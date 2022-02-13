63 Ingenious Home Storage Ideas You'll Wish You'd Known About Sooner

Popular items from this list
Add a magnetic stove shelf that plops right on top of your stove to give you extra, sturdy space to store condiments, spices, oils, decor, and more.
Having a bunch of storage containers can be a total pain, so try optimizing your space with a larger container that holds three separate bins.
Create extra storage under your sink with adjustable shelves that fit around your pipes.
Try easily removable drawer inserts to give everything its place
They can hold your lingerie, socks, underwear, and bras! Plus, they're made of a mold-proof fabric for perfect storing nearly anywhere.
Promising review:
"Wow! I can find my socks, hose, bras, and scarves again! Great organizers! It helps clear clutter and makes putting together great outfits so much easier! So glad I got them! I hope to order more! Also, no more solo socks!" — H.J.
Get a set of four from Amazon for $15.97+ (available in seven colors).
Promising review:
"This is amazing and I have no idea why I didn’t buy one of these years ago!!! My new stove wouldn’t get close enough to the wall to allow me to rest anything on top without it falling behind. This was absolutely PERFECT. I am very happy that the magnets provided were able to be moved. This allowed me to place them perfectly for maximum hold because my top was slightly curved." — JStill
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in three sizes and five colors).
Get a hanger designed specifically to hold your favorite camis and tanks
Promising review:
"I love the crap out of this thing! I have so many camis that I use as undershirts for work and they were always being folded up and crammed into a drawer, taking up way too much space. After putting away half of my shirts on this two-pack, I knew I needed to buy another pack! It's so easy to take the shirts on and off without messing around with any of the others. This organizer is perfect for my needs in freeing up a drawer and taking up little space in my closet." — Tessa
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $13.99.
Keep your bathtub clutter-free with a mesh shower curtain caddy
Promising review:
"I LOVE this product! The ring/clip things are wonderfully sturdy with beads on them, making them slide smoothly over the curtain rod without getting caught or snagged. I have some rather heavy bottles of conditioner and shampoo in it and haven't had a problem. Will definitely be ordering another one for all of my husband's beard and grooming items!" — A. Dewitt
Get it from Amazon for $10.99.
Or if you want a little more space, there's a full curtain with nine pockets in three sizes
Promising review:
"I LOVE this shower curtain. I have been buying this curtain for the past six years. If you have a shower that doesn’t have a lot of ledge room for all your 'stuff,' this shower curtain will be your best friend. You can fit so many things inside the pockets! I honestly only use like four or five of the pockets. You can also use this as a liner and have another more decorative shower curtain on the outside but I personally use it as a shower curtain. I usually change it every six months because it does start getting a little soap scummy on the bottom. The best shower curtain/liner money can buy!" — DAtkins
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
Mesh pockets that suction to your shower wall.
Promising review:
"I have three kids and have tried a gazillion bath storage items that cost more than this item. It actually stays up on your wall, or you can hook it up to the shower curtain. This has worked out great." — Kristin K
Get it from Amazon for $9.98+ (available in four sizes).
'Install' a four-shelf closet system that requires no drilling, no tools
It snaps together and grips to the floor and ceiling for support.
Promising review:
"Works amazingly in our closet! We have a weird-shaped closet and this helps to keep it organized!" — El175
Get it from Amazon for $109.89.
Use a plastic lid organizer
Promising review:
"I love, love, love this storage container. Sounds silly, but it changed my life. No longer do I have to play storage container Jenga! No more stuff falling out of the cabinet every time I open the cupboard. Now I can stack my lids in the organizer and my storage containers fit nicely on the shelf — I have a lot of storage containers. I would definitely buy this again and again. Great product!" —Laura H.
Get the lid organizer for $15.99+ (available in five sizes), a bakeware rack for $19.99 (available in two options), and a lid rack for $19.99 from Amazon.
Boot inserts or hangers
Promising review:
"This product is AWESOME! I didn't have any trouble fitting my tall boots (1-2-inch heel knee-high boots), and only had trouble with them falling out if I tilted it too much one way or the other. Otherwise, they fit in the pockets perfectly. I would absolutely recommend this product to anyone wanting to organize and store tall boots in their closet. I bought two of them — one for my tall boots and one for my and my husband's cowboy boots. LOVE LOVE LOVE this product!!!" — WisconsinMom
Get a five-pack of the inserts for $12.99+ and the boot file for $6.98 (fits three pairs of boots) from Amazon.
