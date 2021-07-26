HuffPost Finds

31 Things That May Be Small, But Will Make A Huge Difference In Your Home

It turns out that odor-removing gel, rainbow tile film and bed sheet holders make very noticeable improvements.
Harper Hendrickson and Emma McAnaw, BuzzFeed Shopping

Making your home feel more homey doesn’t have to take a lot of effort. There are small things you can do to transform your space and make it an even better place to spend most of your time.

Here are 31 small products that pack a punch, making a lasting difference in your home. You’ll probably wonder why you didn’t put a hanging fruit basket in your kitchen, add a slipcover over your favorite chair or even put snacks into a dry food dispenser even sooner.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
A set of floating shelves
Amazon
Create more space on your counters and display decor items!

Promising review: "These were the first shelves I've ever put up and a year later, I still love them. They're actually surprisingly sturdy and I never think twice about loading them up with however much I can fit (they never show any sign of strain or move at all). They are pretty small, so check the dimensions, but they are absolutely perfect for displaying photos, art, plants, etc. I've moved them around to three different walls in the past year, and I'm constantly switching out the displayed items yet they show almost no wear or tear." — zebrye

Get a set of three from Amazon for $29.99.
2
An odor-removing gel
Amazon
Place this next to stinky garbage cans, in your bathroom or on the counter when it's time to cut some onions. This powerful little jar will absorb unwanted odors and leave your home smelling fresh.

Promising review: "I have eight large-breed dogs that have the run of the house, even though we sweep and vacuum twice a day you can still smell dog. I have little to nothing in the way of soft surfaces that hold odor and the whole house gets a deep clean three times a week, but the smell keeps popping up. I put three of these around my house and people have asked me if the dogs are not in the house anymore. It doesn't cover up the smell, it really eliminates it and leaves the house smelling crisp and clean." — BB Caldwell

Get it from Amazon for $13.59+ (available in two sizes).
3
A set of light-dimming stickers
Amazon
If you're kept awake by the indicator lights on your electronic devices glowing in the darkness, you need these stickers. They will cover up the light and return your room to its state of darkness.

Promising review: "This is one of those products that helps correct a problem that you think you just have to live with, the overly bright indicator light. It's very simple; the sheet is filled with dozens of pre-cut static cling light blockers that have been made from a film that blocks about three-quarters of the light. The very first thing I put it over was the bright red led of my Panasonic TV. Apply the dot and voilà! The glaring red dot is significantly muted and yet should I be watching a program that is solely an uninterrupted black screen, I can be comforted that the TV is truly on." — Kurt A. Greiner

Get a set of 100 stickers from Amazon for $5.49.
4
An adorable and practical fruit hammock
Knapps Knots / Via Etsy
Hang this to ensure your apples and bananas are always in view (and in reach).

Promising review: "Absolutely love this! It opens up so much counter space in my small kitchen." — elvnflame

Get it from Knapps Knots on Etsy for $27.90+ (available in two sizes and 11 colors).
5
A set of wooden wall hooks
Amazon
Hang coats, bags and other belongings on the wall with these chic hooks, and keep them off the floor for good!

Promising review: "I am obsessed with these! I initially bought a set so my kids could have somewhere to hang up their backpacks (yes, they’re sturdy), but I love them so much I got some so my husband and I could hang our coats. They’re modern and have an elegant look. We loved them, so much we plan on purchasing another pair for my kids' coats." — Linny

Get a set of two from Amazon for $16.99 (available in two finishes).
6
A 3D window film tile
Amazon
Add this film to your window to give you privacy without blocking your natural light — it creates a spectacular rainbow light indoors when the sunlight hits. Each tile you buy is peel-and-stick, so it's super easy to use!

Promising review: "Not only is this functional, it is SO pretty. It gives my bathroom a totally serene feel. It's easy to install — there IS a film on the back that must be removed. On a corner, use a piece of tape on the front and one on the back, and pull apart until the film comes off. Note: The film is clear; the rainbow effect comes from light being refracted by the film." — Manifestlife

Get it from Amazon for $8.98+ (available in eight sizes).
7
A drain cover
Amazon
This is ideal for anyone who wants the maximum amount of water in their bath. Just pop this over the overflow drain and enjoy!

