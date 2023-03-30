Shoppinghomehome office

Just 29 Home Office Essentials That'll Jazz Up Your Permanent WFH Space

Because you should actually want to spend time in your home office.
Courtney Lynch

A laptop cooling pad
So you can focus on your work without worrying about your computer catching fire. It's USB-powered with three cooling fans, so your laptop will be cool as a cucumber.

Promising reviews: "This brand is excellent...I decided to try this brand based on reviews and absolutely wasn't disappointed. We've now had them for more than two years without fail. We have two 2-fan, and one 3-fan running a minimum of 12 hours daily and all we do is use a vacuum every two to three months and they're good to go. Their angle is perfect, cooling is above average, and dependability is nothing I ever expected. I can't think of any other brand I would consider at any price. More than two years, and all three are still running great!" —Rantasia

"This works extremely well. My laptop's fans used to scream to the point it would make you scream into your microphone just to talk to your friends on discord. With this product that diminished, and I don’t have to worry about the fans kicking up that loud ever again...I fully recommend this product just as it was recommended to me by a friend with a similar laptop problem. I honestly don't ever see this product failing to support my demands." —Kaleb Urquhart

Available in three colors.
$23.79+ at Amazon
A colorful wireless keyboard and mouse set
The USB receiver is what helps this keyboard-and-mouse duo work wirelessly (no Bluetooth needed). Simply insert it into your computer to connect!

Promising reviews: "This is ADORABLE! I love, love, love everything about this keyboard. It’s satisfying to the touch and visually appealing. It’s easy to hook up (just some batteries and plug into your computer)! I love green, and it matches well with my room and desk setup." —Seba

"I absolutely love this keyboard! It connects to your Mac/PC laptop with a USB piece and is operated by AA batteries. The keys really do feel like a typewriter, and I get all the nostalgia and fun of typing on a mechanic keyboard. 10/10." —Katherine Dinh

Available in 12 colors.
$40.99 at Amazon
A memory foam wrist pad set
This is great if you're tired of stiff, painful wrists after clicking and typing all day. These ergonomic pads are a must-have for anyone who spends long hours at the computer.

Promising review: "These are practical and make my long days at my computer more comfortable. The grippy stickers that come with them also really help them stay in place." —Stephanie

Available in 14 styles/colors, and wrist rest also sold individually.
$13.98+ at Amazon
A ventilated laptop stand that'll elevate your screen to eye level
Promising review: "I have bought a handful of these for my family and personally have used it for a long time. It makes me cringe when I go to coffee shops and see people hunched over their laptops while straining their necks. This stand is worth every penny! It's very sturdy and holds my 15.6-inch laptop with no problem. I love how it allows me to maintain a good posture and not strain my neck. All of this for a fraction of the cost of a visit to the chiropractor! Would highly recommend!" —Aaron A.

Available in nine colors.
$28.99 at Amazon
A sit-to-stand desk converter
About a year into working remotely due to the pandemic, I finally decided it was time to invest in a standing desk for my home office. I already had a desk I wasn't ready to part with, so I bought this sit-to-stand desk converter. Let me tell you, this has changed my WFH experience for the better. The desktop area is large enough for my laptop, external monitor, Bluetooth speaker, and a few other items. The desktop can hold up to 33 pounds, and the keyboard tray can support up to 4 pounds. The pneumatic lift assist feature lets you adjust the height between 4.5–20 inches in one smooth motion that won't strain your back.

Promising review: "This has made life SO MUCH BETTER!!! I hate sitting down all day, hunched and reaching for my keyboard and mouse. While I'm sitting down, this helps correct poor posture. When I need to stand/move a bit, I can lift it up and work standing! This is a great invention and is very sturdy." —Andrew Drozdowski

Available in six sizes and six colors.
$139.99+ at Amazon
And an anti-fatigue mat you'll def want to use with a standing desk
Promising review: "I bought the smallest size, and I love it. My back doesn’t hurt while I’m working standing up, and my feet and ankles feel good too. I’m thinking about purchasing a bigger one for the kitchen." —Queen T

Available in four sizes and 15 colors.
$59.99+ at Amazon
A 24-inch monitor to maximize your screen space
It features a 75Hz refresh rate with 1080p resolution, making it suitable for casual gaming too. It has two HDMI ports — be sure to pick up a USB-C hub if you're planning to connect a MacBook (I've used this one for years and like it!).

