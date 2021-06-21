Work/Life

Great Prime Day Deals That'll Upgrade Your Home Office

From desks to office chairs to laptop stands and tech, check out these Amazon deals to upgrade your WFH setup.

Flexible work policies are all the rage right now. If you made it through 2020 by cobbling together a WFH setup, it might be time to get serious about making it both permanent and a lot more functional. From task chairs to network improvements and desk accessories, here are the 2021 Prime Day deals you might want to consider for your home office.

A modern executive chair in bonded leather with an oversized seat cushion (30% off)
Amazon
Treat yourself to a supportive, comfy work chair with an adjustable pneumatic height lever and tilt mechanism. This bonded leather swivel chair from Amazon Basics can hold up to 275 pounds.

Get it for $118.99 (originally $169.99).
Apple AirPods Pro Bluetooth earbuds with wireless charging case (24% off)
Amazon
Always on, Apple's Airpods Pro connect quickly so you won't ever miss a call. Plus, you can tune out random family noise as your work from home with the ability to switch between noise cancellation and transparency mode. Each sweat-resistant pair comes with a wireless charging case and three sizes of soft silicone tips for a personalized fit.

Get them from Amazon for $189.99 (originally $249). You can also get the AirPods Pro for $189.99 from Target through June 22.
A protective waterproof desk mat in various colors (48-67% off)
Amazon
Working from home at your dining room table or breakfast nook? An actual desk that you want to protect from scratches and spills? Grab one of these double-sided waterproof desk mats in polyurethane leather. Not only are they easy to clean, but they serve as a giant mouse pad and stylish visual organizer, too.

Get it for $8.49 and up in a limited-time lightning deal on Tuesday (prices vary by color; originally $25.99 and up).
An Amazon Basics rotating surge protector with USB ports (44% off)
Amazon
When you suddenly need to use a laptop, printer, phone and other devices at home, you probably need a few extra outlets -- and surge protection, too. Here it is in one discounted power strip.

Get it for $11.55 during a lightning deal on Tuesday (originally $20.49).
A laptop stand lightning deal (27% off)
Amazon
Make space on your desk and get your laptop in a more ergonomic position with this stand that will be featured in a limited-time lightning deal on Monday.

Get it in black for $16.09 or silver for $18.39 (originally $22.99).
Sony's noise-cancelling WH-1000XM4 headphones with multiple mics for phone calls (29% off)
Amazon
Reviewers say calls are crystal-clear on these comfy noise-cancelling headphones with 5 built-in microphones, which is great for anyone who joins a lot of audio meetings from home. These headphones pair with multiple devices, automatically pause playback when removed, and provide up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Get them in silver, black or blue for $248 (originally $348).
A brightly colored swiveling office chair from Amazon Basics (up to41% off)
Amazon
Give your home office a pop of color with this low-backed, height-adjustable desk chair featuring breathable, upholstered mesh. The seat comes with two inches of padding for comfort.

Get it in green for $37.09 (originally $52.99), in red for $44.09 (originally 62.99), or blue for $43.17 (originally $62.99).
An L-shaped desk in natural wood from Amazon Basics (37% off)
Amazon
Finally turn a corner of your home into the office you've deserved for the last year and half with this sturdy L-shaped desk from Amazon Basics.

Get it for $82.47 (originally $129.99).
A Seagate One Touch 1TB external hard drive (44% off)
Amazon
Never lose your work again with this portable USB drive. Just about all you have to do is plug it in to save your projects or schedule automatic backups, and the sleek brushed metal case helps keep your files safe on the go.

Get it for $44.99 (originally $79.99).
A router upgrade with speed up to 3 gbps (40% off)
Amazon
Upgrade your home network capacity with a more powerful router. The dual band Netgear Nighthawk four-stream AX4 Wi-fi 6 router RAX40 is compatible with your current ISP up to 1 Gbps, whether it's cable, satellite, fiber, or DSL. Connect and stream faster with a solid and steady signal strength that can handle all your smart home devices, too.

Get it for $119.99 (originally $199.99).
Poly and Bark Paxton task chair in grey (30% off)
Amazon
If you've been working on a dining chair all year, you deserve this contemporary swivel chair in high-grade leatherette with reinforced saddle stitching.

Get it for $75.25 (originally $107.50).
An under-desk elliptical trainer (25% off)
Amazon
Get some movement in while you work with this under-desk elliptical. The 8 resistance levels, non-slip rubber treads and LCD tracking display help you get the workout you need without even leaving your desk.

Get it for $127.99 (originally $169.99).