Promising review: "Baths have changed for me forever now! I can actually FILL THE TUB and not hear that dreaded sound of half my water (and my expensive magnesium flakes, essential oils, organic bubble baths and other fancy therapeutic ingredients) tragically vanishing down the drain. If you're a larger person trying to fit in a smaller tub, especially, you know...THE STRUGGLE IS REAL. Now I can take more baths, enjoy more relaxing warm coziness... all because of this little bit of silicone! Be careful if you have a refinished tub, as I do...remove those suctions SUPER gently and don't let them stick on too hard. Technically you're not supposed to use suctions with a refinished tub." — Anonymous

Get it from Amazon for $5.19+ (available in four colors).
8
A draft-blocker
Amazon
This is designed to stop bugs, cold air and stray sounds from disturbing you while you're in your room.

Promising review: "I’m renting an apartment and my front door doesn’t brush up against the floor. There was about an inch gap which was annoying because it meant light, noise, and bugs could get in. Ever since I’ve installed this, I’ve had almost no bugs, light, and so much less sound! It’s great. The sound blocking is especially amazing because my bedroom is near the front door and I hated hearing my neighbors' conversations clear as day in the stairwell. It practically matches the color of the door so it doesn’t stand out at all. It’s been on for a little over a month and I’ve had no issues. It’s been stuck where I placed it. I’m very happy with this product!" — airazedy

Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (available in four colors).
9
A cutlery organizing tray
Amazon
End the chaos of the forks mixing in with the spoons once and for all with this tray, and keep your cutlery drawer as neat as can be.

Promising review: "This fits my drawer like a glove AND holds my set for 12! Heavy gauge plastic construction that does not give even when fully loaded. This has opened up so much more space in my drawer making it easier to find other serving pieces and the odd items in that drawer. Love it, highly recommend it. Before purchasing, measure your drawers to make sure it will fit. I love that it can lie parallel to the drawer front. I was concerned that my flatware would stick out too tall for my stock cabinetry drawer, but that is not a problem." — Kindle Customer

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
10
A friendly doormat
Wayfair
This will inspire your guests (and yourself) every time they arrive at your door.

Promising review: "We have this mat inside the house so that we get a nice 'you look good' affirmation whenever leaving the house. It also provides a nice place to wipe feet when entering the house." — Anita

Get it from Wayfair for $31.99.
11
A silicone drain cover
Amazon
Stop gross food, gunk, hair and other fun wonders from going down or clogging up the drain. Reviewers also say this is easier to clean than alternative hair catchers in showers (hello, conditioner buildup). They have suction cups on the bottom so they'll stay in place.

Promising review: "We do not have a garbage disposal in our kitchen. We have been using the sink drain stopper, but finally got tired of constantly cleaning them, as food would get stuck in the holes. I looked for a different solution for some time and thought this would be a cheap thing to try. They suction well and it's easy to pick up and wipe the food in the garbage. They clean so much faster than the original ones." — Deloris P.

Get a set of two from Amazon for $8.99.
12
A set of bed sheet holders
Amazon
End the struggle of your sheet worming its way off the corner of your bed with this genius invention.

Promising review: "Say goodbye to re-arranging your fitted sheet every morning! My boyfriend sleeps like he’s rolling down a hill, so every morning I would wake up to the scratchy feel of my mattress cover because my soft silk fitted sheet was all over the place. Thanks to these bed bands, our sheets stay put no matter what. The only way for your fitted sheet to come off is if you manually remove these first. I wish I would have bought this so much sooner." — Khalysee

Get a pack of four from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in five colors and four pack sizes).
13
A pet-hair remover
Amazon
Get hair off your couches, beds, carpets, shirts. You name it, this gadget's got you covered.

Promising review: "I bought this product after realizing the Scotch Brite fur removing sheets have been discontinued. We have three cats and we regularly used the sheets to remove embedded fur from our sofa and chairs. I was skeptical about this product when I bought it and was AMAZED by how well this worked. The best part to me is that it also helps the environment because there are no sheets to be thrown away. Highly recommend!!!!!" — jean p godoy

Get it from Amazon for $24.95.
14
A dry food dispenser
Amazon
Store candy, granola and all sorts of other snacks in these dispensers. You'll always be able to tell when you need a re-up!

Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE THIS PRODUCT! I was so tired of my 9-year-old leaving the cereal bags open, or him opening multiple boxes at once without finishing the prior open box. This has solved both those issues. Now I put the new boxes on top when the older gets low enough to fit, keeping proper rotation. And even better, EVERYTHING COMES APART EASILY TO CLEAN. It's also easy to dispense, just rotate right and then left, back and forth until you reach desired amount, then just replace the cap which goes in place easily. HIGHLY RECOMMEND." — Marie Sullivan

Get it from Amazon for $34.95 (available in four colors and two sizes).
15
A trendy desk lamp
Amazon
This will light the way when you're doing some late night reading or trying to get your studies done.

