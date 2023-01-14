39 Organization Products For Achieving A Neat, Tidy Home

Popular items from this list include:
A wall-mounted retractable clothes rack
Available in five colors.
Promising review:
"MUCH better than the foldable floor type.
It doesn't fold up and fall over like the other one we had did all the time. It stays out of the way and holds a lot of wet clothes for easy drying. VERY sturdy." — Elizabeth Duff
"I love it! I use it in my laundry ro om. It’s so much better than the conventional clothes rack
!" — KAREN J.
A two-tier sliding shelf
Available in two colors and three styles.
Promising review:
"I saw great reviews on this item, so I took the plunge and ordered two sets of them. They were a little pricey, but I am so happy with the product that I think the price was completely worthwhile! These organizers are much better than other plastic drawers I have used in the past. With the way they are designed, items don't get stuck in the drawers, they are easy to slide, they are spacious, and they have little removable 'sectionals' that you can use to organize the inside of the drawers. All in all, this was a great purchase, and I would make it again in a heartbeat." — Tess De Pretis
A toothbrush station
It holds five toothbrushes and four cups, and the two toothpaste dispensers use vacuum tech to get every last drop out of the tube. Available in three colors.Promising review:
"I am SO happy I bought this for my bathroom! It looks so clean, it is easy to install, and it is easy to clean when toothpaste gets on it!
The design is simple, yet genius! My 5-year-old uses it with ease and she doesn't make a mess with the toothpaste tube anymore
! I am extremely satisfied and I have had it for 3 months now. TikTok made me buy it LOL!" — Stephanie Mendoza
A headrest hook
Promising review:
"Very satisfied! Great for keeping shopping bags off the floor of the car. Great for handling backpacks so they won't fall off of seats. I really like it for holding my purse." — Martha
A vertical shoe tower
Available in black and white and two styles.
Promising review:
"This little guy is great. Normally, my staircase has shoes all over it. Now, the shoes are in their tower by the staircase and it’s pretty awesome...maybe in part because my partner and I can now see who isn’t putting their shoes up! It’s a great, sleek design and takes up so little space. I can walk around with it if I need to because it’s durable and sturdy, and was ridiculously easy to put together.
Yes, it’s more than many other shoe trees but it’s worth it for the footprint (or lack thereof!) and that it’s going to last for a really long time
." — Skyrocketocelot
A jewelry cabinet
Available in eight colors.
Promising review:
"Why the heck didn't I get one of these years ago?? This is a quality product. Sturdy and well made.
At first I thought the light was a little gimmicky but it totally helps me see what I'm doing in my dimly lit bedroom. This is soooo much better than a jewelry box or trying to figure out your own clever storage like I have for years (trying to put off splurging for a product like this).
I totally regret not getting one sooner. A lot of earring capacity, ton of everything capacity and ease of use for someone as lazy as me is critical! If you're on the fence, get one, you won't regret it! So worth the money!" — PHILLIP G.
A large capacity rotating makeup organizer
Promising review:
"Just another thing TikTok made me buy! The quality of the plastic is really great and I love that you can move the shelves as you see fit." — Reagan
Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed
Some space-saving vacuum storage bags
Available in two-packs and ten-packs, and in four sizes.
Promising review:
"It’s amazing how much these bags compress. Plus you can see what’s in them without opening multiple bins. I packed RV bedding (pillows/comforter) in one jumbo bag. They are great for travel, too, just compress wrinkle-free items prior to placing in suitcase." — Mary
Or a pack of hanging vacuum bags
Available in eight styles.
Promising review:
"This is by far the best on the market that I have found
. I was really amazed by how much I was able to get into the vacuum bag and how much it compresses. They're waterproof, dust-proof, and sweat-proof. I couldn't believe how easy peasy these are to open up and use.
I also store blankets, pillows, etc., when we go on camping trips, vacation. It's always 14 of us and 8 are kids. It's nice to be able to give everyone their own bag with their bedding and clothes to keep their stuff together in their spot and save space in the RV. So many ways to use.
