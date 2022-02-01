“Home Team” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Inspired by true events, the sports comedy tells the story of New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton’s stint coaching his 12-year-old son’s football team during his suspension from the NFL. Kevin James stars, with Taylor Lautner and Rob Schneider in supporting roles.

In second and third place are two rom-coms ― the 2019 adaptation of the novel “Can You Keep a Secret?” and the new Netflix original “The Royal Treatment,” which follows an everyday American who falls in love with a prince.

Netflix "Home Team" on Netflix.

Beyond the top three, another notable film in the ranking is “My Father’s Violin,” a new Turkish drama about family, grief and music.

And Adam McKay’s disaster comedy “Don’t Look Up” remains in the ranking for the ninth consecutive week since its Dec. 5 premiere.

Read on for the full list of the top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost