27 Home Products Amazon Customers Are Loving Right Now

Fun little upgrades for every room in your house.
Ashley Schumacher

Popular items from this list:

1
A knitted inspirational potato
Can I just say that I love that this little guy is trending? It's giving hope for humanity in the best way.

Promising reviews: "I saw this little potato at a restaurant counter and loved the quote so much I bought one for me and my two best friends. Such a cute and motivating carbohydrate." — Ess Vee

"Purchased for my wife for giggles. I figured it would be just another widget that was fun to open and would disappear over time. It's currently sitting in a prominent spot in our living room. Well constructed. I slammed it on the table to give it a flat butt to sit on, which it withstood with a smile." — M. S. Schultz
$6.99 at Amazon
2
A bento-style lunchbox for kiddos with a built in space for the ice pack
Promising review: "We use this lunchbox to pack my kindergartners lunch every day. It keeps the food fresh and cold with the built in ice pack. It's very durable and it doesn't make the food taste like plastic. The different compartments help us giver her a variety of things to eat for lunch each day. I also love that it's environmentally friendly because we don't have to use plastic baggies every day! We will be buying more of these in the future!" — Kelsey
$29.99 at Amazon
3
A machine-washable quilted cotton cooling mattress topper
Promising review: "Everything about this mattress pad is superb, and I'm so hard to please when it comes to things for the bed. THIS is the best mattress pad I've ever owned. I've had so many. The material is wonderful, I would sleep on this without sheets. It's so well made and fits perfect. No smells, no snags, no imperfections, no kidding. Just a really comfortable, really great value." — Summer

$32.71 at Amazon
4
A handy 3-speed fan humans and pups would recommend
Promising reviews: "I use this fan all the time. I take it to hotels with me when I travel, I take it on cruises, and on vacations. It’s still solid, and doesn’t rattle like some cheap fans. If you’re a fan sleeper this is a good fan for you!" — Alan Tamplin

"If you are looking for a good portable fan, you found it! I bought 3 for my bedroom and my girls. It's small and really keeps the air moving. You can put it on the counter or a small table in your room. Doesn't take up any room at all. Now that it's getting hotter in my state, I want to buy one for my kitchen for those cooking nights. Happy customer!" — Cindi

$15.88+ at Amazon
5
An electric kettle you can display proudly on your counter
Promising review: "Works very well. Very good product for the cost. Comes to boil quickly and has automatic shut off. Perfect to make a quick cup of tea or ramen noodles." — Dottie Sawyer
$15.99 at Amazon
6
A set of 24 airtight storage containers with labels
Promising review: "These containers are amazing! They keep everything fresh and protect foods like cereal and chips from being crushed in your pantry. They fit together nicely and actually take up a lot less space than all of the boxes and bags. I haven’t used the labels yet but they are supposed to be reusable which is great when you refill the container with a different food! I love these! I am going to order another set today!!" — Mandy
$35.99 at Amazon
7
Some hard bristled cleaning brushes to reach those impossibly grimy corners
Promising reviews: "If you have a stand up shower with sliding glass doors then these are going to be your best friend. I could never figure out how to clean the tight spaces where the doors were secured so i ordered these to try and they fit perfectly and cleaned it so well!!! These are a MUST have!" — Lauren

