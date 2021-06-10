HuffPost Finds

19 Home Storage Solutions To Try That Aren’t Just Giant Plastic Tubs

By Harper Hendrickson and Abby Kass, BuzzFeed Shopping

Organizing your home means more than just shoving things into giant plastic bins, shrugging and hoping for the best. Yes, plastic tubs are useful for some things, but there are actually other storage solutions out there that will keep your things neat and allow them to remain usable.

We’ve rounded up a selection of storage solutions that will organize everything from the mess of plastic lid containers in your cabinet to the brooms and mops in your storage closet and even the jumble of products in your shower. These solutions will leave your home feeling (and looking) more put together and organized.

1
A handy three-compartment lid organizer
Amazon
Keep all those plastic lids in place and avoid an avalanche when you open the cabinet to get a container for your leftovers.

Promising review: "I love, love, love this storage container. Sounds silly, but it changed my life. No longer do I have to play storage container Jenga! No more stuff falling out of the cabinet every time I open the cupboard. Now I can stack my lids in the organizer and my storage containers fit nicely on the shelf — I have a lot of storage containers. I would definitely buy this again and again. Great product!" — Laura H.

Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in three sizes).
2
An easy-to-install overhead garage storage solution
Amazon
Make space in every inch of your garage! This unit is sturdy enough to hang things underneath it as well.

Promising review: "This unit is sturdy, easy to install, and it instantly maximizes previously unused space. The range of adjustment allows this unit to be quite functional at varying ceiling heights and storage needs. Accessing this storage space is far easier, and faster, than climbing up my pull-down staircase and trying to maneuver around my unsafe garage attic space. I also like that I can hang things like extension cords and drop lights below the unit, further maximizing the space that was previously unused. I can see one or two more of these in my future for sure. If you're constantly shuffling things around your garage, and always trying to find space, buy this overhead storage unit by Fleximounts today!" ⁠— M. Jenkins

Get it from Amazon for $179.99+ (available in four colors).
3
A broom and tool holder
Amazon
Transform your crowded storage closet into a neat and orderly haven.

Promising review: "Absolutely love this product! I cleaned my laundry room last week and wanted to organize all my brooms, mops, and mini vacuum. This handled the job ⁠— and then some! This installed in minutes and is very strong. I feel comfortable with one of the items which was moderately heavy compared to the rest. Love the added hooks, as well." ⁠— Judyque

Get it from Amazon for $14.97.
4
An under-the-desk storage shelf
Bold MFG & Supply / Etsy
Add this to the underside of your desk to help you effortlessly tuck away clutter and keep your workspace tidy.

BTW: Bold MFG & Supply is an Etsy shop based in Austin, Texas that makes handcrafted handrails, fire pits, mailboxes, tables and more!

Promising review: "Extremely nice and high quality! We used these to create cubbies for desks that we made for our children at home. They are perfect! And the packaging and shipping were top-notch." — Elisa Kemp

Get it from boldmfg on Etsy for $49 (available in two colors).
5
A cute and compact toiletries organizer
Amazon
This is perfect for anyone who is tired of shoving their skincare products into plastic bags every time they go away for the weekend. These babes are sturdy enough for home and travel!

Promising review: "Easy to pack and easy to use ⁠— roll the top down when using, and pull up and close when done. We unpacked and repacked these for 10 days as we changed locations often, and they held up to the shoving and cramming that we put them through. Used the small zipper pouches for our earbuds and my daughter used the clear case for her toothbrush. Love them." ⁠— Colleen

Get it from Amazon for $9.49+ (available in 11 colors and sets of two).
6
A Lego brick storage cube
Amazon
You'll actually want this laying around in the kid's room because they can store actual Lego bricks inside (and away from everyone's feet).

Promising review: "Really amazing little product. We've got several so we stack them and they look adorable on the shelves." — Fisher Amelie

Get it from Amazon for $10.58+ (available in four sizes and 19 colors).
7
Some vacuum storage bags
Amazon
These will help you tuck away your summer clothes until next year, or take extra bedding from a big fluffy mess to organized and compressed.

Promising review: "THESE ARE LIFE-CHANGING. The package came quickly to my door with five storage bags. They even give you a hand pump to use in case you're taking the bags camping or just don't have a vacuum handy. I tested the pump to see how well it works, perfect! I have uploaded photos of my hall closet before and after using the storage bags (pictured above). And HOLY COW I have half my closet back! I would have more room but I left out a few blankets we regularly use. I used three bags to store ALL THE items including three large pillows and several thick blankets and comforters. I will most definitely be buying more, these are fantastic!!!" — Knastay

Get a six-pack (jumbo size) from Amazon for $39.99 (also available in four other size packs).
8
A set of drawer organizer inserts
Amazon
Transform your messy underwear drawer into a land of paired socks and color-coordinated undies!

Promising review: "This product helped me get rid of undergarments I never wear and weed out my drawers. They look so much better and I do not have to dig around for anything. I bought some extra rectangular bins as well for my socks. I was able to stack the turquoise bins on top of one another since my drawers are deep and put items I wear mostly on top. My fiance was happy at how much more organized my drawers look and wants to do his as well!" — Noelle Cash

Get a set of four from Amazon for $14.97+ (available in seven colors).
9
A clever slide-out storage tower
Amazon
This will give you plenty of storage space where there was once none at all!

Promising review: "LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE!!!! Fit half my cabinet in there. It's easy to move and easy to build. Quick. Sturdy. I already recommended to five people! Love it." — Dominique Rouhana

Get it from Amazon for $27.72+ (available in two colors).
10
A shower curtain with quick-dry mesh pockets
Amazon
Keep your soap and loofahs stored and safe away from water ⁠— where they are likely to last way longer!

