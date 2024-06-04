9 Things Home Security Experts Never Do When They Leave Their Homes

Whether you’re going on an extended trip or just heading to work for the day, there are things you may (or may not) do when you leave that can actually compromise your home’s safety.
“[Some] actions, or lack thereof, can significantly increase the risk of a burglary by providing information or access to potential intruders,” Gene Petrino, a retired SWAT commander and co-founder of Survival Response LLC, told HuffPost. “By addressing these vulnerabilities, you can regain control and better safeguard your home against unauthorized entry and possible theft.”
Advertisement
From posting real-time location updates on social media to leaving your key under the front door mat, we talked to home security experts about what they don’t do — and what they do instead — to protect their own homes while they’re away.
1. Posting your real-time location on social media
“[I would never post]that I’m going on vacation, out for the night, to a Taylor Swift concert, etc.,” said Rebecca Edwards, safety expert at SafeWise. “Don’t let the world know your every move.”
She referred back to “Bling Ring,” when celebrities posted on social media that they were at an awards show or on vacation, and teens broke into their homes when they knew they’d be empty.
Posting pictures of your vacation is safer to do once you return home instead of in real-time updates, advised Kirk MacDowell, home security expert at Batten Safe.
Advertisement
“If you’re going out of town and you want to see friends, social media is fine if it’s person-to-person,” he added. “But I really wouldn’t blast out that you’re going away.”
2. Forgetting to lock windows and doors and turn on the alarm system
“It’s shocking how often people do this and the number of burglaries … that take place because the burglar could just walk through the first door,” Edwards said.
While double checking that your front door is shut and locked may seem obvious, it’s also important to secure entry points we don’t think about as much, like second-story or basement windows, according to Petrino.
“Unlocked or open windows, especially those that are hidden from street view, can be easily accessed, allowing intruders a quiet and discreet way into your home,” he said.
If you do have a security system, make sure it’s armed when you leave the house. Also, adding contact sensors to your windows allows you to conveniently double check if they are open through an app on your phone, Edwards noted.
Advertisement
3. Taking the same route every time you leave home
“By maintaining a predictable routine, you allow observant intruders to plan a burglary around your schedule, knowing exactly when you won’t be home,” Petrino explained.
He tries to change his routes and times when he departs and returns home to prevent potential intruders from identifying his daily schedule.
4. Leaving tools and ladders out
If ladders or tools are out in the open, this can attract burglars, according to Edwards. Not only could burglars be tempted to steal expensive tools, but they could use them to break into your home.
Since often people forget to lock their second-floor windows, someone could use a ladder to climb through a top-floor entrance, MacDowell explained. If you do keep ladders outside your home, make sure they are locked up and not easily accessible.
Advertisement
5. Keeping the porch light onduring the day
“If you don’t normally have the porch light on all day and night, suddenly having it illuminated nonstop is a sign that the home may be unoccupied,” Edwards pointed out.
Instead, you can set your lights on timers to give the impression the house is occupied. MacDowell particularly likes Z-Wave or Wi-Fi compatible systems that allow you to turn your lights on and off remotely. You can even set the lights to turn on and off after a particular “event” occurs.
“Somebody walks up to the front door and rings the doorbell … five seconds later a light comes on inside the home,” he said, noting an example of how you could set things to happen.
6. Letting mail and packages pile up
“I never leave signs that my house is unattended, [like] leaving the mailbox overflowing,” Petrino shared.
MacDowellsaid he always notifies the post office to put a hold on his mail delivery while he’s out of town. Arrange for someone to stop by to clean up any unexpected brochures or papers that may have been left by your door. And don’t forget to pause subscription services, like newspapers or meal kits, Edwards added.
Advertisement
7. Neglecting lawn care and snow removal
If snow is piling up on your walkway or the grass isn’t mowed for a noticeably long time, this can signal that the house is empty.
“An unattended property is a more attractive target because it reduces the risk of confrontation and increases the time burglars can spend undetected,” Petrino said.
Hire someone or ask a friend to help with watering plants, mowing the lawn, raking leaves or shoveling snow.
8. ‘Hiding’ a key under the mat or flowerpot
“These common hiding spots are well-known to burglars,” Petrino said. “If an intruder finds a spare key, they can enter your home quickly without the need to force entry, making it less likely for neighbors … to notice something amiss.”
Edwards suggests giving your spare key to a neighbor or friend or using a smart lock with a code. Smart locks are particularly secure because they expire and can be changed, and you won’t risk losing your house key.
Advertisement
9. Leaving your car parked in the same visible spot
“I’ll … ask a neighbor, friend or family member to use my car if it’s parked on the street or in front of my home to give the impression that I’m still coming and going,” Edwards said.