Use a stackable cutlery drawer organizer
Promising review:
"I bought two of these, and I’m very pleased with them. The non-slip feature on the bottom is great — you won’t have cutlery sliding around when you open and close your drawers. I would highly recommend." — Chelsea C.
Get it from Amazon for $9.56. Also available for knives.
Find yourself some extra bathroom space with an over-the-door styling tool organizer
Promising review:
"This product did exactly what I needed it to. Before all my items were in a drawer and the cords were a pain, but this metal basket minimized clutter, kept things organized and separate, and it also looks nice. It fits two of my blow dryers, a flat iron, and a curling wand. The bars are adjustable as well (just use the twisties it came with to secure them in place, but the basket fits perfectly to my cabinet). Worth the buy." — Alyssa Jewell
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
Customizable liners designed to hold your spices in place
Pop them right out when you need to clean them!Promising review:
"This is one of my favorite things I've ever purchased from Amazon! The fact that they are so customizable allows you to cut them for any drawer size! I think this will be my go-to gift for all of my friends who love cooking as much as I do! Freeing up cabinet space and having something that can easily be rinsed off in the sink makes this a for-sure buy!" — momonono
Get a pack of six on Amazon for $16.99+ (available in two colors).
Smooth-rolling slide-out storage shelves.
Promising review:
"This storage cart/rolling caddy fits perfectly in the small space between the stacking washer/dryer and built-in. It is easily pulled out when the items are needed and rolls right back into an inconspicuous location, as to not be seen by someone passing by the space." — Green & Clean
Get it from Amazon for $21.97+ (available in three colors).
A two-sided jewelry carrier designed with 32 clear vinyl pockets and 18 hook-and-loop closures
Promising review:
"I needed something that would save me space but where I could still see all of my jewelry. These things are extremely durable. I bought two of them and have probably 50 or so necklaces on one side and maybe 30 pairs of earrings on the other side.
There is not a single tear in it. In the other one, I keep nail polishes. It is very convenient because you can see all the colors, and it does not take up that much space." — Nellie F.
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three colors).
A chrome finish hanger organizer
Promising review:
"Working in retail for a million years, I know how amazing these can be in keeping your life less chaotic! I put off ordering for months, and I'm mad at myself that I did because these beat a box of hangers hands down! I ordered two — one for dress/shirt hangers and one for skirt/pant hangers. They seem to be made of the same metal that I've used in retail stores, appear to be sturdy, and are super easy to assemble! The only thing I had to stop and think about is which side of the base should face up. It comes with all the hardware and tools for assembly — a great buy!" — KatieLee333
Get it from Amazon for $24.12.
A set of airtight set of food storage containers
They're also BPA-free, dishwasher-safe and come with 24 reusable labels.
Promising review:
"These storage containers are great! They're sturdy and hold way more than they appear. They made my baking cabinet look 100% better organized than ever before — I would buy them again and definitely recommend them!" — Lipstickgirl
Get the 15-piece set from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in three colors).
Fill a super-soft beanbag cover with all your favorite stuffed animals
Promising review:
"These are perfect for any kids’ room! I was getting so tired of messy stuffed animals and blankets all over so it’s nice to have them out of sight but still easily accessible. My 2-year-old loves to sit on hers and read books. She doesn’t have a ton of stuffed animals so there is plenty of room to add to it for when her collection grows. I love the fun bright print and sturdiness — she drags it all over the ground but I don’t worry about it tearing at all. Just what she needed in her room." — dd
Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in 12 colors and in three sizes).
Use a set of shelf dividers for your cabinets, closets or shelves
Promising review:
"I was a little doubtful about these being able to stand up straight but was pleasantly surprised. I'm using them in an old antique cabinet/wardrobe to separate stacks of clothes that would otherwise turn into a pile of clothes on a shelf. I would definitely buy again." — the booniepepper
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
And get a set of bamboo dividers designed to adjust to the length of your drawers
Promising review:
"These are amazing! Easy to install and the perfect fix for a messy drawer or drawers since you receive four — you can easily modify two or more cabinet drawers." — WHS
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in three options).
Keep your fridge perfect with a six-piece pantry organization set
Promising review:
"I love these things so much. I just got my first apartment with my boyfriend and it looked so messy in our little fridge and now it looks really appealing and everything is easy to get to. The quality of them is so good, I’m honestly impressed they’re very sturdy and the egg holder is so cute and holds 14 eggs!" — Faith Sperry
Get the set from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in two sets).
