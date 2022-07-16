47 Products To Soothe Your Deeply Organized Soul

Popular items from this list include:
-
A color-coded Cuisinart knife set so not only will you have the perfect blade for each task, but you’ll be able to avoid cross-contamination without having to pause and wipe everything down every time you transition to a new food.
-
A lazy Susan turntable for your pantry or fridge that will make storing and perusing your condiment stash so much more painless in crowded spaces.
-
A six-outlet wall charger designed specifically for larger appliances and chargers, so you can untangle the virtual jungle under your work desk or at your kitchen counters with a neatly organized plug that’s out here doing the most.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A color-coded Cuisinart knife set
It includes a chef's knife, paring knife, bread knife, slicing knife, utility knife, and santoku knife. Psst — the knives don't come with this a holder, but you can snag an easy-to-install magnetic bar for knives
on Amazon if you want to display them like this reviewer did! Promising review:
"This is my best buy of the month, and best knife buy of the year. Yeah, I've had sharper, better quality knives in the past, but for hundreds of dollars more. For basic kitchen use, this is the set to buy. I like that they're colorful, because I've already been able to familiarize myself with which knife is which color and what I need to use them for.
I haven't had to sharpen them yet and I've been using them pretty steadily for about a month. The blade cases they come with are extremely handy. I like that I don't have to use a knife block. These fit nicely in my drawer. At this price, they are worth every penny. I wouldn't have a problem spending $40–$50 for these knives." — GWP
A lazy Susan turntable for your pantry or fridge
Available in two colors.
Promising review:
"I keep buying these. They provide great help with organization. I try to add one to my cart every time I order anything else. These are great in my kitchen cabinets for different sauces and spices.
I have one in my refrigerator for small condiments (capers, mustard, olives etc) I plan to add at least one more. I use these in my craft room for paints, ribbons, tapes, office supplies
. I also plan to add more, in larger sizes too. So many uses. This spins smoothly, and doesn't rock or tip is weight isn't distributed evenly, especially in the fridge. These would make excellent wedding shower, baby shower, house warming gifts
." — MASKinner
A six-outlet wall charger
Promising review:
"I was constantly having to unplug something in my kitchen to make room for charging my iPhone or watch or using the slow cooker or any of the other half dozen things I wanted to use at the most convenient spot in the house...the kitchen counter. My 140-year-old house has a distinct shortage of outlets in the kitchen, so this product looked like a good option. It exceeded my expectations, and has made my electronic life much simpler.
Features that I love other than the excellent number of outlet options it gives are that it screws into place (so it doesn’t pull out of the outlet when you try to unplug something), the versatility of having the USB ports, and the light feature that I appreciate a stupid amount. Yeah, the light switch is right next to it on the wall, but who wants to flip on a light just to plug something in?
So basically the price was great, it arrived quickly, and it looks nice. I have a cordless phone plugged in, plus an Echo Show, my Apple Watch charger, my iPad, and an iPhone plugged in, with outlets to spare. I’ll run out of counter space before I run out of outlets.
" — HappyCarnivore
An over-the-door hanging purse organizer
Promising review:
"This has been a lifesaver for me! My purses are no longer all over the floor in my closet.
They all fit nicely on here. I love this so much. The packaging was nice and everything came in perfect condition. I have about 10 purses on it right now and it's really nice and strong.
It fits on my door perfectly but you do have to push on the door a bit in order for it to fully close and open. However, that is not a problem for me at all. It's very easy for me to see all my purses now and my closet is no longer a mess.
From other reviews I've seen, I know this can definitely hold a lot of weight and way more bags then I have on it. I love the way it looks!" — Jennifer
An adorably encouraging daily planner
Bliss Collections is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based business established in 2012 that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware.
Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper. Promising review:
"These notepads helped me reframe and focus everyday working from home during the pandemic. I used to use a daily planner but working from home changed how I need to plan my work tasks, and personal tasks. I found this helpful for both!" — kristenjoann
Plus a set of eye-popping fine point pens
Perhaps most importantly for anyone out there planning to go full Leslie Knope on these is that they're designed not to bleed through thin pages
! Promising review:
"I bought these pens during quarantine, not expecting much, considering they are quite inexpensive. I've used well-known brand marker/pens in the past, and didn't want to pay much for markers I'd use for coloring. I was concerned about the tips bending or bleeding, but I was completely wrong and am very satisfied with this product! They do not bleed, and the tips are strong and thin. I use these pens for coloring, hand lettering, and note taking,
and they're exactly what I was looking for! The only regret I have is that I did not order the larger pack with more colors!!" — Michael Fanizzi
A set of stackable fridge drawers
Promising review:
"Excellent organization system! I once opened the fridge often, always looking for something I hadn't seen the last time I checked. The thing is — I often found something new because it just wasn't organized in a functional way. Now, with this system, I find what I'm looking for the first time. And when a bin is empty, I know I need to buy more of that product
and just ask my smart home to add that item to my shopping list. Very grateful for the sense of calm and control that this fridge organization system has given me
, and for all of the food that is no longer going bad in the back of the fridge!" — Chelsea T.
An investment-worthy airtight pantry-organizing container set
Promising review:
"When you use OXO products, you know to expect quality and these storage containers did not disappoint! You get five containers in four sizes that perfectly vacuum seal to protect your food.
The sizes are useful and versatile, and the airtightness means no worrying about pests. While these are recommended for storing dry goods, I put some liquid (olives and brine) in one of them to REALLY test the seal. Even when you turn it upside down, no liquid leaks out.
Another nice feature is that you can partially disassemble the lid by removing the white plastic piece on top of the gasket, allowing you to completely clean the gasket. I tried this on the container with the olives, and it worked perfectly. The entire container has no residual smell. Overall, if you want the best in food storage containers, these OXO containers are absolutely essential
!" — Emi A
A set of clear drawer organizers
Promising review:
"I love these stacking storage organizers. They fit perfectly in the bathroom drawers, even if you stack them
. I use the smaller ones for holding cotton makeup pads and other smaller cosmetic items. I store fingernail polish and items I don't use every day in the larger square containers that fit on the bottom. The long ones are used in the top drawer for toothpaste, hairbrushes, tubes of smaller first aid items, moisture eye drops, etc. I liked them so well, I ordered a second set and threw away the thin, funky plastic organizers I had used for years.
These are much classier." — JW
A sneaky little K-Cup storage drawer
Each of these holds up to 36 standard-sized K-Cups. Available in 9 styles.Promising review:
"I am so glad I got this. It makes for such great streamlined storage. Keeps things tidy and neat, and also helps me keep track of how many cups I have left to determine whether or not I need to add to my grocery list. It is very sturdy and I fit my machine on top. The top is very durable, hard plastic and does not buckle with the weight of the machine filled with water on top." — tunisianswife
A slim organizer tray for your cutlery
Promising review
: "I have a tiny kitchen with only three drawers, so space is at a premium. My silverware organizer took up almost all of one drawer, so this organizer is a godsend.
You can fit quite a few spoons etc. in each slot. My beater attachments fit perfectly into the top two hollows. You NEED this if you have a small kitchen with few drawers!" — mialro
A four-tier slim wheeled kitchen organizer
Psst — lots of reviewers use this for their bathrooms and laundry spaces, too! Promising review
: "This is pretty fantastic. I had the exact amount of space needed to put this little pantry between my refrigerator and cabinets. It was easy to install and holds quite a lot of stuff.
I put about 24 bottles of water and juice and some cereal and I still had space. Highly recommend it for small spaces." — SIMARA
A hanging tool organizer
Promising review:
"Repeat customer! I purchased one to organize the garden tools (rake, hoe, cultivator, shovel, etc.) in our garage and by alternating the tops of the tools up/down, was able to fit them neatly in the holder. Liked it so much, going to install another next to it for the other items.
The hooks are a nice feature to hold our gloves and a simple plastic bag to hold things when needed." — Rob C.
