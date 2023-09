A Google Nest smoke and carbon monoxide detector

This sleek smoke and carbon monoxide detector gives a verbal warning and issues phone alerts when it detects smoke or carbon monoxide so everyone can have peace of mind. It promises to pinpoint the location of carbon monoxide and detect both fast and slow-burning fires. Older reviewers especially appreciate that this smoke alarm does not require them to climb a ladder to shut it off — instead, it can be hushed from a phone. This version requires six lithium batteries, which are included; a wired version is also available After much research it is clear that there are currently no smoke/co alarms that never have a false alarm. Given that is the case, for elderly individuals who live alone and do not want to mount a ladder, especially in the middle of the night, to shut the thing off, this app-controlled device is very important! After having to shut off several false alarms in the middle of the night with howling frightened dogs leaping all around I had come to the decision that it was better to risk fire than falling off a ladder (esp after hip surgeries!). In addition to its safety value, the product has lots of extra features like lights and voices that add to its value." — Dina Zinnes