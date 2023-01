39 Organization Products For Achieving A Neat, Tidy Home

A set of two adhesive shower shelves

Available in five colors."This is my second time purchasing!! When I moved into my house, both of the showers had no shelving or anywhere to place my bottles without blocking the entrance/exit to the tub. My family mainly uses the second bathroom and they would leave bottles covering the tub floor so you could hardly stand comfortably in the shower. I tried these shelves out previously in my first master bath and they are absolutely perfect!!They even were able to hold all of my bottles!!! So I repurchased these for my second bathroom and!! They come with a thick plastic sticker with little plastic hooks that the metal storage pops into place and this is all very easy to install!!" — Sierra Ravinski