19 Home Storage Solutions To Try That Aren’t Just Giant Plastic Tubs

Organizing your home means more than just shoving things into giant plastic bins, shrugging and hoping for the best. Yes, plastic tubs are useful for some things, but there are actually other storage solutions out there that will keep your things neat and allow them to remain usable.
We’ve rounded up a selection of storage solutions that will organize everything from the mess of plastic lid containers in your cabinet to the brooms and mops in your storage closet and even the jumble of products in your shower. These solutions will leave your home feeling (and looking) more put together and organized.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
A handy three-compartment lid organizer
Amazon
2
An easy-to-install overhead garage storage solution
Amazon
3
A broom and tool holder
Amazon
4
An under-the-desk storage shelf
Bold MFG & Supply / Etsy
5
A cute and compact toiletries organizer
Amazon
6
A Lego brick storage cube
Amazon
7
Some vacuum storage bags
Amazon
8
A set of drawer organizer inserts
Amazon
9
A clever slide-out storage tower
Amazon
10
A shower curtain with quick-dry mesh pockets
Amazon
11
A genius tea bag organizer
Amazon
12
A sturdy kitchen rack
Amazon
13
A two-tier kitchen corner shelf
Amazon
14
An adorable rainbow hanging pod
Feeding Pickle / Etsy
15
A 24-pocket shoe organizer
Amazon
16
A super sturdy, foldable, stackable container
Amazon
17
An over-the-door storage basket
Amazon
18
An extra-wide dresser
Amazon
19
And a lift-top coffee table
Amazon