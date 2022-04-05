11 Home Organization Must-Haves That'll Make You Feel Like Marie Kondo

Even if your home isn’t hoarders-level cluttered, there’s a good chance that there are some areas that could use some organizing. Maybe it’s your makeshift work from home space, a place you never imagined spending so much time pre-pandemic and now it’s a cluttered mess. Or maybe the changing of seasons has motivated you to clean out your closet and finally organize it in a way that makes getting dressed in the morning a little easier.

There are also those parts of the house with clutter that add a mild annoyance to your life on a regular basis, like the junk drawer in the kitchen or piles of shoes on your closet floor. Whatever you want to tackle and organize, there are some handy dandy tools that make it easier—and they can all be found at Walmart.

Ready to see everything you need? The 11 items here will have your home looking so organized, Marie Kondo would be impressed.