Promising reviews: "If you work from home, you must have this in your life! Super easy to set up, great packaging, great quality, great price. I absolutely LOVE this!" —RundownwithRachel

"Just set this monitor up, and so far it’s earned all 5 stars! It was easy to assemble, it’s compatible with my MacBook Pro (with a USB-C adapter), and the picture is great! I just wanted another monitor for when I work from home, so having something available that was affordable like this was perfect for what I needed." —Allison H.
$99.97 at Amazon
A clever monitor riser with four USB ports
Because sometimes you need a lil' extra height and a few extra USB ports. You can also store other gadgets and supplies under the riser!

Other things to keep in mind: Raising your laptop or monitor up to eye level makes for better ergonomics(i.e. reduced eye and neck strain), PLUS by lifting your screen up, you make more room on your desk for storage underneath the stand.

Promising review: "This was just the thing I needed for my desk. Super convenient to have the wireless charger and the USB hub too. Very good for cable management. I really love having a stand that provides additional functionality. It's a clean design, maybe the logo is a bit large and white on black so it's quite noticeable (a shade of gray on black would be nicer), but that's OK. Great stand!" —T
$69.99 at Amazon
A compact light therapy lamp if your office lacks natural daylight
Promising review: "I work from home at night. I never see the light of day during the winter. This light has been a joy to have and gives great light at my desk to work with with the benefit of mimicking sun exposure. It’s very easy to use and to replace bulbs." —Amazon Customer
$59.99 at Amazon
A seat cushion pillow that'll make those unnecessarily long meetings more tolerable
Promising review: "This is just what I needed. It gives good support right where I wanted it and makes me feel much more comfortable. It has a removable cover for washing if needed. Very well made and not too bulky; I can take it in the car or anywhere. This is really great for my low back and tailbone pain." —Michelle Sparks

Available in five colors.
$49.99 at Amazon
An adjustable foam footrest for extra foot support
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes uses this footrest and had this to say: "I've been using this particular footrest for around a year now, and I can say I didn't realize how uncomfortable I was while sitting until I had this. I'm 5'3" and use the full height of this footrest to ensure that my feet are completely supported, but you can remove the bottom part to adjust the height if needed. The velvety cover also comes off and can be tossed in the washing machine for easy cleaning."

Promising review: "GAME changer.I have slowly built up my perfect ergonomic setup at home, and this was the last piece! It has helped my circulation and relieved pressure on my lower back." —Brian Kim
$33.95+ at Amazon
A TikTok-famous rolling desk bike so you can exercise while you work
This compact, rolling desk bike is also height adjustable so you can get your perfect fit with the tray, and has "whisper quiet" pedaling, eight resistance levels, and a way to track your mileage, rpm, and other stats. Psst — you can watch the viral desk bike TikTok featuring it for more insight on how it works. It's been liked over 2.5 million times!

Promising review: "Have had this product about a week now. Absolutely love it, what a game-changer!! As a consultant who lives a typical consulting life, I pretty much sit in front of acomputer all day long. Even though I work remotely a lot, I barely leave my desk. After a while, you will start to suffer from all the common things as everyone else, back pain, neck pain, you know all those things. Those all get changed when I saw this product! To be honest, I didn't buy it right away because of the price of course. But I finally decided to make the purchase as a holiday gift to myself. And I am so glad I made this choice! It hasn't been long, but I have been using it every day. It was super easy to put together and easy to move around because of the wheels. You can totally work while using it. The best part is, YOU DON'T EVEN FEEL LIKE YOU'RE WORKING OUT. And somehow it helps you to concentrate better. There is no need to dedicate one hour for the gym, this could be an anytime thing. When you are working, watching shows, even playing games. I guess because of the working out, my sleep improved as well. Not mention the pains from my back. All in all, this thing changed my life!!" —joshua0315

Be sure to clip the $120 off coupon for this price; available in white and black.
$379.99+ at Amazon
A document clip when you need to glance at your notes while typing
Promising review: "This handy little clip mounted easily to my monitor and makes my office life so much easier. Great for holding documents and doesn't take up space on your desktop. Easily swings away when not in use." —Georgia Girl
$11.69 at Amazon
A cascading wall organizer with removable folder pockets
You can also fold it down and take it to go.

