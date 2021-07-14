HuffPost Finds

23 Things From Amazon That Reviewers Say Made A Huge Difference In Their Home

Things for a happier and less smelly home.
By Samantha Jacobson and Abby Kass, BuzzFeed Shopping

Your home should be your sanctuary. It’s the place you spend most of your time. So it’s important to find products that will help make it the best it can be.

From a draft-stopper to a spin mop to a pet odor-reducing candle and more, here are 23 products Amazon reviewers say made a huge difference in their home.

1
A humidifier
Amazon
This filterless model has a 6-liter capacity that lasts 50 hours, and an auto-shutoff mode for when it runs out of water.

Promising review: "I love this humidifier. I can’t say enough good things about it. It is super quiet, easy to set up, and I especially love the essential oil tray. It has truly made a huge difference in the dryness of the air in my house. I am prone to nosebleeds due to a medical condition and this helped a lot. It’s also very relaxing. You can see the air coming out as well. That’s definitely a plus. It’s also very pretty lit up." — Kim Atwood

Price: $54.95 (available in two colors)
2
A lint brush
Amazon
It's even better than rollers to remove fur from your clothes, upholstery and other pet hair magnets around the house.

Promising review: "This has made a huge difference! I use it at least once a day — on clothes, my couch, anything really! After three, months it’s still working as good as new. It works way better than lint rollers." — Amazon customer

Price: $18.69 (available in two colors)
3
A Vornado air circulator
Amazon
Designed to shoot a high-velocity airstream across the room, this fan encourages more circulation and lowers the air temperature up to 10 degrees. It's a surprisingly easy way to increase the effectiveness of your heating or cooling system without spending more on utilities.

Promising review: "I would have never guessed that such a small fan could make such a big difference. It works well as a direct fan being pointed at someone but where it really excels is when it is used for its intended purpose of moving large volumes of air within a medium-sized room. When pointing it into the top corner of the room within five minutes you can already feel a substantial change in temperature." — Jedidiah K.

Price: $49.99+ (available in three sizes and two colors)
4
An O-Cedar spin mop
Amazon
It has a microfiber head that picks up dirt and debris like nobody's business, and a bucket with a built-in foot-operated spinner that makes squeezing it out a breeze.

Promising review: "This has been a game changer! I used the normal wring mops for my floors forever until my cleaning lady showed me this. What a huge difference! Only wish I'd known about it before! So worth the money." — Stacy A White

Price: $29.98+ (available in two packages)
5
A set of scrubbing brushes
Amazon
Attach these to a power drill for intense de-grossifying power that will leave your home feeling super clean. It comes with two 4-inch brushes and one 2-inch brush, each with standard quarter-inch shafts.

Promising review: "This might be my favorite Amazon purchase ever! The picture shows the tile floor inside a rental property we purchased. What a HUGE difference! Cleaning the grout with this magical brush prevented us from needing to buy new flooring for the kitchen. I can’t stop telling all of my friends and everyone I know how great this is!." — KY Momma

Price: $14.99 (available in six colors)
6
An electrical circuit energy monitoring system
Amazon
You'll know ~exactly~ how much power you're using and why when you have this in your life. All you have to do is have an electrician install up to eight clamp-on devices; these connect to an app on your phone using Wi-Fi for real-time insights about your power draw.

Promising review: "I can break down energy usage by circuit which in my case is pretty much by room/area so if you have renters for just a room this could be really handy. I really just use mine for the major appliances like dishwasher, A/C, heater, and the washer/dryer. I purchased the extra sensors and put them on circuits that get more usage. It’s pretty addicting because you can see near instantly when you turn something on or off so for the first few weeks I was running around the house turning things on and off so see their impact. Highly recommended for just about everyone especially if you are interested in saving money on electricity. This really helps see the direct impact of leaving devices on/off." — Ryan Wendell

Price: $69.99+ (available in three types)
7
An orange oil-based pet deodorizer
Amazon
This will eliminate stains and smells on carpet, tile, wood floors, driveways, litter boxes, grass, pens and more. Reviewers swear by it to immediately, totally, and efficiently remove the malodorous remnants from your darling pet previously plaguing your floors, furniture and anywhere else they decided to do their business. Plus, it was endorsed by Snoop Dogg.

Promising review: "My carpet had started to smell like pee from my two small dogs. It was grossing me out. I would treat the carpet and then shampoo it with a carpet cleaner vacuum; that didn't help. This product immediately made a huge difference. After one treatment my bedroom smells great and I don’t smell any hint of pee at all. Incredible! The smell when treating smells so good. The bottle is true so definitely listen to the instructions. A little goes a long way. I will definitely be buying this again but not for a while because the strength and effectiveness of this stuff make it so you don’t have to use it much. Don’t bother buying anything else, trust me." — Ryan B

Price: $20.97+ (available in two sizes)
8
A odor-reducing soy pet candle
Amazon
If guests can immediately tell you've got a pet as soon as they step into your home, it might be a sign that you need to light one of these. This candle is specifically designed to neutralize pet odors and leave your home smelling oh-so good.

