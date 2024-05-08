27 Home Products Amazon Customers Are Loving Right Now

Popular items from this list:
- A small (but mighty) fan with over 41,000 5-star reviews
- An immersion blender to help perfect your smoothie recipe
- Hotel-quality towels soft enough to sleep on
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A knitted inspirational potato
2
A bento-style lunchbox for kiddos with a built in space for the ice pack
3
A machine-washable quilted cotton cooling mattress topper
4
A handy 3-speed fan humans and pups would recommend
5
An electric kettle you can display proudly on your counter
6
A set of 24 airtight storage containers with labels
7
Some hard bristled cleaning brushes to reach those impossibly grimy corners
8
A Shark vacuum powerful enough to get all the ick out of your space
9
And a two-pack of air purifiers that'll clean the air for you while you clean the floors
10
A cool mist humidifier you and your houseplant babies will love
11
An immersion blender
12
Or a KitchenAid food chopper that is a bit bigger, but so cute and functional
13
A set of four hotel-quality towels to take self-care past the "next level"
14
A pocket-size lightweight garden hose
15
A Keurig K-Express single-serve coffee maker
16
A Zevo flying insect trap
17
A reversible quilted furniture protector
18
Some comfy, breathable sheets to make the too-hot summer months more bearable
19
A set of two flip-top plastic carafes
20
A hummingbird feeder
21
A Kitsch satin pillowcase because you've been meaning to buy one forever
22
A pizza cutter wheel
23
A BPA-free silicone mini muffin pan
24
A folding nonslip step stool
25
A set of pots and pans
26
A pack of matching frames
27
And a two-tier pull out organizer
