-style keyboard
20
A trio of reusable dispenser bottles
21
Ten sheets of faux-marble tile
22
Stainless-steel-effect contact paper
23
A modern wall-mounted coat rack
24
Prismatic window film
25
A set of five simple picture frames
26
A roll of peel-and-stick wallpaper
27
An iridescent mini shelf
28
A set of farmhouse semi-blackout curtains
29
A stunning crystal ceiling fixture
30
A curved shower curtain rod
31
A handmade coaster with pressed flowers inside
32
A set of desk accessories
33
A dainty bulb glass set and stand
34
A three-in-one convertible "reading chair"
35
A golden tree floor lamp