Tons Of Amazon Customers Have These 28 Products For Spring On Their Wish Lists

Popular items from this list include:
- A handy dandy weeding tool so you can easily pluck up those unsightly plants without having to bend, pull, or kneel.
- A hair and body fragrance mist that’ll have you wondering if it’s considered proper etiquette to sniff yourself in public.
- An electric pressure washer to give your house, yard, and outdoor furniture the post-winter clean they deserve.
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A handy dandy weeding tool
Grampa's Weeder
is a family-owned small biz that sells tools to make weeding easier!Promising review:
"I saw this tool used on TikTok, so we decided to try it out. It works really well
— it is not difficult to get to the root of the weed and is fairly simple to use, as well. We would recommend this tool to anyone who finds it difficult to do the crouching required to pull weeds." — Mary
An electric mosquito repellent
Promising review:
"This is a great little gadget. I do many outdoor vendor events and have tried everything to get rid of mosquitos. I purchased this, and out of the past four events that I have used it at, I only saw one mosquito, and it did not stick around. I recommend this to anyone having any outdoor activities." — Customer
A hair and body fragrance mist
Promising review:
"It smells fresh and clean. Exactly what I was looking for. I bought some expensive Dolce perfume, but this body mist is stepping on necks. TRUST ME. No need to layer this scent unless you want to." — Noel
A deodorant for making you smell so good
This awesome deodorant doesn't leave behind white residue or oil stains on clothing, boasts a fragrance that lasts all day, and may leave your underarms feeling softer, smoother, and more moisturized. Promising review:
"Sol de Janeiro deodorant is my absolute favorite! Paired with the matching body spray, it's a dreamy combo. The deodorant glides on smoothly and stays on all day. The scent is MY FAVE OUT OF ALL SCENTS! It is expensive but worth it!!" — YahighnessX
An electric pressure washer
Promising review:
"Incredible value for the money. I've washed everything worth washing at my house — my deck, stone walls, concrete, etc. The product works and outputs the ideal pressure for household jobs. I can't imagine how much scrubbing I would have had to do if I did not have this amazing machine." — Surgeon Rick
A baggy jumper
Promising review:
"I was skeptical of this, but I love it. It is a nice, thick material but still lightweight and not hot. The fit is oversized. I sized up, but I didn’t have to, as it would have fit well anyway. I will be ordering another one in another color in my regular size. Overall, a great jumpsuit that I will have on repeat this spring/summer." — Dani R.
A bird feeding house
Promising review:
"I love this bird feeder! The detail on the house is so cute. The windows, pitched roof, the little chimney — all perfect. I hung it on a tree outside my front window. I love having my coffee and watching all the birds." — Bree
A bag of freeze-dried Sour Skittles
Space Age Snacks
is a small business that specializes in small-batch freeze-dried candy. Promising review:
"Honestly, I didn't know what to expect going in, but I was pleasantly surprised. Skittles normally taste alright, but having them freeze-dried really made the flavors POP, and genuinely I feel like they had more flavor than normal Skittles.