They don't lose suction until you open it. Highly recommend it." — EsteeDarla
A shower curtain liner with mesh pockets
Promising review:
"This is the perfect storage solution for our tiny NYC bathroom and so much better than a shower head hook caddy
. It's great that the pockets are mesh so as not to hold water/get gross." — Emily Tozer
An over-the-tank TP holder
Available in seven colors.
Promising review:
"The over-the-tank toilet paper holder is so much better than one that is on the floor
. I love it." — Eileen Rios
A 15-piece set of airtight food containers
Available in three colors.
Promising review:
"I have tried other brands of containers for airtight storage but they are a hassle to clean. This system is fantastic for an airtight seal yet easy to clean.
I like the variety of sizes, the cute labels, and the chalk marker. I will be ordering more!" — mds2006
A flexible silicone kitchen sink organizer
Available in three colors.
Promising review:
"I have been looking for something to put my dishwashing soap in and not worry about spills around my sink. Tried so many and then I finally found this. It's easy to wash, soft rubber, does not collect water underneath and keeps everything nice, clean and organized. I love it!
" — karmen haik
A food storage container
Available in eight colors.
Promising review:
"I wasn't sure if I really needed this, but I have been really happy with the convenience and surprising sturdiness. It fits one bag of food and comes with a scoop. I use the smaller container for treats. Easy to open, close, lock, and unlock with one hand. The lid is very sturdy, the hinges are thick, and the lock is solid.
It is a great size and doesn't take up too much room. The rollers are very nice, as well. The scoop is more useful than my measuring cup. I haven't tasted the food, but the seal seems like it really seals. The lid opens wide enough it doesn't interfere with the food while I'm pouring it in. Much better value than other pet food containers I've tried or looked at. Very pleased with the purchase.
" — L M
A silverware sorter
Promising review:
"Wish I would have had this years ago! After years of struggling to keep my one small utensil drawer organized and failing, this organizer has done the job.
It doubles the amount of silverware storage space and frees up half of my drawer for larger serving spoons and such. I love it." — Janet Celender
A pack of shelf dividers to organize your clothes into neat piles
Promising review:
"I bought these to replace some plastic shelf dividers that would not stay upright and was not disappointed. They don't slide around on the shelf, stay upright, and look better than the plastic or coated wire dividers.
Recommend!" — Lee
A broom and mop organizer
Available in four colors.
Promising review:
"Holds better than any rack I've had.
Nothing falls off and the hooks are a welcome addition for holding the small items. This is my second one, as I liked the first one so well." — Jami Wallis
"Sturdy and strong. I tried other brands but they are not strong enough to hold brooms. This one really works.
I wish there was more space between each holder, but otherwise I'm very satisfied." — eb
Sheet Keeper bedding organizers
Sheet Keeper is a small business based in Los Angeles. Available in six sizes.Promising review:
"Great product. Came quickly and they work great! Such a great idea to keep sheets organized and together while being able to tell what size bedding it is. Will order again for sure!" — devonhansen1
A two-tier expandable shelf
Available in three colors.
Promising review:
"I found this shelf to be extremely sturdy and handy
! I loved how it works around my pipes and how it looks like a perfectly clean and organized cabinet and not cluttered. I tried everything from baskets and bins to wire shelves but they did not work. This under sink shelf lets you see everything.
The metal is plenty sturdy for bath and beauty items. I love how it extends very wide! Love this shelf!!!" —Nicole Myers
Get it from Amazon for $22.87
(available in three colors).