A popular pan shelf
Promising review:
"We have old cupboards, without the drawers that pull out to make access easier. Before we got this rack, our pots and pans were a jumble in a cupboard beneath the cook top
. We have so much more space now that the skillets are stacked on this rack. A side benefit is that the nonstick pans don't get scratched because they aren't stacked inside one another. We love it." — Susan E.
A bedside caddy
Promising review:
"I purchased this because I was always losing my remotes. Don't ask me how since I live in a tiny studio, but it happened more times than I can count. I finally decided I wanted a remote caddy and glad I purchased this one. It really can't be beaten for the price. My couch sits right next to my bed, so I am able to reach it from both spots.
Super convenient whether I am in bed or in on the couch. I do have a bed with an adjustable base (controlled by another remote I was constantly losing), so I was concerned that it would not work when the bed was adjusted. Luckily it fights pretty tightly between the mattress and the platform.
Every so often I do have to slide it back to its original position, but that is not very often. There is a slight odor when you take it out of the plastic, but it dissipated quickly. Overall, quite happy with my purchase!" — L Math
A five-shelf hanging closet organizer
Available in nine colors and two sizes.
Promising review:
"I purchased this to free up space in my closet. For years I’ve always laid my sweaters over hangers and hung them up. As you can imagine, that took up most of the hanging space in my closet and resulted in many of my sweaters falling on the floor after slipping off the hanger. This product was super easy to assemble and it holds five to six sweaters per shelf. I love it!" — Nikki
A stackable cabinet organizer
Promising review
: "Let me start by saying that I’m not one to post a review about anything. I just ordered two sets of these and they transformed my pantry in the blink of an eye!
They are high enough to accommodate my short basket full of half baggies of noodles and grains, and durable enough to hold any assortment of vinegars and home can goods. I ordered two sets (four shelves) and plan on buying more
for the rest of my sloppy kitchen." — V
An internet-beloved time-marked water bottle
Available in 17 colors.
Promising review
: "I love the finish on the bottle! I hate holding wet water bottles and this does NOT sweat!
It also holds two full bottles of 16.9-oz. packages water bottles so it’s very easy to get my full water intake on the go! Easy to carry, fits in my car's cup holders perfectly (not big at all like some water bottles).
I got the ombré purple to teal and it’s very true to color. Easy to clean, wide enough for bottle brushes, and the straw stays put. I also love how I just push the little button by the mouthpiece and it just pops open quick for easy drinking (if you’re driving and don’t need to be messing around opening bottles😉).
Highly recommend this water bottle. For the price, it’s amazing! Keeps my water cool for hours too." — Alicia
An elegant earrings display
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this jewelry holder!!! I was trying to decide between this white one or the black and I am super glad I chose the white. The white with the light wood at the bottom looks absolutely perfect together. It is super sturdy and definitely fits all of my jewelry (for now!) when I have too much jewelry I will be buying another one!
I am so happy I bought this and tell anyone who is hesitant, just buy it!" — Gail
A 24-pocket door-hanging sleeve
This is so versatile that reviewers use it beyond bedroom closets for pantry and cleaning storage, too! Available in three colors.Promising review:
"This organizer is so easy to use and works amazingly well. I set it up on my door in under five minutes and was able to place all types of shoes in the slots.
I even placed sturdy work boots snugly in a slot. The hanger is easy to put on the door and does not restrict my bedroom door from closing. The whole thing seems to be made of durable plastic so I'm not worried about it ripping and tearing.
Definitely recommend." — Christopher Majano
A set of foldable cloth storage cubes
Available in eight colors.
Promising review:
"This is exactly what I anticipated, I wish they were just slightly bigger but I use them on the side in my closet almost like drawers. It's definitely a space saver for me because we have just downsized and wanted a neat solution for lack of space to put a dresser in the bedroom.
They work great — if I was using them right side up I am quite sure they would be more sturdy, but honestly I am not complaining because they work great for me. These run anywhere from $5–$10 at any store I looked at so as far as value totally worth it!
" — Gretchen Thro
A record/magazine/Cool Stuff holder
Available in 3 colors.
