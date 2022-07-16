47 Products To Soothe Your Deeply Organized Soul

A set of velvet closet hangers

I bought about 60 of these six years ago just to streamline the aesthetic of my closet, and I have now carried them with me through three closets and two big moves and can't imagine using any other kind of hanger. The velvet locks all my shirts and coats in place so I never have to worry about finding them bunched up at the bottom of my closet whenever I jostle them looking for something to wear, and they have been a *godsend* for reducing the space taken up in my closet. I also just love how sleek and organized they make my closet look. A few reviewers mentioned the velvet coming off on their clothes, but I've never had an issue with the beige ones. They come in packs of 30 and are available in five colors, three sizes of sets, and in shirt, skirt, and suit hangers.