MacDowell parks his car in the garage and tells his neighbors they can park in his driveway while he’s gone, which gives the impression that someone is home.
The bottom line: Make your home look secure and as normal as possible.
Security measures like cameras, motion-sensor lighting and high-quality locks can make your home less appealing and accessible to burgers, according to Petrino.
Edwards advises making your home go through the motions it normally would even when you’re away. For example, use a smart security system to turn on and off connected devices (like lights and the TV) and have a friend check on the house every couple of days.
Advertisement
“[Do what you] can do to give burglars the impression that your home is occupied [and] that it’s secured,” she said. This increases the odds that “they’ll skip your home and move on to something that seems easier to target.”
Want to invest in some tools to make your home smarter, like the one suggested above? Here are some great picks.
HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
It'll turn pretty much even the dumbest of devices into a smart one (as long as it has a press-able "on/off" switch). Now instead of getting up to turn on your coffee machine or turn off the light you can just ask Alexa or control it with the app on your phone.
Promising review: "This is exactly what I was looking for and had no idea it existed until I saw someone mention it on TikTok! Our front walkway gets pretty dark at night, and I was frustrated with trying to remember to turn on the light every evening and off every morning. I looked into those light sensors you can plug in, but our front porch light is under an awning with enough shade that it would have kept the light on 24/7. This little Switchbot solved the problem. I applied it to the indoor light switch and set the time on my phone. It has worked perfectly ever since." — Alecia McLochlin
It's designed to protect your privacy even when you live with nosey people. Plus, it has a key code entry system in case you need someone to grab something for you when you aren't home or you just don't feel like getting up off the bed to let them in. Check it out in action on TikTok.
Promising review: "All I can say is WOW! Great value for the price. Extremely easy to install; it took me five minutes, and tools were included in the set. The door closes and locks much more securely than with a standard household handle. The fingerprint reader is user-friendly, and so is the numeric keypad. It even comes with a manual key and can program several sets of fingerprints at once. I bought this for my bedroom and couldn't be happier." — Jennifer
It'll let you can blast your favorite music throughout your house without even having to get up from your couch. It can also turn on your lights; set timers, alarms and reminders; tell you the weather; turn on appliances and more. It's available in three colors and three configurations.
Promising review: "I love this device! I was skeptical it would be helpful. I got a deal on smart plugs and paired them with Alexa🤣. Now we love playing music, cutting on lights throughout house, televisions, fans. We are old and not techy so this was a stretch for us. It’s SO easy to set up and so useful I don’t know why I waited so long or how I got along without it. You will NOT be sorry you purchased. Buy smart plugs to to add to all your outlets. Cut on lights before you get home. LOVE it!" — Tami
It lets you make hands-free video calls, check your calendar, set reminders, add to your grocery list, control lights and so much more. This is definitely the epitome of what "The Jetsons" thought the future would be like.
It's available in two colors and with or without a battery base stand. Promising review: "This is a must have device for every home. It’s a music system, a camera system, a communications system and a control system. I use it to play my Amazon Playlists in ever room. I can unlock and lock doors from from any room. I can announce dinner is ready to all rooms. I can drop in on my children and grandchildren with video. That’s just the tip of the iceberg. I love all these Echo products and amazon music!" — Ron Crider
It's available in six finishes. Promising review: "This soap dispenser is perfect. You can see when the soap is getting low and you can refill it accordingly. You can turn it on and off, you can adjust the amount of soap being dispensed, and you can actually match it with your decor in any area in your house. It’s a must-buy." — Pamela Bynes
Promising review: "I have a really bad habit of forgetting to unplug my hair straightener, but this little guy saves the day! I can now keep it plugged in and set this for one hour, which is plenty of time for the straightener to heat up and for me to straighten my hair. It saved me a lot of stress." — Tori Martinez
I honestly never thought about needing one of these since I could just control my garage with a little button, but since I've been using it for the last two years, it is so helpful. If I ever want to go out without bringing my keys I know I can because I can just easily open the garage with this app. BUT, the real benefit that I would never have considered happened to me a few months ago. My husband and I were both out when we got a notification that our fire alarm was going off. Obviously, we both panicked and didn't know what to do. He got a call from the security company that the fire department was on the way and we knew they were going to beat us there. I soon realized that in order for them to inspect our house they would have to bust through the door. I realized I could use this app to open the garage so the fire department could get in without damage. Thankfully it was just a false alarm, but the firefighters did say in situations like these they would break down the door if they saw any credible indications of fire. They said it was incredibly helpful for them to be able to just get inside. I was so grateful to have this device and it honestly provides so much peace of mind knowing I can open (or close) my garage from anywhere in case of an emergency or if I just realize after leaving that the door is still open.
Promising review: "Amazingly simple to setup. The video for instructions helped a lot. Actually overall setup was a breeze. I am glad that I found a cost effective solution. My high school kids sometimes forget to close the garage door and now we can check and remotely close it from the app. Finally, what a relief!" — Art P
A Eufy robot vacuum so you can always come home to a clean house
Vacuuming is very possibly my least favorite chore, so when it came time to make my wedding registry, this was one of the items I KNEW I needed to include. It makes my life soo much easier. We have three cats who shed (and my hair is part of the problem, too) and it is such a hassle to try to keep up with vacuuming when the hair accumulates so quickly. Having this little gadget has been such a time saver. We usually just turn it on when we are leaving the house and it gets to work right away.
Promising review: "I am not a 'clean freak' by any stretch, but with two (hairy) dogs I found myself sweeping/vacuuming on a daily basis. I'm close to two months with this Eufy and I couldn't be more impressed. I always imagined robot vacuums were the pinnacle of lazy and would never do as good a job as a determined human, but I've run every test I can think of and it never fails to impress. It not only stops the 'hair tumbleweeds' that hide under couches and the edges of your cabinets, but it works as an effective floor duster, eliminating the finest particles that a broom would never catch. It's the best investment I've ever made in terms of home products." — zichik
I recently got this magical little device and though I've only run it a few times I can genuinely tell you that it is a game-changer. Unlike my other robot vacuum, this lil' guy also mops!! Vacuuming feels like a never ending battle with my hair and my three cats because as soon as we are done there's somehow already more hair everywhere. This is going to change our lives forever. We can easily just run it whenever we want through our phone, and it even has a sensor to avoid obstacles so you don't have to worry about picking stuff up off the floor before you start it. And on top of all that, it even empties, cleans, and refills itself!! Like you literally don't have to do anything other than push a button to start it. Yes, I know this thing is expensive, but honestly can you put a price on basically never putting any effort into cleaning your floors again?! 10/10 I would like every cleaning task to have a robot that'll do it for me.
It's designed to send cleaner into your bowl with every flush and is quick to install. One cartridge can last up to three months.
Promising review: "I found this and have been so happy. It really works and doesn’t damage the works in the toilet tank. Our basement bathroom toilet doesn’t get used very often and this helps keep it sparkling clean. Easy to install and put in the refills." — bluesgirl
It has four brightness levels and an adjustable light arch, and works as a wireless phone charger, sound machine and Bluetooth speaker all in one. Promising review: "I was a little bit nervous on how well this would work, but it's awesome! Amazing sound and charges any phone with no problem. It even stays connected to my Bluetooth a pretty good distance away. Couldn't be happier with my purchase, so I bought my husband one for his office at work. His coworkers then bought their own as well 😊." — Amazon Customer
An automatic pan stirrer for recipes that require constant stirring
Check out the automatic pan stirrer in action on TikTok. It's available in battery-powered or rechargeable versions.
Promising review: "Honestly I laughed at myself for buying this. I stopped laughing the first time I used it! What a help! It freed me up to do other things while it stirred the sauce that needed constant attention. Bought another one! Not laughing now!" — Luvdvm
A Petcube so you can watch your pets with high quality wide-angle video
It also has night vision. It can send you instant notifications via its app and sync with Amazon Alexa.
Promising review: "We have had the original Petcube for some time and have loved being able to see our furry friend (cat) when we are away. We had always talked about getting another one so that we could see more of her while we are traveling. Enter the new Petcube...a petite footprint with a wide-angle lens. Easy to set up and easy to use. Absolutely perfect." — NLVG
This way, you can actually use all the plugs because you won't be blocking it with your other chargers. Plus, it comes with USB ports (for those cables where you just cannot seem to to find the charging block) and doubles as a night light. Promising review: "So I have been seeing this product EVERYWHERE on TikTok and to be honest I was VERY VERY skeptical about spending $20 on one plug in. HOWEVER, this has been a GODSEND. It not only has a built in light, but I’m able to use one plug to plug in all of my business tools like my printer, thermal printer, laptop, work computer, and chargers! And because this is a surge protector, it doesn’t blow any fuses! Needless to say, I bought THREE of these guys and I’m honestly hooked. I may buy another one for my bathroom and kitchen! Lol. But seriously, it’s worth the money so I would say, RUN! Get this ASAP!" — Kristen Watkins
A smartplug so you can use Alexa to control your lights and appliances
Promising reviews: "I've got about six of them, the automation with Alexa is perfect. Christmas tree, fish tank, lamps around the house, etc. They work fantastically, and I know there will be more coming into my life going forward. I keep coming up with more uses for them, and then need to get another." — Bryce Woods
"I love being able to control my lights with this product. Even when I'm not at home, I'm able to use my smartphone to turn my lights off and on without the use of a timer. I feel this ability can possibly give the appearance that I'm at home due to the different intervals of turning the lights on and off." — landscapelady
A no-effort stain removing machine designed to do all the work for you
Just turn it on, set it on the stain and this machine will spray, brush and suction away your mess. It has two settings, one for quick cleaning and a more powerful mode for deep stains. For messes on your couch or any other place you may not be able to set this machine, there is a brush attachment so you can clean every mess, no matter the surface.
