10 Home Office Upgrades That Older Reviewers Swear By

Reviewers in their 40s, 50s, 60s and beyond say these goods make their workday much more comfortable.
It turns out that working from home comfortably is not as easy as simply procuring a writing space and a chair. Not all home office items are made equal — and it can be a serious drag having to wade through listings and reviews to try to find home office upgrades that will actually work for you.

Luckily, a jury of your peers has already tried and loved these products. Recommended for their ergonomic features and durability, these WFH items will help ensure you get everything done more easily and more comfortably.

1
Amazon
Logitech's vertical ergonomic mouse
This ergonomicversion of a standard mouse canprovide a more natural posture for your hand (57 degrees high, to be exact), which elevates your wrist and aligns your forearm for a more comfortable desk experience. Quiet and wireless with a soft rubber grip and comfy thumb rest, this mouse can be truly a "game-changer" for wrist pain. It's available in three colors and in a right- or left-handed style.

Promising review: "I really needed this. I have arthritis in my hand and hours of working on the computer and the mouse were causing me issues. I did a lot of research on ergonomic mice, and this one look like it fit all my check boxes. I was a little concerned that it would be weird to use a mouse like this after 40 years of a regular flat mouse on the mouse pad, but surprisingly it was easier than I thought and I had no problems transitioning to this vertical ergonomic mouse. It feels totally natural. I highly recommend this." — D. Bowien
$66.93+ at Amazon
2
Amazon
A highly rated password logbook
You know the feeling: You know you just changed the password for a site — sometimes minutes prior — but it's now out of your head. Or you guess your password so many times that you get blocked from trying again. That's where this reviewer-beloved logbook comes in, with tabbed pages for you to jot down usernames, websites, passwords and other account info, saving you time and headaches (just make sure it's kept somewhere safe). Reviewers recommend you use a pencil so you can easily erase and update information as needed. And by the way, the front label is removable so you can keep your little volume discreet.

Promising review: "I'm in my mid–forties, and with a gazillion internet accounts to have to keep track of, my memory simply isn't enough anymore. Also, what happens if something happens to me? My husband and sons would have a hell of a time trying to crack my accounts. I know we did when my father died several years ago. We still can't figure out some of his passwords for his email accounts. So I bought this. I entered everything I knew (and I update it when I discover another account I forgot) and for extra security we keep it in our family safe. Use a pencil so when you update passwords it's easy to change it out." — SoCal-Girl
$8.86 at Amazon
3
Amazon
The Everlasting Comfort desk chair seat cushion
Made of high density memory foam, this ergonomic seat cushion promises tohelp relieve pain in your tailbone, legs and hips while supporting healthy posture. Reviewers even love it for helping soothe back pain and sciatica. The best part? It's easily portable, so you can carry it to the car, couch or on the plane so you can use it wherever you go. The cover is machine-washable, and it's available in five colors.

Promising review: "As a software developer I sit at my computer for hours at a time, sometimes eight or more without a break. Before I bought this seat cushion my back and hips would ache by lunch time. At 50 years old, I feel it sitting all day. This seat cushion makes all the difference. It's not cheap, but it is worth every cent." — Rich M.
$47.99+ at Amazon (originally $59.99)
4
Amazon
A reviewer-beloved reusable "smart notebook"
As one reviewer writes, the Rocketbook is the perfect tool for those who prefer to write notes by hand but live in a decidedly digital world. This smart notebook (which another reviewer calls "literal magic") allows you to take pen-to-paper notes as you normally would, but you can then send them to your email, Google Drive or cloud of your choice. Once the notes have been digitized, you can just erase the page with a damp cloth and start over. It's available in two sizes and 16 colors.

Promising reviews: "Very useful product, especially for someone like me who writes a lot of notes but loses them. It is very easy to set up the app, scan the page, and upload it to whatever cloud service you use. It works great with Google Drive. Easy to use and very innovative. I'm 65 years old and did not have any problem figuring it all out." — big mike

"I'm old school. I like the feel of drawing and writing notes and ideas on paper. But my entire life is digital (I've been in the tech industry for 40+ years and programming for more than that). With Rocketbook, I can take notes with just pen and paper. No electronics needed. Whenever I want I can upload my notes."When done, I just clean the pages (screen cleaner and a microfiber cloth). Eco–friendly. Technology–friendly. Appeals to my inner need to use pen and paper. It uses Frixion pens (erasable ink) to write on an erasable sheets of 'forever' paper in a spiral notebook."Note: I think I'll only ever need 4-5 pages max. It's so easy to upload with the phone app, I never get far behind." — R. Kaufmann
$16.19+ at Amazon (originally $32)
5
Amazon
An ergonomic under-desk foot rest
Reviewers love this foam cushion that helps support your lower back, knees and legs in addition to providing a soft landing place for your aching feet. Soft yet sturdy, it is a welcome upgrade from clunky plastic alternatives, and may just revolutionize your work from home setup. It's available in two sizes and four materials.

