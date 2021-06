19 Home Storage Solutions To Try That Aren’t Just Giant Plastic Tubs

Some vacuum storage bags

Amazon

These will help you tuck away your summer clothes until next year, or take extra bedding from a big fluffy mess to organized and compressed."THESE ARE LIFE-CHANGING. The package came quickly to my door with five storage bags. They even give you a hand pump to use in case you're taking the bags camping or just don't have a vacuum handy. I tested the pump to see how well it works, perfect! I have uploaded photos of my hall closet before and after using the storage bags (pictured above). AndI would have more room but I left out a few blankets we regularly use. I used three bags to store ALL THE items including three large pillows and several thick blankets and comforters. I will most definitely be buying more, these are fantastic!!!" — Knastay



Get a six-pack (jumbo size) from Amazon for $39.99 (also available in four other size packs).