(Then again, that might just be my head playing it up, knowing it's a first, who knows, who cares.) Very delicious." — John Blake
A box of Skittles zero sugar drink mix packets
Promising review:
"These taste just like you're eating the candy, but you're actually drinking water instead. I wasn't expecting it to taste so good. I thought for sure they would taste chalky, but to my surprise, they tasted amazing. I highly recommend you get these especially if you are trying to drink more water — it's perfect for that. Tastes so so so good!!!" — BRANDI STARKEY
A curved chaise lounger with a built-in pillow and a removable canopy
Promising review:
"This is the most comfortable chair ever!! I put it together in my garage. I almost got my blanket and slept on it in the garage. If I had a basement or enough room inside, I would have two. I can't wait until spring when I can enjoy it every day! The customer service I received from Amazon and Best Choice was top-notch! I will continue to do business with both any chance I get!" — Patti B
A KitchenAid stand mixer
The 10-speed mixer has a flat beater, a coated dough hook, a six-wire whip, a bowl and bowl lid, and a pouring shield. The 5-quart stainless-steel bowl can mix dough for nine dozen cookies or four loaves of bread in a single batch! That stunning
floral mixing bowl doesn't come with the standard mixer, but you can buy a similar one here
!Promising review:
"I have owned a KitchenAid mixer for well over 20 years and just upgraded to this one. We redid the kitchen, and my accent color is aqua, so this looks spectacular sitting on my counter. I wanted a little more power, and this is perfect for me. I do a lot of baking, so I couldn't live without a KitchenAid mixer. I also have the spiralizer and pasta-making attachments. This is a workhorse! I will never use anything but a KitchenAid." — T Jaye Brand
A pair of printed waterproof rain boots
These are available on Prime Try Before You Buy
, so you can test them out before committing if you're a Prime member!Promising review:
"Just as the reviews promised! Good fit, perfect for the spring rain and mud season. Well made and comfortable. Can't say I'm looking forward to more wetness, but I'll be ready when it comes." — Susan W.
A stainless-steel water bottle
Promising review:
"I have had so many water bottles, but I love this water bottle most out of all of them, from the GORGEOUS colors to the long-lasting cold water. I also love that there is a straw for when I want to sip and one where I can chug my water. I also love that all the spots where your mouth touches are covered.
If you're looking for a new water bottle, I would get this one." — Amazon customer
A wondrously cool lip stain masque
Promising review:
"I didn’t know what to expect when I received this product, but I have to say I am pleasantly surprised! I absolutely love it!
I put it on as soon as it arrived. I kept it on for almost a minute, and when I wiped it off with a damp cotton ball, the color was beautiful. It’s true to its word about the 12-hour stay power. I put a little lip balm over it and enjoyed eating, drinking, and talking. It didn’t come off!
If you like lip stains, get this product! It’s a keeper. I will be ordering all of the shades." — Brandy
A pack of bath color fizzies
Promising review:
"These are so fun for bath time. I love that it's fragrance-free, and the colors are so vibrant. Stain-free, and you get so many!!" — Kris
A pair of Levi's high-rise, straight-cut ankle jeans
Promising review:
"I got these jeans at the suggestion of a TikTok video and was skeptical when they arrived. The style of these pants is not my typical style. However, as soon as I put them on, I didn’t want to take them off. They are nice and stretchy, which makes them extra comfortable. I frequently wear them to Disney parks, and they are comfortable enough to wear all day walking in the parks. They’re so comfortable that even after a full day of eating around the world at Epcot and getting bloated from beer and snacks, I don’t mind them being on like many other types of jeans. Highly recommend." — Megyn
A lovely pair of pressed flower earrings
AUNTESIGN
is a woman-owned small biz based in Alaska that sells pressed flower jewelry pieces!Promising review:
"This was a gift for my mother, and she absolutely loved them. She's already worn them and gotten many compliments. I'll definitely buy from this seller again." — Bethany Higgins
A tube of Lanolips ointment
Promising review:
"This is so moisturizing. Stays on for hours. I don't find myself reapplying as often as I do with regular ChapStick. I think this is my new go-to." —Crissie
A book highlighting a variety of Taylor Swift's most iconic looks
I was gifted the Harry Styles version of this book a year ago by a friend, so when the publisher reached out to send me a copy of the Taylor Swift version (as someone who has been a Swiftie since Taylor's debut era), I was SO EXCITED. I absolutely love this book. It is so much fun to read through and take a deeper dive into Taylor's ~tyle, not to mention, to take a walk down memory lane and be reminded of her most iconic looks throughout her career. The photo selection is beautiful and it really does make such a great addition to my coffee table.