Promising review: "I have limited space in my home office and need to keep some files and information handy. This expandable folder is working out perfect for me. No problems at all regarding sturdiness, holding everything I have put in it just fine." —DC Taylors

Available in four colors.
$8.90 at Amazon
A handy set of adjustable desk shelves
Promising review: "I needed some sort of organizer for my books and random trinkets. This is truly a steal for the price. If you’ve got tons of things that you don’t want to just tuck away in your closet or leave around flat on a dresser, spend $25 on this! I’m already making space to get another one!" —Kay

Available in four colors.
$25.99 at Amazon
An LED desk lamp
Promising review: "The lamp is the perfect size, and the streamlined design takes up very little space on my desk. The light really helps eliminate eye strain and is also great for video conferencing. Without it, it looked as if I was sitting in the dark! I'm very pleased with the purchase!" —Kindle Customer

Available in four colors.
$19.98+ at Amazon
A ventilated cable management box that'll hide your power strip and all those tangled cords
Promising review: "A must-buy product for your messy home or office. Exactly what I was looking for to help save space and hide my cable cords." —Andrew Olson
$17.99 at Amazon
A desktop whiteboard, because do you really want to keep buying Post-it notes?
This whiteboard also comes with a dry-erase marker, accessory channel (to hold the marker), and a storage drawer.

Promising review: "Never thought something analog would be SO useful in my daily routine. I work from home and am constantly managing multiple complex strategic projects. Having pertinent information directly in front of me and top of mind has done incredible things for my productivity. Never would have imagined it would make such a difference. For a nominal investment, I highly recommend it if you have trouble keeping up with things." —Captainflapjax

Available in five colors.
$30.42+ at Amazon
A pack of cable clips to prevent cords falling behind the desk
Promising review: "I loved finding these cable cord clips. There are so many uses for them. These clips are perfectly designed to hold cords of different widths. The adhesion went well for me. I held it for one minute to be sure it was intact, and it hasn’t moved since." —Mesh
$7.93 at Amazon
A USB-powered LED light strip that'll create a vibrant backlight and reduce eye fatigue
Promising review: "I have procrastinated in writing this review and am actually happy to say that after a year, the product is continuing to stay strong. The adhesion is as strong as it was on day one, and this product is continuing to meet and exceed expectations. I have noticed significantly less eye strain. If I were needing computer monitor backlighting again, I wouldn't hesitate to repurchase." —college_engineer

Available for monitors up to 80 inches.
$9.99 at Amazon
A 360-degree rotating headphone holder perfect for storing your giant noise-canceling headphones
Promising reviews: "This is worth more than its cost. The mount actually comes with an extra sticky pad so if you choose to remove/move the mount to somewhere else, you can do at your own leisure. The quality of the material doesn't feel too cheap, and it's quite sturdy. We've bumped into it a couple of times, but it hasn't broken or anything. The mount is extremely versatile in its flexibility and possible mounting options. Best I've seen out of other compact options (that aren't gaming headphone stands that take desk space)." —Forest Nguyen

"I have a white desk and a light gray chair, and this headphone hanger matches the design perfectly. The quality and simple hinged design is brilliant. The adhesive is very strong, provided you clean the surface before applying and let it cure for 24 hours before hanging anything on it." —Henry Ting

Available in black and white.
$11.99 at Amazon
A rotating timer if you'd benefit from some extra motivation when tackling your to-do list!
Promising review: "I seriously want to rave about this timer / clock. It's the funkiest most awesome clock and timer. I bought it to specifically GET MY KIDS OUT OF THE HOUSE TO SCHOOL ON TIME. They consistently won't be ready every morning without me hollering 10 minutes! Five minutes! If I missed these call outs, no one was ready on time. Now, the alarm goes off and they know what that means. I flip the hexagon to 15 minutes then beep beep beep! It's loud but not obnoxious and everyone can hear it from the bedroom. Flip again for five more minutes. When it goes off again, I'm going for my keys. Better be ready, kiddos! LIFE IS BETTER with my ZNEWTECH HEXAGON DIGITAL Timer & Alarm!!!!" —77Keys

Available in 30 and 60 minutes and six colors.
$18.99 at Amazon
An under-desk phone holder to prevent unwanted distractions while you're working
If you're worried about your phone fitting, this small biz has you covered! The standard-size holder fits all phones with a case under 3.38 inches wide and 0.67 inches thick (e.g., iPhone 13 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra). However, you can alsorequest custom dimensions to ensure the perfect fit.

