63 Ingenious Home Storage Ideas You'll Wish You'd Known About Sooner

An easy to assemble, heavy-duty baker’s rack

"I purchased this baker's rack after spending $300 on a smaller fake-looking baker's rack that took me five hours to put together. I returned it the next day — not functional and ugly BUT when I got this baker's rack, WOW!!!! What a difference and only $70 bucks! It took me 15 minutes to put together with no tools! It looks awesome plus it is sooooo functional! I am in love!!! I was looking at another one for $150 with better reviews but decided to go with this one and so glad I did. What a deal. Amazing!! Buy this if you like it. Don’t spend any more than you need to. I can finally have my appliances out for use and the butcher block is counter level!! So impressed with this product. I guess I was lucky because nothing came damaged. I can’t express to you how great this baker's rack is. My floors are uneven and it hardly wobbles. The other one was heavy, no space, and very unstable. Thank u Amazon!!" — Lisa B