Promising review: "This worked even better than I expected! My dog had three nights of that horrible medicine/sickly induced diarrhea. I already hand scrubbed my wool entry rug and used my upright carpet cleaner (w/ pet stain tool), and I was sure I was just going to have to replace it (which was very expensive). My co-worker swore by the SpotBot, and it was better to spend a fraction of the cost as a latch ditch effort. Totally in awe of how simple and completely effective! Easy to fill up, pretty sizable tank but not heavy to carry. Literally just set it down and push the button, and it dings when it’s done. I only had to use the quick clean setting (especially on wool), and you can’t even see where the accident happened." — SW
Under-cabinet lighting that turns on when it senses movement
When you wake up parched in the middle of the night you can find your way to the fridge without stubbing your toe or crashing into anything along the way. These lights come with adhesive attached so you just have to peel the backing and stick them under your cabinets. They also have a detachable, rechargeable battery, so there's no need to worry about taking the whole thing down to charge it. When using the motion sensor, the battery should last about three months.
Promising review: "I love this light! I’ve only had it for a few weeks but it has made all of the difference. Comes on as I approach my sink and is the perfect amount of light. Actually gives off a decent amount of light for our size of kitchen, too. My kids even love it and complimented me saying 'This was a great purchase mom!' It goes off quickly and I have yet to have to recharge the battery. I love that it’s cordless! And I love that you can make it brighter or dimmer. I didn’t know I needed this and now I wouldn’t want to be without it. Will be getting more for other areas of my home. Would make a great gift as well!" — Marci K.
Now instead of constantly filling up ice cube trays, you can have fresh ice produced every few minutes. It's available in multiple colors. Promising review: "I love that it was easy enough to set up...it's not big and bulky – fits nicely on the counter next to my refrigerator and it only takes minutes to make new ice cubes. It's also very good that when the red light is on it means that the ice basket is full and that it will not make more until the ice in the basket is removed. I also like that the light comes on to let me know that the water level is low and needs to be filled. As far as the noise level, it is quiet until you hear a click then you hear the cubes falling in the basket which is not an issue for me." — Alana Hall
It's designed to completely eliminate the need for a messy dustpan and is available in multiple colors.
Promising review: "Got a hairy pet? You need this! OMG, this thing works amazing! We have a mastiff, who sheds....a lot. I was sweeping, vacuuming, or dust mopping every day, several times a day. I would have to get the big vacuum out, use the dust mop, then use the vacuum to clean the dust mop, huge pain. Now, I run the dust mop over the floor, run it in front of this beauty, and the hair is gone! So glad my husband found it and bought it for me, it truly saves so much time." — Lesli
You can schedule up to four feeding times a day and choose between nine serving sizes. You can also create a custom 10-second recording to play when it dispenses. It's available in three colors.
Promising review: "So far I'm loving it. I've had this for a few days, and it's working perfectly. I got this for my overweight cat to help with his diet. He loves it and already recognizes the sound when it's dispensing. I also got this because he would cry for food early in the morning. No more crying! I have this set for 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. and, so far.... I've been able to sleep in. I still serve all my cats wet food when I get home at night, but this sure has helped a lot." — Danielle M.
A Samsung The Frame TV that shows TV and beautiful works of art
BuzzFeed writer Mallory Mower has one and says: "This is honestly and truly the best splurge I have ever made. It has massively upgraded the look in my living room. My husband loves the photography options and I love all the classical paintings. As someone who loves changing up my decor, being able to update the display images has been so fun. The quality is fantastic while watching movies and TV... but I'm pretty sure I love it as a piece of art in my home even more."
Promising review: "I don't know how best to describe the quality of the art work except to say it is amazing, mesmerizing... the paintings stand out with the appearance of actual paint strokes. I wasted no time and paid to gain access to the database... well worth it. I have found choices extraordinary... from classic paintings, to modern ones, and quality photographs. The impressionist paintings with their vivid colors stand out the best in my view." — deuxamis
It senses when your kitty has left the box before rotating and disposing of what they've left behind. Not only does this save you from having to manually clean your litter box, but it also helps reduce odors. You will still have to remove the waste from the drawer a couple times a week depending on how many cats you have.