Beyond3DCreationsB3D is an Etsy shop based in Quincy, Massachusetts, that creates a ton of cool 3D-printed tech accessories (including this bestseller!).

Promising review: "This is a great 3D-printed product, and exactly what I was hoping for. This shop clearly takes quality control seriously. The phone holder is made extremely well, with sloped topsides for a wider surface area for the sticky adhesive (just peel and stick) to take hold, without making the actual wall sides of the holder too thick. My iPhone 12 Pro fits easily, and this can hold a Pro Max, too. The top cutout allows you to slide it out easily with a finger. Texture is not rough and won't scratch up your phone. Pretty much perfect, thanks!" —Michelle

Available in standard and custom sizes, and six colors.
$11.88 at Etsy
And while you're at it, a pair of sliding under-desk drawers
Promising review: "This product works exactly as I'd hoped and is now neatly under my desk without taking up so much room that I bump it or knock it off when I sit down. Adhesive stuck on easily and feels very sturdy. Remember to be realistic in terms of the weight of objects you put in these drawers (i.e. don't fill it with heavy items and then get upset when the adhesive wears down quickly). Pens, paperclips, Post-its, earbuds, and scissors all fit in mine and I will definitely buy these again for our other desks." —Shopping Mama

Available in 3 colors, in sets of 2.
$19.99 at Amazon
A TikTok-famous padded office chair
Check it out on TikTok here!

Promising reviews: "Buy this chair. I’ve bought so many office chairs over the years. The classic Goldilocks story: This one’s too bulky, this one’s too flimsy, that one has too much hard plastic, yada yada. I think this one might be it. Really comfortable, solid build, attractive, but the best feature is the wide seat. I can crisscross my legs easily to relieve the pressure in my hips, which is life-changing if you’re chained to your desk sitting in meetings all day." —Larissa Harrison
$214.99 at Amazon
A precious USB-powered cactus humidifier
Promising review: "Looks so cute at my desk and works great! I get comments on it constantly, definitely worth the purchase!" —Emily Malz

Available in three styles.
$13.89 at Amazon
A clip-on ring light when the light from your computer screen just isn't cutting it
This USB-powered ring light has three light colors and 10 different brightness levels, with an anti-scratch metal clamp.

Promising review: "Being new to the tech world, I was concerned about being able to use this light to best effect, but turns out it is so simple to set up. It has made all the difference in how I look and how people can see items I want to show them on Zoom calls. I did find the clamp to be too tight for my older hands to manage, but found it works quite well sitting on the desktop." —me
$21.79 at Amazon
A waterproof office desk pad to protect your laptop, keyboard, and mouse from accidental spills
These waterproof office desk pads also offer dual-sided usage so you'll have two color options in one!

Promising review: "I got the biggest size, and the quality is much better than I had expected. I didn't want a fabric desk mat because they get dirty much faster, and if you spilled something, you would have to wash it. At least with this desk mat, I can just simply wipe it off. I also like that I can flip it and use the opposite side, which has a different color."—Kay Kang

Available in four sizes and 21 colors.
$9.99 at Amazon
And an electric mug warmer so you can keep your coffee warm
Tip: Reviewers suggest turning the heat down from high to medium once your drink gets down to about the halfway point so it stays a comfortable temperature!

Promising review: "This is my third Vobaga coffee warmer. I bought the first one in 2018, and it's still going strong. It keeps my coffee hot to the last drop. It's important to remember it doesn't heat up cold beverages to piping hot. It keeps hot beverages hot." —hottytoddy

Available in eight colors/styles.
$19.79+ at Amazon