Promising review: "I tried this candle because we have two labs that tend to stink up the house (we still love them). The first time I burned it I noticed a huge difference. The candle is just the right amount of fragrance, not too overpowering like some candles. It definitely took the stink out! I am ordering another one as soon as I am done writing this." — victoria a padilla

Price: $21.99+ (available in 32 scents)
9
An Echo Dot clock
Amazon
You can kick your bulky old clock radio to the curb. This has an awesome sound quality, tap-to-snooze, is Alexa-enabled and also works as a microphone for speaker calls.

Promising review: "It was very easy to set up and works great. I am very glad I bought this. It's such a space-saver on my nightstand. You can see the huge difference between my old clock radio and the Echo Dot." — L M. Kalisz

Price: $59.99+ (available in two colors)
10
A Weber smoker
Amazon
This is rock-solid in build quality and performance and can hold just the right temperature for hours so you can actually smoke your meats instead of turning them into disappointing desiccated mess.

Promising review: "This smoker is unlike any other I've owned. I smoked ribs and chicken yesterday, and this smoker held steady at 225 degrees Fahrenheit for10 hours. No additional charcoal is needed. I'm so impressed. It's like an oven and built like a tank. It's airtight, too. After a short while, you don't even see smoke leaking out. This was the first time I've smoked chicken breasts that were not dried out; they were tender, flavorful and juicy, without injecting or marinating." — Trend

Price: $229+ (available in three sizes)
11
An inexpensive-but-powerful air purifier
Amazon
If you have allergies, you need this so you have a chance at sleeping through the night again.

Promising review: "I’ve placed this in my child’s bedroom as he suffers from pretty awful allergies. It’s made a huge difference in the air quality of his room which has helped him sleep much better at night and has also lowered his reaction to dust and allergens in the air. When it’s on sleep mode you can’t even tell it’s on because it’s so quiet. Honestly, even when the fan is on it’s still really quiet to the point where I double-check to make sure it’s running. I plan on ordering a few more to place among the upstairs and downstairs levels to increase the air quality throughout our home. You may find other air purifiers for a fraction of the cost but from my experience using various models, it’s worth the investment on this one. The quality is worth so much more than the price." — Jessica L Riley

Price: $99.99 (available in black and white)
12
A stainless-steel French press
Amazon
French press diehards take notice: Reviewers swear it makes even better coffee than glass versions. It also comes with an adorable little grinder. And, yes, it's dishwasher safe. Be sure to use course-ground coffee, because if the grind is too fine you can't push the stopper down and then you get watery bean sludge all over your countertop.

Promising review: "We absolutely LOVE this French press. If you haven’t had coffee in a French press, now is the time. Such a HUGE difference in the flavor. We tossed our Keurig and coffee machine and will never go back. We started with a glass press but it didn’t keep our coffee hot and broke. This stainless steel one from Mueller comes everywhere with us. The quality is so great and it keeps our coffee hotter longer than any other press we have tried. We purchased this about a year ago and still haven’t had to replace anything on it and it looks brand new. Very durable and great for camping too! And the customer service is above and beyond." — DAWN

Price: $29.97
13
A smart sprinkler controller
Amazon
This is easy to set up, can be operated from your smartphone and could help you to save 50% on your water bill. Reviewers rave about a dedicated app that's improving all the time and excellent customer service.

Promising review: This thing has been a HUGE help! We had an old Rain Bird controller and half the time it didn't connect to wi-fi or water and was worse than the original controller. We decided after two weeks of underwatering the yard during a dry spell to go with Rachio. We have been so happy since. Set up and installation were a breeze. The app works perfectly and has actually made a difference in the water bill. When it rains the system doesn't run and it adjusts for the season. Anyone wanting to be water smart and save money should switch to Rachio!" — Amazon Customer

Price: $145.23+ (available in two types)
14
A set of pushup stands
Amazon
These will make doing push-ups on the floor so much more comfortable. The handles let you get a good grip and then rotate as you go down, so you don't slip or slide at all. These are also great for anyone who's still working on their push-up game because they work just as well if you're on your knees.

Promising review: "I've been doing pushups with regular fixed bars and have had decent results. I just got this and I can feel a huge difference in the range of motions of each workout (BURN)! Doing different ranges of motions with my pushups will definitely boost my performance and muscle gain. I'd HIGHLY recommend this product to anyone wanting max results with Calisthenic workouts!" — Jermaine Smith

Price: $28.99
15
A LED floodlight
Amazon
The light screws into a regular bulb socket and is so delightfully bright you're going to immediately want to put them anywhere you can, because while you're unafraid of shadow goblins it's still sensible not to risk it.