Promising review:
"I didn’t want anything too bulky on my nightstand but I like to have several books I like to read in bed. I previously had them stacked on top of each other and found this and was afraid it might be cheaply made but it is sturdy and beautiful! I’m such a bookworm and I am in love with this added piece to my room.
" — Stephy Lynn
A set of velvet closet hangers
I bought about 60 of these six years ago just to streamline the aesthetic of my closet, and I have now carried them with me through three closets and two big moves and can't imagine using any other kind of hanger. The velvet locks all my shirts and coats in place so I never have to worry about finding them bunched up at the bottom of my closet whenever I jostle them looking for something to wear, and they have been a *godsend* for reducing the space taken up in my closet. I also just love how sleek and organized they make my closet look. A few reviewers mentioned the velvet coming off on their clothes, but I've never had an issue with the beige ones. They come in packs of 30 and are available in five colors, three sizes of sets, and in shirt, skirt, and suit hangers.
Plus an S-shaped hanger
Promising review:
"I bought one hanger previously and found it worked perfect for my leggings, so I purchased two more hangers. I love how little space they take up in my closet." — Danielle
A purse organizer insert
Bonus: this also stops the inside liner of your purse from getting dirty if anything happens to explode (been there, cleaned the Panera butter packet out of that). Available in five sizes and 16 colors.Promising review
: "Fantastic quality and completely changes the game of big-tote organization. Love everything about it." — Redecorating Mom
A catty-corner shelf
Psst — this is waterproof, so reviewers use it in the bathroom and kitchen, too! Available in two sizes.Promising review:
"This is so perfect for my needs. I have a small bedroom room, but needed shelving for my plant and journals. It is very light and super easy to put together. Perfect for me and inexpensive. I got the large one." — monet
A vintage-inspired storage ottoman with sneaky storage
Another bonus? If you flip the lid over, it has a wooden base, so you can also use this as a teensy snack table. I recently got one of these for my new apartment to stash my candles and candle accessories in and it's pretty much become my favorite piece of furniture. I use it to prop up my feet during work hours and sometimes if I want to eat on my couch I'll use it as a tray.
It's also sturdy enough to sit on, if I ever wanted to have guests over and needed an extra chair. It was RIDICULOUSLY easy to set up — I had it done in less than ten minutes
, and probably didn't even need the directions. It also just looks so darn cute (and comes in so many colors that I'm tempted to buy another!). Available in nine colors.Promising review:
"I was using a small foldable step stool in my bedroom to reach the top shelves of my wardrobe. But you know, those things aren’t pretty. It wasn’t be bringing me joy, just begrudging utility. This ottoman brings me joy. It’s pretty, it’s lightweight so I can move it easily to use it as a step stool, and the storage capacity is perfect for things like my nightly moisturizers, my kindle and journals
, and other little miscellaneous things." — Monica N.
A set of stackable trays
Promising review:
"This adorable set of trays is just great! The colors are pastel without being wimpy, and the variety of shapes lends a very contemporary air. They are useful on a dressing table or bureau or desk. Terrific value too." — Lou Powers
A four-piece sock and underwear organizer
Available in seven colors.
Promising review:
"I LOVE LOVE LOVE these organizers!! At just $15 for four organizers I took my chances and ordered two sets of four. I wear a 32DD and the bras fit beautifully in the organizers. I ordered another set for tank tops and other extras I did not think of before. I will also order my boyfriend the brown ones for his drawers. Great product for a great price!" — Elizabeth L. Blackwell
A pack of self-stick organizing tabs
Promising review:
"These babies are pretty sturdy and they make putting notes in a book, or planner, or magazine, or whatever a complete breeze
. I really like the ease of these and if you are creative you can make these work for any project. I use them in my textbooks to summarize my notes on a chapter.
I also have short term memory loss after a car accident, I like reading novels, but can't remember things. So I use one of these as a bookmark, and take a few minutes to jot down key things from the book.