Use a tiered shoe shelf to store your footwear
Promising review:
"One of the best purchases I’ve made! I actually ended up buying three of these, two for shoes and one for dividing socks, stockings, etc., on the top shelf of my closet. I finally got my closet back! It’s amazing how well this works... I fit five pairs on each row. I put a piece of cardboard (from the box it shipped in) above the long length of the shelf and then I was able to put heels on the ‘shelf’ without them falling through. On one, I didn’t add the bottom row and that allowed me to put booties there and taller boots above. Think outside the box with these shelves... they can flip upside-down to create more space or be used for a second shelf to hold clothes. Sturdy enough for a long desk to organize desktop items." — mdchick
Get two-tier shelf for $23.99, three-tier shelf for $30.13, or four shelves for $29.99 from Amazon.
Try a hanging organizer made for shoes up to a men's size 16
Promising review:
"It actually fits my size 13 shoes! Not a fan of the color but when something this useful comes along for me, who cares? I mean, it is behind the closet door. I recommend this for anyone who has large feet and is looking for an over-the-door shoe organizer." — C. Curate
Get it from Amazon for $29.95 (available in two colors).
Get a six-hook, five-slot mop and broom holder
Promising review:
"This product is fantastic! It was easy to mount and hanging things are a breeze. My house is very old with no extra closet or pantry space. I needed to clean up the dreaded corner of shovels and a mop. Luckily this product was able to do that and it also comes with hooks. Since it's hung by my back door in the kitchen I can also hang my aprons and purse on it. This little piece is very sturdy and so are those little hooks. My double zippered purse is full of things/weight and it holds like a charm. I would definitely recommend this to anyone who's just looking for a sensible option." — Shellybeenz
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
Try the Command broom gripper
Promising review:
"Applied to a 'knockdown' textured and painted wall. Zero issues with adhesion. Sturdy now for over a month. Clean the wall with alcohol and let it dry. Then apply the strip onto the wall, following the directions on the package. Allow a few hours to pass before adding weight. Easy breezy." — Kylie
Get it from Amazon for $10.28+ (available in packs of one, two, and three).
Try a cloth zippered storage box capable of holding up to 64 ornaments
Promising review:
"This item saves space in storage, all my ornaments, whether they are oddly shaped or round, fit into this box. With a piece of tissue paper between items, I could also store more than one item in space. You must totally empty the ornaments from storage to find the correct sizes for your tree branches. I did put small items in one box and larger in another so it isn't a problem for me, but if you use one box it could be an issue." — Rena
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in four colors).
Get a collapsible wreath storage bag
Promising review:
"This is a great storage bag. I am not very good with measurements so I was not quite sure if it would fit two of my smaller wreaths without squishing them but it completely did and with room to spare. Completely tear-resistant too which is a bonus for me since mine are stored in my attic. Overall I would totally recommend this to anyone and in fact, I bought a second one." — pookie
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in four sizes and in four colors).
Add a discreet piece of storage furniture
Promising review:
"I would buy enough of these to surround every wall in my house if I could. Just so dang useful and good-looking. I love the dark gray color. So durable, you can sit on them to tie your shoes or stand on them to fix the smoke detector. My cats are scratching one to hell but I’ll just turn it around when the time comes." — Kass
Get it from Amazon for $45.37+ (available in two sizes).
Utilize the space under your bed
Promising review:
"I was concerned that these might be too flimsy, but they are sturdy and durable. I was pleased to find it zips from both ends. I decided to store sweaters, sweatshirts, and jackets in one of them. They freed up room in my closet but are still easy to get." — Kindle Customer
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $11.99 (available in three colors).
A rolling hamper
Promising review:
"I'm obsessed with this laundry sorter. I got a fabric pen and stenciled on the side 'Darks, Whites, Colors, Delicates,' and when it fills up, wheel to the wash and throw it in! Perfect size so it's not too small where you're washing all the time but not so much that it's an overwhelming load. I love this!" — Bailey
Get it from Amazon for $42.99 (available in two colors).
Organize all the plugs in your garage or home with a hub
Promising review:
"Just what I expected. Perfect for my purposes of hiding away a mess of wires in our 'hotspot' charging area. Makes things a lot neater looking and more organized." — Angela Lee
Get it from Amazon for $16.49.
A pack of adhesive cable clips
Promising review:
"It was always a pain to reach down the side of my bed to reach my chargers, not to mention the wad of cables I’d have to sift through just to charge my phone. I finally searched for a solution and came across these. They’re great! They’re really easy to stick on and they stay in place. I haven’t had an issue of them falling off. Whenever I need to charge a device they’re right next to me, easy to reach and untangled. I definitely recommend!" — Nelis Perez
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $6.96.