A set of TikTok-famous adjustable mug organizers
that's clocked millions of views. Get a set of six (to organize 12 mugs) available in three colors.Promising review
: "I love these cup organizers. I have a small cabinet above where my coffeepot is and these have made it a pleasure to open that cabinet. All cups are organized and easy to get to. They stay right where they should be. No more stacking them inside one another and them falling over when I opened the cabinet
. I also use these for some bowls in my dish set. Works great. I just order a couple more and I am going to use them for my china cabinet. I wondered when I first bought them because the price was a little high. Worth every penny and more
. I can not say enough good about these." — ChefGirl
A set of stainless-steel S-shaped hangers
Promising review:
"I use these to hang up leggings and work slacks, the S-shape allows the pants to stay put when I pull one off better than other similar multilevel hangers I've purchased. The clips included also hold things in place conveniently." — Miche S
An expanding honeycomb drawer organizer
Promising review:
"Great! I loved it and will order more in the future. It is better than using rubber bands when I roll socks to keep them together.
" — Shirley L. A. Fayette
Or some drawer divider bins
Each set comes with four bins with six, seven, eight, and 24 slots. Available in six colors.Promising review:
"Bought this for my daughter who moved in to her college dorm to help her keep the limited dresser drawer space organized. She says that it's 'great' for keeping her things organized but also helpful to see when she's running low on underwear or socks and needs to get a load of clothes done!
" — Lori B.
A tea bag organizer
Available in two sizes.
Promising review:
"This holds so much tea! I organized a shelf full of tea boxes into this sleek holder, which takes up a third of the space. It holds any standard size bag and I was able to shove a couple larger ones in to, although they are crammed in. The side edge is shaped in a way that makes it easy and comfortable to grab and it is very sturdy
. I keep it on a high shelf and haven't had any issues pulling it down daily. I keep herbal teas on one side and caffeinated tea on the other. Don't underestimate how nice it is to see all your tea at the same time. No more digging through a dozens boxes to find exactly what you want.
" — Alexia
A stand mixer cable wrap
The wrap also comes with a Command strip for easy mounting. Available in 12 colors and two styles.
McMaster3D is a small business based in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. Paul McMaster, the store owner, is a self-taught 3D printer! Promising review:
"Great accessory for mixer cord! Matched my silver KitchenAid mixer perfectly. Great product!" — Nancy McDonald
An over-cabinet hair care station
Available in eight colors.
Promising review:
"This product did exactly what I needed it to. Before, all my items were in a drawer and the cords were a pain, but this metal basket minimized clutter, kept things organized and separate, and it also looks nice.
It fits two of my blow dryers, a flat iron, and a curling wand. Worth the buy." — Alyssa Jewell
A genius T-shirt roll holder
The Roll Keeper is a small biz based in Kelso, Washington that's run by Traci, who has over 40 years of crafting experience.
BuzzFeed writer Mal Mower
has one and loves it. In her own words:
"Before getting this I was driving myself up the wall with my bad folding habits. I basically shoved all my shirts into the storage drawers under my bed, because I have a teeny tiny closet (the picture above gives you a solid idea of how small it is). This has given me a massive amount of clothing storage I didn't have before. The quality is stellar and Traci is 10/10 the most thoughtful person I've purchased an Etsy product from!"
A nail polish organizer
Also available in pink.
Promising review:
"This is even better than I expected! It organizes all my polishes neatly and I can move them if I need to! I've tried all kinds of organizers but nothing met all my needs until this...I'm buying three more!
" — Rosie Larson
A set of two adhesive shower shelves
Available in five colors.
Promising review:
"This is my second time purchasing!! When I moved into my house, both of the showers had no shelving or anywhere to place my bottles without blocking the entrance/exit to the tub. My family mainly uses the second bathroom and they would leave bottles covering the tub floor so you could hardly stand comfortably in the shower. I tried these shelves out previously in my first master bath and they are absolutely perfect!! They give off such a simple industrial look, and they are nice quality and pretty sturdy.
They even were able to hold all of my bottles!!! So I repurchased these for my second bathroom and I am again very satisfied with these
!! They come with a thick plastic sticker with little plastic hooks that the metal storage pops into place and this is all very easy to install!!" — Sierra Ravinski
A puppy toy box
Available in three colors.