Promising review: "I got two of these for my daughter's desks under their... beds. They are sleek and exactly what is pictured." — Primeaholic

Get it from Amazon for $19.89+ (available in six styles).
16
A mason jar cold brew maker
Willow & Everett
With this, you'll always have easily dispensable cold brew on hand. It can serve up to 12 cups — about a full week of coffee! Plus, its airtight lid will keep your coffee fresh. Just fill the filter with your favorite grounds, pour in water, and let it brew in the fridge.

Promising review: "This cold-brew coffee maker is fantastic. It takes less time to set up a brew than it takes to load the Mr. Coffee for regular coffee. And the brilliant feature of this coffee brewing system is that it makes enough to last several days. I enjoy the ease with which I simply 'turn the tap' to pour a glass." — Mr. Donald L. Stevens

Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in two sizes).
17
A fuzzy animal print throw blanket
Amazon
Have a luxurious evening lying on your couch and watching a movie from under this blanket.

Promising review: "I am really happy with the throw blanket. The quality is AMAZING! And the blanket is super cute and super soft!!! I definitely recommend it! It also makes a really good gift!" — Urszula

Get it from Amazon for $24.59+ (available in two sizes and six patterns).
18
A set of silicone stove-counter gap covers
Amazon
Add this to your kitchen to prevent foods from slipping into the dreaded crack between the oven and the counter next time you decide to get wild in the kitchen.

Promising review: "I've been using these for about a week on my new freestanding range. When they removed my old range, I was really surprised to see how much stuff had slipped through! Now, when I cook, I can see the splatters and seasonings left on the silicone that would have fallen between the stove and the counter. These gap fillers really do clean up easily, too. Although they are that extra thing to clean, I prefer that to knowing there's a mess hiding in the cracks." — JMom

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $10.95+ (available in two sizes and three colors).
19
A pan and lid rack
Amazon
Your dishes will stay neat and orderly, leaving you one less thing to worry about in your life! No more searching for that one pie dish for hours on end.

Promising review: "By the picture, I was expecting a lightweight plastic base with flimsy metal uprights that would hold a lightweight pan or cutting board. BOY, WAS I WRONG!!!! This is a very heavy-duty base with good grip on the bottom. The upright parts are heavily coated wire to prevent scratching of the items it is holding. I am SO PLEASED with the quality of this rack that I will be ordering a couple more to use for my skillets. Buy with confidence as these are really a quality product." — labbie1

Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two sizes and three styles).
20
Gorgeous vase bookends
Jungalow
These will hold up your precious novels and add a lovely touch to your bookshelf. Jungalow is an LA-based, Black woman-owned business (you may know Justina Blakeney from her design blog, Jungalow) that features female artists from all over the world. With every purchase you make from this shop, they plant at least two trees as part of their dedication to better sustainability practices!

Get it from Jungalow for $98 each (available in three styles).
21
A wedge doorstop
Amazon
Made with an alarm that'll go off whenever the door is opened, this doorstop will ensure you rest assured no one will barge into your home or room (without a loud noise going off, at least) when you need privacy.

Promising review: "These are fantastic and VERY loud. I put one at the front door without telling my wife while she was out. She came in, the door wouldn't open past it, and the alarm went off. Not only did it scare her, but I was napping in the den and it scared the crap out of me too! Fantastic door alarm that no one should be without in my opinion, even if you have an alarm. I travel a lot for work, and having one at the door in the room is extra peace of mind. Inexpensive enough for you to supply for your family, and even friends. Easy to use as well. Keep in mind that if you set it off, you need to pick it up and turn off manually." — Xfiler

Get it from Amazon for $10.97+ (available in three styles).
22
A patterned table lamp
Wayfair
Add a cheerful lamp to your guest bedroom or a little extra light to your nightstand.

Promising review: "I am happy with the look of this lamp. The size is not too small or too big. The shape is very cute. The colors are perfect for the bedroom. The design of the shade and pattern on the shade is very unique. It dresses up the room." — Marla

Get it from Wayfair for $28.99.
23
A pair of velvet throw pillow covers
Amazon
These will instantly dress up any room with their cute little pom poms!

Promising review: "I ordered these to replace existing covers and they look and feel much more expensive than pictured. The fabric is very soft and the color is perfect!" — Carla David

Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in seven sizes and 24 colors).
24
A jar of Museum Gel
Amazon
You can stick this on furniture, glass, crystal and more to prevent breakage. Reviewers with cats swear by this stuff to stop their pets from knocking over plants and other household essentials.

