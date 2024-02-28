Shoppinghomedecor

35 Things To Give Your Home A Makeover On A Budget

Some simple contact paper can make it look like you upgraded your appliances.
1
www.amazon.com
A curtain of twinkle lights
Available in 10 colors.

Promising review: "I saw a few pictures online of fairy lights with sheer curtains and loved the look. These lights in particular are perfect for what I was looking for. It gives off a warm cozy glow, and really adds a nice touch of oomph to the room." — NG
$19.99+ at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
Black matte-steel cabinet pulls
Available in quantities one through 60 and in seven colors.

Promising review: "Perfect! They were exactly what I was going for! Great quality, very durable, and actually have some weight to them. Great purchase for replacing all of the hardware in my kitchen and bathroom for the camper I am remodeling. Definitely would recommend, especially at such an amazing price. Great value for great quality!" — Summertime


$6.99+ at Amazon
3
Amazon
A waterproof, stain-resistant faux marble granite adhesive
Available in six sizes.

Promising review: "I took a chance and bought this originally as a 'Band-Aid fix' to refinish a desk. I had looked in stores in the contact paper aisles, but all of them were just that... paper. THIS item is actually a thin sheet of vinyl(?) with adhesive, and I ended up liking it so much I bought more and re-finished my kitchen countertop with it as well! Highly recommended if you want to change the look of your counters but you don't have the money for a full remodel just yet. It can be cleaned with dish soap and water just like a real countertop." — Ezra Boyd
$4.99+ at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
An incredibly soft chenille throw
Available in three sizes and 32 colors.

Promising reviews: "The color and material are perfect! Perfect fall aesthetic." — Renee

"My husband and I both love this blanket! I mostly got it for the look, but it's so soft and cozy! We've always used fuzzy blankets while sitting on the couch at night, but now we both prefer this one! It's perfectly light weight, a good size, and all over very nice. 10/10 would recommend!" — Cori
$23.99+ at Amazon
5
Amazon
A plush blanket that's a dead ringer for Barefoot Dreams
Available in 30 styles and four sizes.

Promising review: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" — Amy
$29.99+ at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
A square iron firepit table
Promising review: "This has changed our outdoor living. Love spending time just sitting by it and watching the flames. It’s made very well and I love how easy it is to use. One 5-gallon tank of propane lasts about four to five hours. I use it for about 30 minutes at a time in the morning and evening having coffee or winding down...I enjoy it mainly for the ambience it creates on my back porch. I would definitely recommend it if you want an attractive, well-built fire pit as a spot to gather around on a cool evening and make s’mores or just talk. Would buy again for sure." — Derek S.
$149.99 at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
A wall-mounted electric fireplace
Available in six sizes.

Promising review: "Installation was quick and easy; it's very, very slim to the wall profile-wise. The heat output is great, and it's quiet. It's heating approximately 1,000-sq.-ft. basement to comfortable levels. I was frozen down here; now I just set the fireplace on low, and it's 72 degrees. Plus, it looks awesome, and the remote is easy enough to use. I've had tons of compliments on it." — m.code
$159.99 at Amazon
8
volupsacandles
A luxury Voluspa candle
I would sell my soul for a French Cade Lavender Voluspa candle — no joke. It's absolutely one of my all time favorite candles. I typically buy one for my sister once a year because they're easily her number one fave. There's something that feels so elegant about the design of the glass jars and scents of these candles that keeps me coming back to them time after time. They're known for being a bit pricey but, honestly, they're worth it. Additionally, Voluspa is considered a small business! Available in seven scents.

Promising review: "This candle smells INCREDIBLE and lasts FOREVER! I’ve purchased this exact candle several times over the years and plan on continuing to do so so in the future. The lavender scent isn’t too strong but does make my room smell heavenly almost immediately after lighting it. I would like to eventually try other scents but I can’t tear myself away from this one!" — Cassie
$33.85 at Amazon
9
Amazon
And a decorative jar and striker filled with 135 matches
Promising review: "Beautiful to display and the matches work great! I’ve bought other decorative matches and the striker or matches haven't worked well — this one is perfect!" — Sarah
$22.49 at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
A duvet set complete with a buttery soft cover and two shams
You can get a duvet insert here. Available in sizes twin–king and 28 colors.

Promising review: "It works awesome, the corner ties save me from having to adjust it every morning. It’s soft and cozy. I tried this duvet cover with a single duvet insert and with two duvet inserts (if you want your bed to feel like a hotel bed, that is the move), and either way very cozy." — Rhiannon M.
$44.99+ at Amazon
11
Amazon
A pair of velvet pillow covers
I have these velvet throw pillow covers! They hold up very well in the wash, really are extremely soft, and look great on display! Available in 12 sizes and in 49 colors.