Promising review: "After 2 weeks of constant use it looks and retains the same shape. I move it between my couch and office desk chair to relieve pressure on the underside of my legs that is giving me leg problems from spending 10 -16 hours working on my computer for the last thirty years at age 68. Size is perfect for my use. The arched top is a perfect shape and allows me to adjust my feet for maximum pressure relief. If it ever does get dirty the cover is zippered and washable. Very glad I selected this one over the others I researched." — Harry S.
$31.67+ at Amazon (originally $39.95)
6
Amazon
A bladeless desk fan
This low-noise bladeless and wireless desk fan can help keep comfortable those who run hot, experience hot flashes or are simply living through the hottest summer of all time. At barely over a pound, this lightweight life-saver can be transported from your desk to the couch, to the kitchen counter and back again to help cool you off wherever you prefer to WFH. It's available in three colors.

Promising review: "I like this product very much. Since I am aging, I suffer from different warmth sensations through the day; this fan allows me to carry it from my desk, to my table, to my family room. It charges quickly and the fan continues working while charging." — Mariola
$39.97 at Amazon
7
Amazon
An electric standing desk with USB charging ports
Some reviewers deem this electric standing chair their best purchase of the year, and it's not hard to see why. With easy height adjustment, USB-A and USB-C ports, ample drawer and tabletop space, this next-level desk ensures you'll want for nothing while you work. Best of all? It promises to bequick and simple to assemble. It's available in nine colors, three material types and two styles.

Promising review: "This desk is exactly as advertised and better. I love everything about it, and highly recommended it to others. To let you know how well-made this desk is, I have used a wheelchair/scooter for 66 years. My devices are very hard on furniture. Thus far, after three months, there has not been any scratch, dent, nick, anything. Truly surprised at how strong the body and glass top are. If it can withstand my constant careening into place, I believe the desk may even withstand young children." — Jean
$399.99+ at Amazon (originally $499.99+)
8
Amazon
An anti-fatigue mat for standing desks
This thick, ergonomic floor mat can help to relieve pressure on the spine, knees and joints thanks to its cushy foam core. For those who spend long days on their feet — including at standing desks — the comfort mat promises to help reduce fatigue all day. It's available in four sizes and 14 colors.

Promising review: "I am a 70 year old employee who works the entire day at a stand up desk. I also have sciatica. This floor mat is wonderful. My pain from sciatica is slowly resolving. I strongly recommend this product." — Amazon customer
$23.99+ at Amazon (originally $37.99)
9
Amazon
Bestselling compression gloves for arthritis
If you've been experiencing pain from arthritis or carpal tunnel or general stiffness and inflammation, these gentle compression gloves are here to help. (Los Angeles-based orthopedic surgeon Dr. Carlos Guanche previously recommended a similar style to HuffPost.) Their contoured, snug fit promises to improve blood flow and comfort, while the breathable, moisture-wicking fabric helps keep your hands cool throughout the day. Fingerless and flexible, they ensure your range of motion won't be compromised, either. Reviewers truly sing their praises. They're available in three sizes.

Promising review: "Great find! At 70 years old, I still want to work and arthritis has taken up residence in my hands. These gloves have allowed me to continue on the keyboard with much less discomfort. They provide comfortable support without being too restrictive. I’ve tried other gloves, some quickly fall apart or have rough edges that are irritating on the skin. These are the best I've found. Plus, I love being able to buy quality products from a female-owned business!" — MSE
$14.97 at Amazon (originally $21.97)
10
Amazon
An ergonomic mesh office chair
The Gabrylly desk chair may just be the greatest affordable office chair of all time. With impressive lumbar support, a high back, adjustable headrest, flip-up arms and durable wheels, this office chair promises tomake sitting for hours of a time as comfortable as possible. (Some reviewers note they tried many other brands before choosing this "amazing" piece.) Folks also love the breathable mesh fabric and the responsive customer service. The chair is available in two colors.

Promising review: "I am a 72 year old male with a bad back. I sit at my desk and write for four or five hours a day. The Gabrylly chair is amazing. I can sit and work for hours without getting back fatigue or pain. I even use the chair when I meditate." — Phillip M. Suarez
$269.50 at Amazon

