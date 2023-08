A highly rated password logbook

You know the feeling: You know you just changed the password for a site — sometimes minutes prior — but it's now out of your head. Or you guess your password so many times that you get blocked from trying again. That's where this reviewer-beloved logbook comes in, with tabbed pages for you to jot down usernames, websites, passwords and other account info, saving you time and headaches (just make sure it's kept somewhere safe). Reviewers recommend you use a pencil so you can easily erase and update information as needed. And by the way, the front label is removable so you can keep your little volume discreet."I'm in my mid–forties, and with a gazillion internet accounts to have to keep track of, my memory simply isn't enough anymore. Also, what happens if something happens to me? My husband and sons would have a hell of a time trying to crack my accounts. I know we did when my father died several years ago. We still can't figure out some of his passwords for his email accounts. So I bought this. I entered everything I knew (and I update it when I discover another account I forgot) and for extra security we keep it in our family safe. Use a pencil so when you update passwords it's easy to change it out." — SoCal-Girl