Promising review: "This is the second set of these I've purchased (bought two different colors to change out when one set is in the laundry), and I completely love them. They are so soft, easy to put the pillows into, and they come out of the laundry looking brand-new. Get a couple of different colors and switch out for holidays, or when desiring a quick easy decor change. I highly recommend them." — Melanie Mastin
$8.99 at Amazon
12
www.amazon.com
Motorized custom shades
Available in 22 colors; all orders are custom sized.

Promising review: "While a bit spendy, these blinds are great! The customer service is impeccable, and they are very responsive and were able to work with my poor measuring skills to get me sorted with a new set that only required a motor swap! After doing it twice because I put the reset button the wrong way, I'm back installed, and they work great!!!! Thank you!!" — Johnny X.
$153.99 at Amazon
13
www.amazon.com
A quilted chenille floor pillow
Available in seven colors.

Promising review: "This comes just as pictured and described. It is comfortable and looks luxurious. It's great for floor seating." — AKhan
$31.99+ at Amazon
14
Amazon
A double-sided shaggy faux-fur duvet set
One side is faux-fur, and the other side is plush velvet; the twin set comes with one pom-pom fringed pillow sham, and other size sets include two. Available in sizes twin—king and 34 colors.

Promising review: "If my house caught on fire, this is the first thing I’d grab. But seriously, this is one of my favorite things in my whole house. I feel like it tied my entire room together. I get so many compliments on it, and it's seriously so cozy and well-made. My only complaint would be how hard this thing makes it to get out of bed in the mornings. It’s incredibly soft and isn’t the type of 'fur' that will mat and get gross-looking over time. I rely heavily on reviews when I buy things so I’m here to tell you — if you’re on the fence about buying this...do it!! Also, the pillowcases are amazing also. Super soft, and the pom-pom fringe is adorable." — SK
$51.99+ at Amazon
15
Amazon
A tiered plant stand
Available in five styles.

Promising review: "Ordered the smaller size — it is small and yet sturdy, looks very elegant and is good quality and finish. Assembling was super easy. I am going to order one more. Loved it and highly recommend it." — Ashutosh Agte
$29.99+ at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
A nonslip microfiber shaggy bath mat
Available in three sizes and five colors.

Promising review: "This is amazing! It is so comfy! Right now it is really cold for us, and stepping out of the shower is a lot easier with this mat. It feels wonderful and very well-made. We got the gray one that matches our bathroom and will be purchasing a white one for our other bathroom." — Aritopia
$15.99+ at Amazon
17
www.amazon.com
An arc floor lamp
Brightech is a California-based small business that specializes in home lighting. Available in two colors.

Promising review: "I have gotten compliments on this light from someone in every single meeting I’ve been in the last few weeks. Provides very good reading light (and adjustable) and unusual, visually appealing style. Have sent the link to three colleagues who were also intrigued!" — Steve
$74.99 at Amazon
18
www.amazon.com
A playful desk mat
Available in 23 patterns.

Promising review: "I love this mat, it feels great and the colors are so vibrant. I was surprised how flat it lays even though it is shipped rolled up. 10/10 recommend!" — Vgirl
$17.99 at Amazon
19
Amazon
A portable Bluetooth retro-style keyboard
Available in 11 colors.

Promising review: "I've been seeing retro-style typewriter keyboards on TikTok for a while now. I aways thought, 'That looks pretty cool!' Decided to look on here and found this one. I just got it today and so far has been working great! I had no problems connecting the keyboard via Bluetooth, and the clicking of the keys is really nice, one of the reasons why I wanted to get this." — dee
$35.99+ at Amazon
20
www.amazon.com
A trio of reusable dispenser bottles
Maisonovo is a small business that sells home goods. Available in six colors.

Promising review: "I love these bottles. They make everything uniform and high-end looking for a fraction of the price. They hold up amazing. I bought another set for my second bathroom." — Cindy


$19.99 at Amazon
21
www.amazon.com
Ten sheets of faux-marble tile
Just make sure you avoid the actual sink, as these are flexible and humidity resistant but not waterproof.

Promising review: "Really made my bathroom stand out and it was super easy to apply. Adhesive seems very strong. I recommend making sure everything is lined up before pressing down firmly. Once it's down it's hard to peel back off." —Andy
$26.99 at Amazon
22
www.amazon.com
Stainless-steel-effect contact paper
This is an an 18-inch-by-6-foot roll.