I really, really, really like these and I am glad they exist." — Delaney
A floating hidden bookshelf
Also, the weight capacity on these is NO JOKE. Even the smaller ones hold up to 15 pounds, to the point where reviewers were balancing textbooks on them. Available in two sizes individually or as a set of three and in silver and white.Promising review:
"If you are running out of space for your books, get these bad boys right away. They are incredibly strong, can hold several heavy books, and give your bedroom an incredible look." — Amazon customer
A 42-page Rocketbook Fusion reusable notebook
It works the same way all their products do — you can write on its pages the way you would a regular notebook, upload the page onto your devices, and wipe the notebook clean with water to use all over again. Available in eight colors.Promising review:
"Loving using less paper. Got this product when transitioning to work from home
. I am a math teacher and was using a lot of paper to write notes and to do lists, show students how to do problems, etc. This is amazing. Thinking about getting a class set for next year
." — Alecia Martin
A set of elegant matching desk accessories
Each set includes a pen cup, mail organizer caddy, paper tray, magazine holder and sticky note holder. Available in nine colors.Promising review:
"I fell in love with this set the moment it came out of the box. It is sturdy, well-made and definitely worth the price.
My living room is all pink and I just inherited my grandmothers writing desk so this fit in beautifully. I am a writer and like to make my writing space as inviting and lovely as possible.
This desk set helps me keep my papers, mail, note pad, writing journals, and pens beautifully organized. Worth every cent." — MRS
A portable dual monitor for your laptop
This is compatible with Mac, PC, and Chrome laptops between 13 and 17 inches, and attaches with device-safe metal plates. The magnetic pull is strong enough for you to take your laptop from room to room without undoing your setup, but also easy enough to remove that you can tuck everything into a backpack quickly when you're on the move. You can even rotate the display to your preferences, if you want it at an angle! Promising review:
"I’ve been using the SideTrak for a week now and it has been an absolute game-changer for me. The instructions were easy to follow, and installation a breeze.
The SideTrak was first whipped into action during a 2 hour long ride in my car as a passenger, and I was utterly impressed with how much I got done with ease, in that amount of time! Additionally, I’ve gotten a lot more use out of the SideTrak than I imagined— such as when I’m lounging in my backyard, kitchen, living room, pool... anywhere outside of the room in my office, the possibilities are endless!
I’m all about efficiency and maximizing my time and the SideTrak has contributed largely in those areas. Thank you." — Ratana K.
And a set of two under-bed storage containers
Available in six colors.
Promising review:
"I ordered four of these to replace two plastic storage containers under my raised-platform bed. I live in a studio apartment and am able to easily stack two of them under my bed, which has ultimately doubled my storage capacity. They easily slide in and out on my hardwood floors." — Cassidy V. Kruser
A set of adjustable desk shelves
Available in four colors.
Promising review:
"Working from home I needed something to organize my work essentials so I didn’t feel like my table was just a mess of stuff. This is better than I expected. It’s cute, it makes access to what I need easier and I’m able to have things organized.
Even after I’m able to go back to the office I can see use for this for many things!" — Jennifer
A set of clip-on shelf dividers for wooden shelves
What's also great about these is you can customize the distance between them to make them narrower or wider depending on what kind of clothes you're stacking between them.
A colorful nesting cookware set
Each set includes two mixer bowls, a colander with a handle, a mesh strainer sifter, four measuring cups, and five measuring spoons. Promising review:
"For starters, upon opening, I loved the super cute and amusing packaging! I'm a sucker for things that nest, don't ask me why, so this is perfect. I've moved into a studio and maximizing space was key for me. I love how it not only has US Imperial measurements but metric as well.
A huge bonus for me is that the numbers are engraved on the bottom rather than simply painted/printed on. I can't tell you how many times I've had to guess and go on a hope and a prayer that I was using the right size on my old ones. They seem quite durable (I don't know why there would be a need to be rough on them in the first place) and I see myself using them for a while." — Rysa Lee
A baker's rack for small kitchens
Bonus: the hanging bar is ADJUSTABLE so you don't have to get on your tippy-toes if you're too short to reach, and it comes with four chrome "S" hooks to hang utensils and mitts. Available in four styles.Promising review:
"This thing is perfect, OK? I've got a studio apartment and don't really have a lot of room to work with. I had absolutely NO counter space, so this baking rack saved my life.
