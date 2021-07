31 Things That May Be Small, But Will Make A Huge Difference In Your Home

A wedge doorstop

Amazon

Made with an alarm that'll go off whenever the door is opened, this doorstop will ensure you rest assured no one will barge into your home or room (without a loud noise going off, at least) when you need privacy."These are fantastic and VERY loud. I put one at the front door without telling my wife while she was out. She came in, the door wouldn't open past it, and the alarm went off. Not only did it scare her, but I was napping in the den and it scared the crap out of me too! Fantastic door alarm that no one should be without in my opinion, even if you have an alarm.Inexpensive enough for you to supply for your family, and even friends. Easy to use as well. Keep in mind that if you set it off, you need to pick it up and turn off manually." — Xfiler