Just 29 Home Office Essentials That'll Jazz Up Your Permanent WFH Space

A laptop cooling pad
A colorful wireless keyboard and mouse set
A memory foam wrist pad set
A ventilated laptop stand that'll elevate your screen to eye level
A sit-to-stand desk converter
And an anti-fatigue mat you'll def want to use with a standing desk
A 24-inch monitor to maximize your screen space
A clever monitor riser with four USB ports
A compact light therapy lamp if your office lacks natural daylight
A seat cushion pillow that'll make those unnecessarily long meetings more tolerable
An adjustable foam footrest for extra foot support
A TikTok-famous rolling desk bike so you can exercise while you work
A document clip when you need to glance at your notes while typing
A cascading wall organizer with removable folder pockets
A handy set of adjustable desk shelves
An LED desk lamp
A ventilated cable management box that'll hide your power strip and all those tangled cords
A desktop whiteboard, because do you really want to keep buying Post-it notes?
A pack of cable clips to prevent cords falling behind the desk
A USB-powered LED light strip that'll create a vibrant backlight and reduce eye fatigue
A 360-degree rotating headphone holder perfect for storing your giant noise-canceling headphones
A rotating timer if you'd benefit from some extra motivation when tackling your to-do list!
An under-desk phone holder to prevent unwanted distractions while you're working
And while you're at it, a pair of sliding under-desk drawers
A TikTok-famous padded office chair
A precious USB-powered cactus humidifier
A clip-on ring light when the light from your computer screen just isn't cutting it
A waterproof office desk pad to protect your laptop, keyboard, and mouse from accidental spills
And an electric mug warmer so you can keep your coffee warm