Switch out your hangers to slim-fitting velvet ones
Promising review:
"SO happy with these so far. I had heard multiple times that these hangers would change my life. While this sounded nice, I struggled to justify spending money on hangers when I already have a couple hundred here that work just fine. However, after needing to add career clothes to my wardrobe and completely losing all free movement remaining in my closet, I put these in my cart... I can finally shift clothes to the side to actually see what I have. While some may think that saving their money and dealing with a tight closet is worth it, I am completely sold on making the change. So happy I pulled the trigger. I've purchased 100 more just now so that I can do the same for my boyfriend's closet." — ChristineSD
Get a pack of 50 flocked hangers on Amazon for $18.23+ (available in five colors).
Create that extra space by adding a second rack for clothes
Promising review:
"This product has been one of my favorite Amazon finds, I’m not sure why I didn’t think of it sooner. It has doubled my closet space in my apartment where I can’t make any damage in terms of adding another permanent shelf — so this has been a perfect solution. It was easy to assemble and is sturdy. I’ve had it for a couple of weeks now with no issue. Your closet has to be pretty high for this to work or else your shirts above are going to get caught on the hangers below and for my case, some of my shirts are dragging on the floor — just keep this in mind when you’re thinking about purchasing." — Alex
Get it from Amazon for $16.97 (available in black and chrome).
A set of chrome closet organizers
Each hanger holds 12 garments. Promising review:
"I'm so impressed by these little hangers! I figured I'd cut down on my closet clutter by hanging basic tops from these instead of side by side, but I did not expect four Wonder Hangers to almost double my closet space. These are amazing for work shirts, dress clothes, and stuff you don't necessarily wear every day but want to hang up to avoid wrinkles.
They are very sturdy, I filled one with just cardigans and blazers and it held up just fine. They do get pretty bulky in terms of width, but you're still using far less space than you would if all of the clothing was hanging directly on the closet rod. I'll definitely be buying more!" — Danielle
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two finishes).
A six-section tea organizer that can fit up to 15 bags per drawer
Promising review:
"Exactly as advertised! I've got mine on the counter, with the feet on it, but I'm considering taking them off and sliding it in the cupboard. Right now the novelty and organizational prettiness of it has me smitten. I'd say it's pretty much exactly worth the price, and this was the best price everywhere I looked, even including places where I could have used a 20% coupon." — Gigi MarieGet it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in black, red, and white).
A super convenient toy mat that cinches upr to make clean-up effortless.
Promising review:
"This is the product I didn’t know I always needed. The little map is so cute and both my 1-year-old and 4-year-old enjoy playing. The best part is when they’re done I just pull the drawstring and clean up is over. It makes moving the play space and cleaning up so easy. I wish I found this before. Highly recommend." — Anonymous
Get it from Amazon for $44.95.
An over-the-door closet rod for deep closets
Promising review:
"I needed just that extra little bit of hanging space in the laundry room and did not want to add a rolling rack. I also had no wall space to mount any new shelving. This over-the-door rack seemed like it would do the trick. When you put it together it seemed a little wobbly but once it is on the door, it is very stable. It holds a lot of clothes. You can hang items on the bar and also on the sides. I do not use the dryer for cotton shirts, jeans, or any other slacks so I need the hanging space. This is an extremely economical way to get that extra space." — Outta Control
Get it from Amazon for $13.22+ (available in two colors).
A hanging purse organizer with clear pockets
Promising review:
"I love nice purses and I save up to buy good purses of quality. This way of storing my purses is so convenient — there's no stress on the straps, they are visible, kept safe, accessible, and dust-free in one organized place. The hook and seams are strong. I actually have 12 purses stored, and the smaller purses have plenty of room to share a sleeve. Nice product! Glad I purchased it." — Julia H.Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in four colors).
An easy to assemble, heavy-duty baker’s rack
Promising review:
"I purchased this baker's rack after spending $300 on a smaller fake-looking baker's rack that took me five hours to put together. I returned it the next day — not functional and ugly BUT when I got this baker's rack, WOW!!!! What a difference and only $70 bucks! It took me 15 minutes to put together with no tools! It looks awesome plus it is sooooo functional! I am in love!!! I was looking at another one for $150 with better reviews but decided to go with this one and so glad I did. What a deal. Amazing!! Buy this if you like it. Don’t spend any more than you need to. I can finally have my appliances out for use and the butcher block is counter level!! So impressed with this product. I guess I was lucky because nothing came damaged. I can’t express to you how great this baker's rack is. My floors are uneven and it hardly wobbles. The other one was heavy, no space, and very unstable. Thank u Amazon!!" — Lisa B
Get it from Amazon for $82.72.