Promising review:
This box is perfect for simple storage for pet belongings. It breaks down easily for transportation and is large enough to hold many toys, treats, etc. It does exactly what it says!" — Jada
Acrylic plant shelves
Beautiful Views is a family-owned, veteran-owned small business based in South Carolina. Available in three styles and five mounting options.Promising review
: "Not only do these shelves look amazing and give me so much more room for my plants but the customer service is amazing!
I forgot to order extensions with my order so I contacted the shop and they helped me by making a special listing for the extensions. They placed them in my original order so everything came together. If you’re looking for a window shelf this is it!!" —J amie Miner
A lift top coffee table
Available in five colors.
Promising review:
"I absolutely love everything about this table. It so perfectly fits in the little corner of my room that I have designed for my quiet space. I love the vintage look it has. It’s very easy to lift and use as a desk (which I do quite often). The storage area inside the lift is very spacious. It’s actually more space than I expected. And I’ve used the side shelves for more decorative things. It’s a small coffee table, but it is exactly what I was looking for." — Lyteyz
A beanbag chair with storage
Available in two sizes and 12 colors.
Promising review:
"I didn't really believe that this beanbag would actually hold ALL of my children's considerable stuffed animal collection. Boy, was I wrong. From tiny beanie boos to a giant stuffed elephant, there are probably 40–50 stuffed animals in there, as well as a bolster pillow, and there still seems to be room to squeeze in the occasional stuffie I find lying around. It's such a great compromise: my kids refused to part with any of their stuffies, and we needed a beanbag anyway. Construction seems good quality, the fabric is nice, and it's good-looking. It's actually comfortable to sit on, not lumpy like I would've assumed.
There is even a handle so you can drag it around easily. Highly recommend!" — JessicaSophia
A set of refrigerator storage bins
This six-piece set includes two wide and two narrow drawers, one can dispenser drawer, and one egg drawer.Promising review:
"The containers are sturdy and work great! Before my fridge looked like a mess you'd find on an episode of Hoarders
— now we're ready for a photo shoot with Martha Stewart! Perhaps that is a slight exaggeration, but truly, I couldn't get a bottle of salad dressing out before without putting three jars of jelly on the counter, knocking over a bottle of ketchup, and stepping on the dog. Now I just open the fridge, pull out the drawer, and take what I need.
The dog never even has time to get underfoot!" — hari sharma
A pack of Elephant Trax Labels
Promising review:
"I am so glad I ordered an extra pack of these. My goal for January was to organize the basement. I have TONS of plastic bins and whenever I need something, I have to open each to find what I’m looking for. I took a few hours the first weekend cleaning out and organizing everything and the bins. I took pictures of the contents of each bin, put one of these stickers on each bin then associated the pics with the sticker’s QR code and voila, done. IF YOU LIKE TO BE ORGANIZED, GET THESE STICKERS!" — Fred Labro
A fruit and veggie hammock
Knapps Knots is a San Diego-based macrame and wood craft shop run by Anastasia Knapp, who is originally from Ukraine. Available in two sizes and 12 colors.Promising review:
"It’s a perfect addition to clear some counter space in my small kitchen
. Everything I needed was included aside from a drill to pre-drill some starter holes for the hooks. My husband cut down the dowels an inch or so to fit under our narrow cabinets. The color of yarn I chose matches well with our kitchen colors and I love the style of yarn it was made with
. Thank you!" — Kayla
A portable Bluetooth label maker
Available in five colors.
Promising review:
"I have used many label makers with built-in keyboards and I have to say this is so much better. The app gives a ton of flexibility to move text, change the size, add in custom elements and borders, create bar codes, and you can even save what you make
, which would probably be amazing for small companies that label their products. This label maker is fun and works well. Only drawbacks I have experienced is emojis do not print out well and the app can be a little finicky when selecting the size of the label." — Amazon customer