A set of bunny-shaped soap bars
Sunbasil Soap
is a mom-owned small biz!Promising review:
"These bunny soaps are beyond adorable and have the most wonderful scent that reminds me of candy! I ordered more for gifts! I am very sensitive to scents, and these soaps do not bother me at all — very pleasant!" — Danelle Wiese
A book stack-inspired planter
Promising review:
"I saw this on Instagram, and I absolutely adore it! I put dirt in it and planted succulents! It has a drain spout underneath, and it’s beautiful! The best thing about it is the brand's sticker on it comes right off! I want to look and see what else this company has!" — Amazon customer
A Kindle Paperwhite
I did it. I caved on October Prime Day and bought myself this Kindle Paperwhite, and boy am I glad I did. For starters, I always thought of myself as someone who preferred physical books over e-books. There's just something SO exciting to me about unboxing a book order or walking into a book store and spending way too much money. I even spent two years creating a rainbow library on my bookshelf in my apartment. BUT! After taking two vacations this year and realizing how annoying it is to pack physical books and moving somewhere that requires a long train ride to get to the city (aka increased boredom), I decided to just get myself a Kindle. For starters, I'm reading more on this Kindle in the past month than I have all year. It is incredibly lightweight (it fits into my small little BELT BAG WITH ROOM TO SPARE!!!), easy to use, and not to mention, a really great investment! I have three free months of Kinde Unlimited
which means access to tons of great books for free, but the best is Libby! I just go on the Libby app from my phone, choose a Kindle book to check out through my local library, and boom, it's instantly delivered to my Amazon account to add to my Kindle library. It's safe to say I'm obsessed.
A gel polish kit
Promising review:
"If you're tired of paying a fortune at the nail salon, invest in this kit! Quick and easy to do yourself. Not to mention the colors you get. 🤩 SOO many options, and they are all pretty! You get a great variety of spring/summer colors and fall/winter colors! Haven’t been to a nail salon in months, and I’m not mad about it." — Alyssa Cook
A peel and stick gold wall decal
Promising review:
"These were so easy to use, trim, and adjust as needed. They have been on for over a month and show no signs of the adhesive coming off! They were very cute AND a huge time saver, so I didn’t have to paint these lines!" — NicoleM
A Supergoop sunscreen and primer with a cult-following
Promising review:
"I’ve tried a lot of sunscreen and primers over the last year. I mean A LOT. My skin is super sensitive, acne-prone, and prone to dryness and redness. (Complicated, I know.) This stuff doesn’t feel heavy and moisturizes really well while not feeling like I’ll break out later. It protected my skin from sunburn during six hours at Six Flags.
I don’t wear a ton of makeup, but the foundation and bronzer I wore didn’t budge or crease. It makes your skin glow, which alone is a bit much for me, but under some foundation, it looks amazing!
Def worth the buy and will buy again." — H. E. Adams
A Ninja Creami
All you have to do is fill the provided pint cup (it comes with two) with your choice of milk, juice, or anything else you might want and freeze for 24 hours. You can then opt to add in mix-ins if you'd like, place the cup into the Creami, choose your treat of choice from one of the 11 settings, and let it get to work! Promising review:
"This is really so easy to use!! If you plan ahead, you can have ice cream daily, even a different flavor daily!! Easy enough to find different recipes and you can put in add-ins like chips, Reese's peanut butter cups, fruit, etc. The plus side — you KNOW what's in it!!" — DawnH
A pack of Dr. Pepper Peeps
Promising review:
"Looking forward to these Dr. Pepper peeps every Easter!!!! Delicious, yummy, and the taste of Dr. Pepper soda in every bite!!! Brings out the kid in all of us!!! Surprisingly Dr. Pepper flavorful! Gotta try for yourself and see if you agree." — Amazon customer
A floral area rug
Promising review:
"This is exactly what I was looking for. I love the colors and the size. It’s very soft and comfortable. It dries up quickly and stays in place. I like the design. I just placed it on the floor, and it stayed in place and did not curl. I have not washed it yet, so I am not sure how it will hold up." — RuthPrice:$24.99+
(available in five colors and various sizes)