Hang up a pantry organizer
Promising review:
"These come with their hangers and will add considerable storage. I put one on the inside of our pantry door and the second on the back of the door going from laundry room to garage. I initially was interested in getting one for the pantry, but the second was a nice bonus and it makes a great place to hold cleaning supplies. Well-made, excellent price." — Kimberlee
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.97.
A scarf hanger
Promising review:
"I love scarves and this saved my sanity! My scarves on my old scarf hanger looked very fluffy/full and looking for a scarf is a hassle. With this new scarf hanger/organizer, I can neatly fold my scarves now and they're easier to look for one to match my outfit." — edc
Get it on Amazon for $9.97.
Keep all your wrapping paper in an over-the-door organizer
Promising review:
"Oh my goodness, I should've gotten something like this long ago. Everything is available at a glance and it's all organized. I don't have to take everything out of my cupboard just to find the one I'm looking for. And it doesn't take up tons of space in my coat closet. I can do a quick inventory of what I'm running out of. It's also a great place to keep a pair of scissors and tape high up out of the reach of my toddlers." — daiseyworld
Get it from Amazon $15.99. There's also a really great gift bag organizer if that's more your jam.
Organize all your craft supplies in a very handy storage cart
Promising review:
"Suits my needs perfectly. Took a little over an hour to assemble. Holds all my wrapping paper (about 12 rolls) and supplies. The drawers slide nicely. I need to get some baskets for the two lower compartments. Fits great behind my door. I'm going to add a Command hook
or two on the side opposite the ribbons to store gift bags on. I love it!" — Bart W. Bentley
Get it from Amazon for $77.01.
Try a pants hanger that can fit five pairs
Promising review:
"These were exactly what I was hoping they would be. They are extremely sturdy (a little heavy but not too heavy), they held my pants in place (due to the S shape you can quickly see what is on the entire hanger without having to move things around), and they give my closet that extra space I desperately needed. I will also mention that they were packaged probably better than any other thing I've ever received. The care and time it took to package them that well was incredible. I would clearly buy again and plan to!" — Colleen Noyes
Get it from Amazon for $10.99.
A 48-bottle nail polish holder
This holds 48 bottles and is double-sided, so you can always see all of your colors.Promising review:
"This is better than advertised. All my bottles fit perfectly in the standard size boxes.
My Julep colors fit two in a compartment! The first row has adjustable dividers, you can use them to keep odd-shaped bottles or do what I do: use one side for my nail stamper, dotting tools, and the drying drops and the other for foam wedges and nail pens. It looks way neater easily tucked under my vanity instead of the baskets and baskets of polishes I had to hunt through!
" — Clouds
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in two colors).
Load up a multi-tier mesh organizer
Promising review:
"It is exactly what we needed. It is lightweight but it’s still hanging in my daughter's closet, so holding up well." — Jamie Greer
Get two from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in three sizes and eight colors).
Install stick-on adhesive stainless steel hooks
Promising review:
"I put these up near our back door to hang all our COVID masks. They were super easy to install, seem to be solidly attached to the wall, and hold at least 10 masks each. They also look great!" — Schwemma
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $10.99.
"I love it!! I wanted to do a huge apartment cleanse and finally get everything organized and orderly. My apartment's shelving and cabinets are awkward but this product does the trick and allows me to utilize the dead space underneath my sink. Now I don't have to sift around when I need something, I can see where it is! One of the shelves did have a minor dent when it arrived, but I don't really care since it's an under-the-sink shelving unit. It has not comprised the quality or function of this product." — Xtina
Get it from Amazon for $24.97 (available in three finishes).
Get giant Legos that open up into storage containers.
Promising review:
"THESE ARE SO MUCH BIGGER AND NICER IN PERSON!! Really, they are so great! I love them! And yes, I am a grown-up but I thought they would make storing stuff at my office more fun and they stack easily. I WAS RIGHT!! SO MUCH FUN AND REALLY HANDY! Whether you buy them for your kids or you buy them for yourself, they are GREAT for storage and stack just like giant Legos and are SO WORTH THE MONEY!!" — Sean T. Flynn
Get them from Amazon for $11.73+ (available in small, medium, and large sizes and in a variety of colors).