"For someone who is obsessed with cleaning—don't judge—I was a bit skeptical of this tool. It lived up to the expectation and surpassed it! Perfect for getting into all those nooks and crannies. I will be buying another set." — Stacey D.
$9.99 at Amazon
8
A Shark vacuum powerful enough to get all the ick out of your space
Promising review: "This vac is awesome. The suction power is great for both carpet and bare floors. The 'lift-away' mechanisms are color coded which makes it easy to find/use. The bin has two secure locking mechanisms, so you don't have to wonder if it is in place correctly. It switches from carpet to bare floor easily. When you are using it on the bare floor, the dog hair gets sucked up and not blown around like some other vacs. The swivel makes it nice to move around furniture. It is well made, easy to use and it does a great job!" — Archie M.
$149.99 at Amazon
9
And a two-pack of air purifiers that'll clean the air for you while you clean the floors
Promising review: "All I can say is this thing is a BEAST!! Been running on high for about two hours! I can totally tell a difference in the air I'm breathing! Pretty quiet. Sounds like a small fan! Totally livable white noise. Would be great for sleeping, although mine is in my living room. I have a small place, but I can't believe the difference this thing is making! Will pay for filters when the time comes! Worth every penny! Would buy again!" — JenN
$299.00 at Amazon
10
A cool mist humidifier you and your houseplant babies will love
Promising review: "I have to admit this one is our favorites! I have bought numerous vaporizers/humidifiers for our family and this one is definitely THE keeper! It is compact, but is fantastic at putting moisture in the bedroom through the night (and longer) to ease congestion. In the winter I keep it running to add moisture to the dry air. Another huge plus is it is extremely simple to clean, unlike many others!" — James
$29.97+ at Amazon
11
An immersion blender
Promising review: "I didn’t want the bulk of a food processor taking up space on my shelves, so I tried this and love it. It is simple to use and simple to clean up it, chopped up red peppers and carrots into tiny pieces for soup, and then the immersion blender smoothed it all up after it was cooked. Would buy again in an instant." — KrisH
$19.99+ at Amazon
12
Or a KitchenAid food chopper that is a bit bigger, but so cute and functional
Promising review: "I couldn't be happier with this little processor! It's ideal for the two of us and easy to clean. I don't do a lot of reviews but this just may be my best purchase all year. It's so handy." — Shirley Campbell

$44.99 at Amazon
13
A set of four hotel-quality towels to take self-care past the "next level"
Promising review: "Soft and absorbent, not too thick for easy drying. Look beautiful on the towel bar, but get the job done. Dimensions are generous. I’m very pleased!" — Yellowroseoftexas

$38.24 at Amazon
14
A pocket-size lightweight garden hose
Promising review: "Like other items you see promoted on TV, you approach it with suspicion. We did too but I finally ordered one back in the summer and couldn't be more pleased. It truly performs as advertised. We have a nice garden and various flower pots. We had a typical hose which was too heavy and even more difficult to roll up after use. With the copper hose, we now fight to see who is going to water the plants first. I t is truly fun. So lightweight but well made. The multi-spray feature is great. Just as advertised!" — PB Cannon
$54.97 at Amazon
15
A Keurig K-Express single-serve coffee maker
Promising review: "I purchased this Keurig K-Express nearly a year ago and it has worked flawlessly. Very Quiet. I no longer wake up my wife every morning. I have used both K-Cups and a K-Cup Replacement that allows me to use my own ground coffee, and have never had a bad experience. The Strong setting works well also. I would suggest this coffee maker to anyone." — R Linnebur
$69.99 at Amazon
16
A Zevo flying insect trap
Promising review: "Ok, so I have never written a review before cause I've never felt this much passion an relief from something I've bought before. But this guy arrived this morning and has been putting WORK in. 😭 I have gnats because of my plants but my late night scrolling keeps them buzzing in my face for the light from my phone. So it's been on for about 8 or 9 hours and look how many it has. 😭😭 MY ROOM CAN FEEL LIKE HOME AGAIN, I'm about to order 50 extra sticky traps for the summer cause its a miracle worker. 😭" — Fely
$19.97 at Amazon
17
A reversible quilted furniture protector
Promising review: "I was quite impressed with how soft and comfortable these couch protectors were, along with being high quality for an affordable price. Love how easy it is to install as it also comes with rubber bars that really sticks the protector into the crevasses of the couch so it doesn’t move around. The sizes are perfect for our oversized sofa and seat. Machine washer friendly and my couches feel adequately protected. Definitely recommend for pet parents!" — Jasmin Prieto
$21.59 at Amazon
18
Some comfy, breathable sheets to make the too-hot summer months more bearable
Promising review: "I recently purchased the queen size four-piece sheet set and have been extremely pleased with my purchase. The sheets are incredibly soft and comfortable, making for a luxurious night's sleep. The fitted sheet has deep pockets, ensuring a secure fit on my mattress without slipping off. Additionally, the sheets wash well and maintain their softness after several washes. The four-piece set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, providing great value for the price. Overall, I highly recommend the queen size four-piece sheet set for anyone looking for high-quality, comfortable sheets at an affordable price." — Permelia Thomas
$29.99 at Amazon
19
A set of two flip-top plastic carafes
Promising reviews: "There are the perfect size for canned juice. And they fit perfectly in my fridge door. I bought them for a brunch(mimosas) and they worked perfectly. You do have to hand wash the bottles but the lids are dishwasher safe." — Jessica