Promising review: "I bought this to do a little update to a dishwasher I didn't want to replace since it is fairly new. I simply added a piece of it to a black dishwasher and it really helped to tie it in with our other new stainless/black appliances. It's been on for over a month and is holding up perfectly." — KFran
$13 at Amazon
23
www.amazon.com
A modern wall-mounted coat rack
Available in two colors.

Promising review: "I bought one and was so in love with it that I immediately ordered a second one. I love the design when not is use, and when it use it is sturdy and versatile. I get a lot of compliments from visitors." — Femke
$38.22+ at Amazon
24
www.amazon.com
Prismatic window film
Available in 11 sizes.

Promising review: "I absolutely love this! TikTok made me buy it for my sunroof and I'm so glad I did! It's so beautiful when the sun comes through! And you get so much for the price!! If you're on the fence, buy it!!" — Amazon customer
$8.99+ at Amazon
25
www.amazon.com
A set of five simple picture frames
Available in 10 colors and 16 sizes.

Promising review: "First, I love that the front is not glass. The frames are lightweight, so it gives me flexibility when hanging. They're nice frames and I'm glad I bought them. They are now displaying my favorite artwork pieces my children have brought to me from school." — Amazon customer
$22.99 at Amazon
26
Amazon
A roll of peel-and-stick wallpaper
We chose our wedding venue specifically around the fact it was filled with incredible wallpaper — just like this print. It's really easy to apply (peel-and-stick!) and can be removed, so don't stress if you're renting. It can also be used to jazz up other items like bookcases. Available in three sizes and two colors.

Promising review: "Love this wallpaper. I have used it in my home office space, the wall at my back. All my meetings are video calls and everyone was very impressed and has liked the background during my calls." — Pooja
$5.99 at Amazon
27
www.amazon.com
An iridescent mini shelf
Available in nine colors.

Promising review: "These are in great shape and perfect as sunglasses shelves. I used a level, and they were easy to install. I highly recommend these and will probably buy more!" — Samantha G.
$29.99 at Amazon
28
Amazon
A set of farmhouse semi-blackout curtains
Available in 10 sizes and 20 colors/patterns.

Promising review: "These panels are just as pretty as the picture. I’m very pleased with the purchase. I like that a little light still comes in during the day." — tricia
$29.79+ at Amazon
29
Amazon
A stunning crystal ceiling fixture
Available in two sizes.

Promising review: "We have had it for over a year and it was the perfect addition to my daughters room. She loves looking at it and it gives a good amount of light." — Nicolette
$44.99+ at Amazon
30
www.amazon.com
A curved shower curtain rod
Available in five finishes.

Promising review: "I am in love with this perfect matte black curved shower curtain rod! Semi easy to install. Because it’s curved, it does take some time to install both sides and make sure it’s lined up. Comes with everything you could need to install. Other than that, this shower rod is a dream." — Siarra
$37.99 at Amazon
31
Amazon
A handmade coaster with pressed flowers inside
Auntsign is a small business. Available in two styles.
$15.97 at Amazon
32
Amazon
A set of desk accessories
Each set includes a pen cup, mail organizer caddy, paper tray, magazine holder, and sticky note holder. Blu Monaco is a small business that sells organizational products. Available in five colors.

Promising review: "I fell in love with this set the moment it came out of the box. It is sturdy, well-made and definitely worth the price. My living room is all pink and I just inherited my grandmothers writing desk so this fit in beautifully. I am a writer and like to make my writing space as inviting and lovely as possible. This desk set helps me keep my papers, mail, note pad, writing journals, and pens beautifully organized. Worth every cent." — MRS
$35.99 at Amazon
33
www.amazon.com
A dainty bulb glass set and stand
Promising review: "I was looking for small little vases for my desk. I LOVE these! I took clippings from my rosemary and they grew roots within a week!!! Lots of compliments!" — S. Hopkins
$19.98 at Amazon
34
Amazon
A three-in-one convertible "reading chair"
Available in seven colors.

Promising review: "Amazing reading chair/lounger. If you're one of those people who needs to change positions often while reading, this chair is the bomb. I leave a charging cord in the arm for my phone and headphones, slide out the foot, and grab whatever book I chucked under there. I can lay down, recline, sit straight, etc. with ease. The foot stool part, being collapsible and held up with thin bars, did kind of sink a little after awhile but nothing that makes the chair feel broken or look lopsided. It's a solid little guy and I plan on picking another one up eventually for another room I like to read in." — Calvin Andrews
$289.99+ at Amazon
35
www.amazon.com
A golden tree floor lamp
Promising review: "I saved up to get this lamp, and it was TOTALLY worth it!! It is the perfect brightness for a cozy feel; it matches my vibe perfect! Worth every penny." — Emma
$89.99 at Amazon