A diaper caddy that attaches to your changing table or wall
Promising review:
"Absolutely the best quality. The material is top of the line and it's not just some cardboard on each shelf, it's sturdy and holds the weight. The best part is you have the option to hang it two ways, with straps or loops, but either way it's built for support and will hold all the things you need. In my opinion, this is the only one I'd recommend to any mother." — Kasey King
Get it from Amazon for $29.92 (available in two colors).
An organizer for all those boxes of foil, wax paper and plastic wrap
Promising review:
"Just what I needed! Great product! It stands perfectly well with or without boxes in it. It is a real game-changer for my cupboard because now my boxes are organized and not all mumble-jumbled falling out when I open the door!" — Bethay
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two styles).
An in-drawer bamboo block
Promising review:
"I love this product! Keeps my knife drawer organized and makes it easy to find the one I need because I keep them in a particular order. I purchased the one that holds 12 and now I wish I went with the 16 because I do want to add more knives to my collection. There is enough space to grab the knives comfortably. It would be fantastic if there was a slot for scissors and a cleaver somehow but overall, very satisfied with the product and plan on purchasing another." — Zoe
Get it from Amazon for $28.42+ (available for 12 or 16 knives).
Promising review:
"They have been working wonderfully. Having lots of vegetables chopped up and easily accessible without opening several containers has really sped up our morning lunch preparation time." — Magen R.
Get a set of two from Amazon for $29.99.
A three-tier shelf organizer
Promising review:
"These three-tier shelf organizers are wonderful. My dishes are quite heavy but it holds the salad plates, bowls, and dinner plates and gives them their own place. Plus, I do not have to lift the salad plates or bowls up in order to get to a dinner plate. I would highly recommend it!" — cutiepie71
Get it from Amazon for $14.97.
A set of 12 magnetic spice containers
Promising review:
"There's nothing to dislike. I will be ordering at least one more set in the near future. The lids are tight, but not too much, the labels are easy to read and apply, strong magnets. A superb alternative to the pricier line." — M. Tilford
Get the set of 12 from Amazon for $19.95.
A five-step decorative ladder to store and display your throw blankets, bath towels or scarves
Promising review:
"This is so great to store baby blankets in my son's nursery. The ladder has rubber tips on each end so it doesn't damage the wall, and it came assembled. I'm so glad I got this!" — The Johnsons
Get it from Amazon for $38.99 (available in four finishes).
A kitchen table with stools that double as additional storage
Promising review:
"This dining set is perfect for my small space. It was relatively easy to put together and the quality was decent for the price. It really ties my kitchen together to make it look cohesive and classy." — braidiar
Get it from Amazon for $329.
A leather remote control organizer
Promising review:
"The perfect thing for all the remotes! Attractive, sturdy, plus well-made and stylish. Just ordered two more." — DP
Get it from Amazon for $10.63.
Add a shelf above your outlets
Promising review:
"We have a pedestal sink with almost no room for storage. This thing is perfect to store and charge our electric toothbrush as well as my beard trimmer and razor." — P. D. Mehta
Get it from Amazon for $10.99 (available in four colors).
Add a bedside caddy to the list of products you'll wish you bought sooner
Promising review:
"I love this caddy — it fits snugly between the mattresses and has never fallen out. I put my Kindle and iPod with earbuds in here, so I can easily find them without knocking things over on the bedside table. It's sturdy, and seems to be lasting well in the six months or so that I have used it — still looks like the day I got it. Great purchase!" — K.B.
Get it from Amazon for $20.99 (available in three colors).
Upgrade your pantry (or any cabinet space) with tiered, slide-out storage baskets
Promising review:
"I love these bins. They are sturdy and easy to assemble. I just purchased two more for my daughter's bathroom. I am very pleased." — jlsolo1517
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in three options).
Use an adjustable and corner-filling multi-level shelf
Promising review:
"I finally got tired of searching for the right spices in my cupboard and began searching for a solution. My spices are in a 16"-wide upper cabinet next to my stove. I love a particular brand of spice and will buy containers and refill bags to refill the bottle. My cabinet was overflowing. With this I was able to fit all my spices on the racks along with things in the middle and on the bottom. I relocated the bags that are not used but to fill the containers when empty to the shelf above so the majority of my bottles are visible! It was easy to put together and adjust the size. I love the finished organization!" — Lisa
Get it from Amazon for $27.99.
A pet feeder storage box
And solve two problems at once with a pet feeder that also stores your furry friend's food.Get it from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in two colors).