Promising review: "Bought three of these last week for the garage. Had regular LED lightbulbs in there that weren't that bright. Thought these could help, and boy did they. Super bright! Floods the garage with light. What a huge difference. About the only negative is that they're so bright you don't want to stare right into them. My partner was doing that when I went to show them the improvement and they had to shield their eyes. Thankfully you can move the lights to cast light throughout the room. I am so impressed in fact that I'm ordering 12 more for the entire basement." — Rafael

Price: $27.99
16
Or a pair of total blackout curtains
Amazon
Your bedroom window is five feet from a streetlight, and you're tired of your darling mother telling you how tired you look on your FaceTime calls.

Promising review: "I have had these for a few months to make sure I got a good point of view on them before reviewing sturdy and heavy nice material. Not only did this do a wonderful job of helping me sleep in the day (I work third shift) I covered my whole back glass door because it is right next to my bed. I had to buy two to accomplish this which ended up being more than enough but in a good way because I have a good bit overlap now. I notice a big difference in the temperature in my house if I have my heat on it stays hot longer and the same for the cold." — Wood

Price: $35.95+ (available in 13 sizes and 21 colors)
17
A draft-stopper
Amazon
Keep all that precious conditioned air you're paying for inside your home, where it belongs.

Promising review: "We immediately felt a HUGE difference in the temperature of the room. We installed them on the garage access door in the kitchen. We had no idea how much cold air was freely blowing into the kitchen before installation. The basement door is right next to the garage door so we installed the strip on that door also and this too helped warm up the kitchen." — Debra Ann McGrath

Price: $8.35+ (available in five colors)
18
A Vitamix blender
Vitamix
Reviewers say this is better than anything else on the market, with smoot power to crush, blend and liquefy just about anything you throw in it, for years to come.

Promising review: "I love this machine. After years of spending less on machines that looked like a Vitamix but did not deliver (like the Ninja), I finally spent the money on this model and I am very happy I did. I've never had a machine that blends to this consistency. It is actually quite remarkable. I use loads of greens like kale and spinach and they come out smooth and drinkable every time. The difference in quality has made a big difference in the number of vegetables and fruit I eat." — DanNyc

Price: $349.95 (available in three colors and with three styles)
19
A dehumidifier
Amazon
Take that sweat-inducing, mold-growing, live-sucking stickiness known as high humidity out of your indoor air with this dehumidifier.

Promising review: "Heavy rain this summer made my basement feel a little musty and I was concerned it might go mildewy if I let it persist. The dehumidifier works like a champ. It has a hygrometer on it and regulates itself very well. I have a separate thermometer/hygrometer combo which I moved in the basement for comparison and they read very closely. After a day or two in the basement, I noticed a huge difference. No musty smell/dampness felt. I could have purchased a larger size just to limit the number of times I have to empty the reservoir, but it's not really a big hassle or to do. I highly recommend it. After two months of use, it's going strong." — Scott Cloud

Price: $199.97+ (available in three sizes, and in one size with a pump)
20
A standing desk
Amazon
With this, you can spend those interminable Zoom calls counting the pimples on your boss's forehead instead of lamenting how much your back and neck hurt from sitting all day.

Promising review: "I like the fact that the height can be adjusted to exactly the right level to have an ergonomic work setup at home. This made a world of difference compared to the fixed desk that I was using at home for 10 months. This desk made me feel that I was back in the office again. Great for work productivity and also great for just sitting and reading or doing personal paperwork." — Siva

Price: $244.99+ (available in four sizes and four colors)
21
A scouring paste
Amazon
You can use this to do most of the hard work of cleaning for you, so you can spend less time scrubbing and save your hand strength for more important things, like scrolling through Instagram.

Promising review: "I used other products on my ten-year-old oven door, but it never came out as clean. For the first try with this, I wiped it on and wiped it off. For the second try, I applied the product and left if overnight. The baked-on grit was softened enough that I could use a spoon to scrape it out. End result: BIG DIFFERENCE. This is by far the best and most versatile abrasive product." — Ap808

Price: $7.99
22
A rust-resistant OXO chopper
Amazon
This is perfect for when you want to make your own pico de gallo and realize staring at the vegetables resenting all the effort it's going to take isn't going to get you very far. Never learned how to dice right with a knife? Now you'll never have to.

Promising review: "I bake bread every week, and I do a lot of other dough work, like soft pretzels. I used to use a large knife to cut the dough. But my arthritis has gotten worse, so gripping a knife puts strain on the most painful joints. This makes cutting dough much easier, since you're pushing down from the top instead of from the side, very little grip is required. The difference is huge. And it does not rust at all. I live in humid Florida, where everything rusts. This does not. In my opinion, it's worth every penny." — Lady MacGuyver

Price: $9.99
23
A weighted blanket
Amazon
Available in 5 to 30 pounds, this blanket will help keep the jitters at bay so you can get a full night of rest and relaxation.

Promising review: "We started with one because I thought my teens could take turns trying it out to see if it helped them sleep, as recommended by their doctor. These are anxious times, even for our young ones. This helped my kids so much that there was no giving it up once it was on the bed; I bought another one. For our family, these blankets have made a huge difference. Highly recommended!" — KYLE DIAMOND

Price: $29.99+ (available in thirteen sizes and six colors)