I've got more room for groceries and plenty of prep space for getting food ready. You can fit a coffee pot, some containers of spices, and still have the vast majority of the space left over for prep space. The storage underneath is adjustable, so you can make the space between the lower and highest level larger or smaller. You easily could put a microwave on the bottom shelves and store other larger kitchen appliances." — Homeboy Gotcha
A collapsible car trunk organizer
Promising review:
"It was just what I needed for my messy and unorganized truck! I wanted something not too bulky, but just the right size to help me reorganize my trunk. This product did that for me. I was also concerned that it’ll move when I drove but luckily there is Velcro on the bottom that secures it in place while you drive
, and sure enough it did just that! This product does not take up a lot of space and gives you the right amount of measure to place other things like groceries and a suitcase. I am completely satisfied and content with this product! I wish I had it all along!" — Sheneese
A hanging tiered fruit and veggie basket
Promising review:
"I bought these baskets when I moved into my new space. I'm in a small studio and needed a way to store fruits and veggies without taking up my very limited countertop space. These baskets have worked out great. They are well constructed and look really nice." — Toni L. Fader
A three-section laundry sorter
Available in two colors.
Promising review
: "This is a great laundry cart. We live in a studio apartment with a very small closet and it fit in there perfectly.
We were tired of those bulky plastic hampers taking up so much space and this completely solved our problem. It’s extremely durable as the frame is metal and the canvas bags are quite sturdy.
My only complaint is that I wish the bag handles could actually be secured to the bag rather than just sliding right out when you set a bag on the ground or something." — Krystal
A sturdy hanger stacker
Promising review:
"The struggle with hangers has been real for quite some time, I wish I would have known about this thing sooner! Seriously, laundry is annoying enough, to not fight with hangers will be wonderful.
It doesn't wiggle and seems sturdy. Hopefully it stays that way because this has saved me a ton of room and hassle!" — Kara Adams
A set of trendy clear tiered organizing cubes
Available in eight colors.
Promising review
: "Lightweight, sturdy, and svelte. Great to combine with boxes with open tops.
Requires a decent amount of force to fully attach the joints to the metal panels. Once fully assembled with joints entirely engaged, the structure is VERY satisfyingly sturdy. Can easily lift the entire empty structure and feels rigid. Highly recommend for minimalistic modular organizer shelf
." — John D.
A remote organizer
Promising review
: "It's light but sturdy. The color is perfect and it's bigger than I expected. It holds my four remotes and still have room to put my phone so its not just on the nightstand. Love that it looks modern and keeps the nightstand nice and organized. I recommend this product." — Liudelis Compagines
A pair of air-tight cereal dispensers
Psst — a lot of people use this to safely store pet food, too! Available in four colors and also as a single dispenser.Promising review:
"We have three kids and a very small kitchen with very little cabinet/counter space!!! We used to keep our cereal boxes on top of our refrigerator, but I've been trying to de-clutter,
and also come up with a solution for our kids to be able to get their own cereal in the mornings. THIS IS IT!!!! It looks great on our counter and we have very little space, so it fits just right!
This has been the perfect solution to giving our kids the independence they need to get their own breakfast! It has been a lifesaver!!! Love it!!!" — tenle
A weekly meal planner
The list magnetizes to the fridge, and has the meal plan on one side, and a perforated "shopping list" you can tear off
and take with you on the other side. Promising review
: "I’ve been starting to get into meal prepping and this planner really helps! I like being able to look up recipes on my phone, then write down whatever ingredients I still need on the grocery list section of this planner.
Being magnetic is cool because you can hang it on the fridge. I love how the grocery list section can be ripped off so you can take it to the store, but the daily meal plans remain on the fridge so you can stay organized. This is a very simple idea, but it’s cute and helps keep me organized and motivated to plan out my meals.
" — Samantha M.