"These were great for our holiday. Get togethers because they are easy for elderly people and children to pick up, Because they have a narrow neck. I thought they might be hard to clean but they were not. I really love these." — Jk
$11.99 at Amazon
20
A hummingbird feeder
Promising review: "I've got a pair feeders with metal bases. Dang things are all tarnished and rusty inside and out after only two seasons. So I got one of these. Love this thing. Seems very well made. Good fitment between all pieces. Base is fully plastic, so no opportunity for rust or corrosion. Cleans easy. I like the glass bottle as well. There's a reason this is the number one seller on Amazon. It's a great feeder." — J. Mansoo

$11.99 at Amazon
21
A Kitsch satin pillowcase because you've been meaning to buy one forever
Promising review: "I’m SUCH a fan of Kitsch products. But this pillow case is perfection!!!!! It’s like sleeping on a silk cloud. I love the zipper feature. Keeps my hair smooth, and feels cool to the touch!" — K.C. Richards
$18.99 at Amazon
22
A pizza cutter wheel
Promising review: "Disclaimer: Using this pizza cutter may result in extreme pizza slicing efficiency, causing your friends to beg you to host pizza parties every week. Embrace the power (and responsibility) that comes with being the pizza master." — Devin
$13.99 at Amazon
23
A BPA-free silicone mini muffin pan
Pro Tip from reviewers: The flimsy nature is A+ for getting goodies out of the tray, but can also cause spillage. Place this on top of a cookie sheet for extra stability while putting in and out of the oven!

Promising review: "I was looking for a way to make egg cups without making a giant mess. This is perfect. You don't even have to spray it with oil ahead of time. The baked eggs slide out easily and it also cleans very easily. By nature its not super stable. Id recommend placing on a cookie sheet before adding whatever you're baking." — EAndre
$9.99 at Amazon
24
A folding nonslip step stool
Promising review: "Great little step stool. Works great for me and my kiddo. Helps her reach the sink and me to reach the higher cabinets. I love how it folds up and stashes away in a corner until needed so it's not in the way." — Victoria
$15.99 at Amazon
25
A set of pots and pans
Promising review: "I love these pans. Not only are they so aesthetically pleasing but they also do a great job of cooking and distributing heat. They fit perfectly in my drawer because the handles are removable which makes them very easy to stack. Also, I've found that the size of the pots & pans are perfect for what I need. There's just enough big ones that hold a whole meal and the smaller size ones are great when cooking for two. Last thing, I love that it comes with lids for the pots and pans because then I can use them as Tupperware." — Sloane

$69.99 at Amazon
26
A pack of matching frames
Promising review: "I used these to frame some of my children's artwork they did at school to have above my TV in the living room. I am so happy! The little hanging things work amazing! It was easy to put the art in the frames, and the back holds the frames very securely. And I love that the front is plastic instead of glass so I don't have to worry about anything shattering." — Sarah McLeroy
$18.99 at Amazon
27
And a two-tier pull out organizer
Promising review: "Amazing bathroom organizer. Really makes under the sink feel and look more organized. The shelves are really easy to install with non slip inserts for the corners. It also comes with dividers to organize even more. They are easy to pull in and out and allows you to see what you have, the shelves are sturdy and have no problem sliding in and out. There’s enough space on the bottom and top shelf to put taller items! Great product!" — Jeff Slade
$24.99 at Amazon