Promising review: "I read somewhere random online that museum gel could help cats from knocking stuff over. So I put this stuff under all my plants, and my cats no longer knock them over and break the pots! It has saved me so many messes. It's kind of like clear silly putty. You don't need a lot because it slowly smooths itself out and will leak over edges. It's super easy to take up and move around. It doesn't harm furniture or windows at all! If you have cats, this is basically a necessity." — djYAAAS

Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in two colors).
25
A shoe organizing tool
Amazon
Stack the shoes you already have and make room for more! You'll get 18 individual "stackers" that'll let you organize your shoes by pairs.

Promising review: "I bought this with a 50/50 chance this wouldn't be great but would be a temporary fix to organizing my shoes in my closet. Boy oh, boy did it ever!!! They're the best bang for your buck without spending a mini fortune! They're easy to use and work with about every one of my shoes, except my boots. The shoe area in my closet now looks like a shoe store and I love a good shoe store! I couldn't be happier with my purchase and will buy more!" — Amber

Get a set of 18 from Amazon for $35.99 (available in two colors).
26
A color-changing LED light string
Amazon
Use this to light your room in the color of your choice and give your space some oomph! It comes with 3M adhesive and a remote control so you can dim or brighten it from anywhere.

Promising review: "These lights were so much easier to install than I thought they'd be! The tape on the back is really strong and the lights themselves are brighter than the main light in my room. Everything was really dark and bland before, but these really made everything feel prettier than it was." — Shayna

Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in two sizes).
27
A set of vacuum storage bags
Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed
These will seriously save some space. Pack your winter sweaters, extra bedding or entire wardrobe away with these miracle-workers.

Promising review: "These bags are WONDERFUL! I have two kids and I have saved a lot of their clothes because we are expecting to have more children sometime, and I would love to not have to rebuy everything but they seriously take up so much space! I love that the hand pump is included, easy to use, and doesn't take long at all even on the large bags. The directions are printed on each bag so you are reminded how to use them without keeping a box or instruction manual. Thank you for a great product!" — Angela Urrutia

Get a set of five from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in five sizes).
28
A personal humidifier
Personal Gifts By Tyler / Etsy
Keep this on your desk and gently mist your air as you WFH in the dry air conditioning. Personal Gifts By Tyler is an Etsy shop specializing in small and quirky gifts and decor items.

Get it from Personal Gifts By Tyler on Etsy for $19.99.
29
A chic, trendy print
Emma Make Studio / Etsy
Add a bright work of art to your wall to make the room come together. Emma Make Studio is a Black woman-owned Etsy shop to keep on your radar if you love stylish home decor. Their gorgeous, trendy prints and scarves in various sizes will make your space feel a little more modern.

Get it from Emma Make Studio on Etsy for $45.92+ (available in two heights and widths).
30
A sophisticated slipcover
Amazon
Make the drab old chair in your living room look like new with this slipcover — because $30 on a cover is a much more affordable solution than getting a new chair. It comes in four sizes: chair, love seat, recliner or sofa! You can either get a chic pattern or a variety of colors in plush velvet.

Promising review: "Our ugly sofa and loveseat were one step away from the landfill UNTIL a sleepless night surfing on Amazon changed their fate! Truly, these are amazing in every way and changed the look of our entire room. They are not too thin or too thick — they seem durable and are very welcoming. They were well worth it!" — Faithful Prime Member

Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in nine colors).
31
And a drawer divider set
Amazon
Use this to organize socks, undies, bras and T-shirts to your heart's content, because an organized wardrobe is the first step to looks galore! This set includes four bins: a six-cell (for scarves and ties), eight-cell (for underwear, briefs, and ties), seven-cell (for bras) and 24-cell (for socks) dividers.

Promising review: "No matter what else is going on in my life, at least my underwear drawer gives me the (false) sense that I have it all figured out. This organizer was just what I was looking for. I only use unpadded bras, so I have no issue fitting multiple of them in one slot. However, I can imagine padded bras, especially bigger cups, being a bit difficult to fit into the organizer. While I wasn't sure how I was going to like the cloth material, I've found it to be a pro for this item. It's malleable, which makes it much easier to get in and out of my drawer, and it's also very easy to clean. I've been using it for 5 months now and haven't had an issue with wear at all." — NAD

Get the set of four from Amazon for $14.97 (available in six colors).
Cleaning Products That May Make You Think, "Where Have You Been All My Life?"
shoppinghome hacksHome Decorkitchens