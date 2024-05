27 Home Products Amazon Customers Are Loving Right Now

A Zevo flying insect trap

"Ok, so I have never written a review before cause I've never felt this much passion an relief from something I've bought before. But this guy arrived this morning and has been putting WORK in. 😭 I have gnats because of my plants but my late night scrolling keeps them buzzing in my face for the light from my phone. So it's been on for about 8 or 9 hours and look how many it has. 😭😭 MY ROOM CAN FEEL LIKE HOME AGAIN, I'm about to order 50 extra sticky traps for the summer cause its a miracle worker. 😭" — Fely