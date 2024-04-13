Tons Of Amazon Customers Have These 28 Products For Spring On Their Wish Lists

A book highlighting a variety of Taylor Swift's most iconic looks

I was gifted the Harry Styles version of this book a year ago by a friend, so when the publisher reached out to send me a copy of the Taylor Swift version (as someone who has been a Swiftie since Taylor's debut era), I was SO EXCITED. I absolutely love this book. It is so much fun to read through and take a deeper dive into Taylor's ~tyle, not to mention, to take a walk down memory lane and be reminded of her most iconic looks throughout her career. The photo selection is beautiful and it really does make such a great addition to my coffee table.