Promising review: "This liner may be the most useful product I've ever purchased! It allows you to organize all your various bath products in conveniently sized mesh pockets. The pockets are strong enough to hold full shampoo and conditioner bottles without tearing away from the liner. No more worries about cluttered edges causing things to fall off the sides of the bathtub. No more nasty soap scum from bars of soap resting on the edge of the tub. No more rust circles from cans of shaving cream. It's brilliant!" — G. Allen

Get it from Amazon for $18.67.
11
A genius tea bag organizer
Amazon
There's little point in sipping stress relief tea if it takes you 10 minutes to find the tea bag you want.

Promising review: "I love tea. In fact, I don't drink coffee so I buy a lot of varieties of tea and then put it in my cabinet and promptly forget them. I finally saw this product and bought it to help organize them. Who knew I had so many different teas! I totally forgot I had most of them. Now I have a neat display of my teas and can easily choose what tea I am in the mood for without taking things out of my cupboard. It looks great on my countertop near my fridge and doesn't take a lot of room. Love it. It's my new favorite thing. It's worth every penny. Now I think I need another one." — Kasia K

Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (stores up to 100 tea bags).
12
A sturdy kitchen rack
Amazon
Now you can finally get that Instant Pot and toaster off the kitchen counter! Plus, the built-in cutting board means more space to prep in the kitchen.

Promising review: "I bought this for my dog. No, seriously. Her stuff was taking over my small apartment kitchen and I need the space for a dining area. She needed a raised platform for her food and water bowls, and a spot where I can stash her toy box and treats. It fits perfectly, is VERY sturdy ( and the bottom has leveling feet pegs ), not too big or small, and the adjustable shelves mean you can fit just about anything you need on this rack, exactly where you need it. It only took about 15 minutes to put together as well." ⁠— Michelle L.

Get it from Amazon for $81.20.
13
A two-tier kitchen corner shelf
Amazon
Turn that one corner of the kitchen where the toaster lives into a multitude of storage options.

Promising review: "I recently remodeled my kitchen and was looking for something that would maximize my counter space. After researching several different options I chose this one. I am very pleased with this product. The clean and simple design makes it nearly invisible and organizes all my coffee supplies neatly in a convent place. The cost is reasonable and the material is adequate for small items, but the best thing is how it declutters the countertop. I recommend this item without reservation." — Frances I Pizzulo

Get it from Amazon for $32.29+ (available in two shapes).
14
An adorable rainbow hanging pod
Feeding Pickle / Etsy
Not only will this hold all the random junk in your home, it will also be a cute piece of decor.

BTW: Feeding Pickle is an Etsy shop specializing in hanging pods, printables and birthday banners.

Get it from Feeding Pickle on Etsy for $26.99+ (available in three sizes and four rainbow styles).
15
A 24-pocket shoe organizer
Amazon
This can also be a handy way to store extra pantry items, toiletries, electronics and more!

Promising review: "This is a great addition to my bathroom! I have a small linen closet door in there, and this fits the space perfectly and holds all the products I use regularly but don't want sitting out on the counter or tucked too far away in the closet. It's sturdy and seems to be well made. The clear plastic is nice so I can easily find what I'm looking for. Overall, it really provides easy access to my stuff and keeps me organized. I would highly recommend it for organization in any room." — NIB

Get it from Amazon for $9.87+ (available in three colors).
16
A super sturdy, foldable, stackable container
Amazon
The containers have a metal frame you can rely on. Plus, the window means you'll actually be able to see which sweaters you put in, so it's not out of sight, out of mind.

Promising review: "I ordered eight of these boxes in pink. The metal frame gives them structure and they are very strong and sturdy. The boxes have a large capacity. I was able to put several pairs of sandals and heels and one, and about 10 pairs of sneakers. They also come with small silica packets I left in the bin to wick moisture. The boxes come flat and folded, to open you unfold three metal rods. I highly recommend." ⁠— Ki

Get a two-pack from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in six colors).
17
An over-the-door storage basket
Amazon
You can use as a trash receptacle or to store your trash bags/kitchen wraps.

Promising review: "I hung this over one of the doors beneath my sink, and it is very handy. It is large and holds all my aluminum foil, handy wrap, wax paper, etc. I was afraid it would interfere with the magnetic cabinet locks I was installing to thwart my toddler grandson, but it did not. Much better product than I could find in any brick-and-mortar store." — Linda Cawthon

Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three finishes).
18
An extra-wide dresser
Amazon
The fabric bins in this are pretty enough to put in the bathroom for towels and small enough to fit under hanging clothes in the closet.

Promising review: "These drawers were exactly what I was looking for to go in my daughter's closet. They are short enough to go under hanging clothes, the drawers slide smoothly, and it seems sturdy." ⁠— William Reimbold

Get it from Amazon for $74.99 (available in 16 colors).
19
And a lift-top coffee table
Amazon
The storage drawers and compartments underneath this coffee table mean you can maximize your living space in a way that makes sense for you.

Promising review: "I got this for my new studio. This was a great choice, it serves as a nice coffee table but I can also use it as a desk when sitting at the couch. The storage is ample and holds a lot of stuff. I got these furniture pads that keep stuff in place so when I open or close this it does not move as much. This made this is an amazing piece. Assembly was a little hard and took some time, but this is a great table/coffee table for my use and I am super happy with it." ⁠— David Bradshaw

Get it from Amazon for $112.99 (available in two sizes and three colors).
