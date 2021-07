23 Things From Amazon That Reviewers Say Made A Huge Difference In Their Home

A stainless-steel French press

Amazon

French press diehards take notice: Reviewers swear it makes even better coffee than glass versions. It also comes with an adorable little grinder. And, yes, it's dishwasher safe. Be sure to use course-ground coffee, because if the grind is too fine you can't push the stopper down and then you get watery bean sludge all over your countertop."We absolutely LOVE this French press. If you haven’t had coffee in a French press, now is the time.We started with a glass press but it didn’t keep our coffee hot and broke. This stainless steel one from Mueller comes everywhere with us. The quality is so great and it keeps our coffee hotter longer than any other press we have tried. We purchased this about a year ago and still haven’t had to replace anything on it and it looks brand new. Very durable and great for camping too! And the customer service is above and beyond." — DAWN



Price: $29.97