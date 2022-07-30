Popular items from this list include:
-
A Gold Bond anti-friction stick so you don’t have to wear bike shorts under your dresses during the spring and summer since that just makes you hotter, which defeats the purpose of wearing a dress!
-
A hair-repairing serum formulated with argan oil, vitamin E, and aloe vera to not only help control frizz but also detangle, condition, moisturize, and leave your hair with a shiny glow.
-
A small reusable ball with a sticky insert that’ll keep dirt and crumbs from littering the bottom of your purse. When the ball gets too full, just remove and rinse the insert and you’re good to go!
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A Gold Bond anti-friction stick
Promising reviews:
"Works as promised! I'm up and about 10 hours daily and this prevents my inner thighs from rubbing against each other." — Marco Hallinan
“This is a thick-thighed person's dream! If you suffer from the dreaded 'chub rub' as I do, you need this stick in your life! I have always struggled with chafing between my thighs during warmer months when wearing dresses or shorts. This stick is a game changer. I was able to apply a bit on my inner thighs and wear a dress to DISNEYLAND ALL DAY!
I didn't even reapply it throughout the day. One application and I walked like 25K steps in a dress with NO chafing at all! Magic. A true miracle.
Also, the stick seems to last quite a while. I wear dresses a lot and it took me several months to run out. I will be buying this for the rest of my life!” — LilDevil1828
A hair-repairing serum formulated
Promising review
: "This is probably the best hair product I've ever used! I have baby-fine, wavy hair that's prone to frizz at the slightest hint of humidity in the air. Most products are too heavy for my hair, making it limp and greasy. This product gives me just the right amount of 'sleek' without looking like I need a good hair washing! Combined with soft twist rollers, I can achieve anything from a very soft wave to lots of curls without using a curling iron or flat iron, which causes way too much damage to my type of hair when used regularly. I highly recommend this product!!" — Kimbergidget
A small reusable ball with a sticky insert
It'll keep dirt and crumbs from littering the bottom of your purse. When the ball gets too full, just remove and rinse the insert and you're good to go! Available in two colors.
Promising review:
"This has to be one of the most amazing things I've ever purchased! I can't believe how easily it grabs all the debris that finds its way to the bottom of your bag." — QueenofGnomes
An anti-blister balm
Promising review:
"This stuff is amazing! I wore heels that always give me blisters for eight hours, and I didn't get a single one when using this balm. It really worked! I plan on getting it again and again. I always have it in my bag at work just in case. I did find it necessary to reapply if I took my shoes off and put them on again." — Donna
A vegan and paraben-free self-tanner
Available in 16 shades.
Promising review
: “If you use St. Tropez tan products or any fake tanner, do yourself a favor and try this. This stuff is AWESOME.
Dries quick, lasts longer, does NOT make your skin stinky, applies even, and you get a fair amount of product!! Other tanners I’ve used become VERY noticeable when they start fading. Gross hand lines, patchy white spots, etc., but not this stuff. The best one-hour tan I have ever used!” — Amazon customer
A pigment-intensifying NYX eyeshadow primer
Available in four shades.
Promising review:
"So good and so affordable! I compared swatches on my arm with the primer and without and it made a huge difference! The bottom two swatches are with primer, the top two are without. The eyeshadow was so much richer when used with the primer and I needed less eyeshadow to get a good color. More than worth the money. I'm officially converted to the primer life LOL.
" — Anonymous
An exfoliating glove
Also available in a pack of two.
Promising reviews:
"I’ve been searching for something to help take dead skin off for ages because every time I lotion up after shower, I always get gross skin. This thing did what it promises!! I feel so soft and fresh and my skin doesn’t feel raw either. I’m a fan." — elizabeth
"You might think you're exfoliating your skin but TRUST ME, you haven't been. You'll be SHOCKED and maybe even a little disgusted when you see how much skin comes off on these gloves the first time you use them.
Take a long, warm shower, then, with no soap, use these mitts after you're all rinsed off. Scrub your body well in a circular motion. Then look at the mitts! They'll look like they've been sprinkled with flour! You'll never get that much skin off your body again with subsequent uses, so don't forget to look because it's incredible. And get ready to be bowled over when you dry off. Hello softness!!!
" — isaidso
A pack of facial razors
Promising review:
"I'm a hairy gal. My cheeks, neck, forehead, and chin are covered in a fine ever-growing peach fuzz. I have been shaving for a while with a men's razor, but it just couldn't give me a close enough shave. ENTER SCHICK SILK TOUCH-UP! Holy wow! I've been dry shaving my entire face and some of my neck with these and have experienced no irritation. Plus it is the closest shave I have ever had. No pulling or scraping like other 'mini-razors.' I love this product and hope that they sell it forever. It works on my peach fuzz, mustache, and brows. If I ever get word that they are going to stop making them, I will hoard them all.
" — Ashley Brown
A Burt's Bees sunburn relief lotion
Promising review
: "I’m happy to say this product works!
I purchased this product due to my inability to provide my skin with appropriate sun protection one day this summer. I proceeded to spend a night wishing that I could safely freeze myself into an ice cube. Midnight discomfort lead me to this product. The initial use was a day or two after the day of regret, but it eased the discomfort and moisturized my reddened skin, helping to soften the leather layer I had started to form. Of course this review would not be complete without me faulting myself a second time. Two times in one summer I proved my inability to adult well. I applied this lotion the MINUTE I realized that I had experienced another exposure to the sun for too long a period. To my absolute joy, this product relieved my discomfort. It left a layer that stayed cool for a few hours
(at which time I reapplied it), it was a little tacky to the touch (not sticky or oily), and my skin did not experience the crocodile and subsequent peeling experience it had earlier in the season. The scent is soft and not overpowering. I have experienced skin sensitivity in the past to products, but I had no issues with Burt’s Bees products. Thank you for providing me with such a helpful product." — Meghan
A grout and sealant stain remover
Promising reviews:
"I have tried a lot of products that promised to fix mold issues and this is the only one that actually worked excellently." — Bruce B
“The grout around our tub was DISGUSTING. It was never caulked right and it got gross very quickly. I would scrub. The cleaning lady would scrub. It would get worse. Well, I was scrolling through Facebook as you do and came across one of those BuzzFeed lists. I am a sucker for those lists. But this stuff made me curious. I don’t know why it doesn’t have 10,000 good reviews. Seriously. All I did was squeeze it on and walk away. I let it sit overnight. Check this out. Buy it. Like today.” — KarynB
A padded cropped workout tank
Available in women's sizes XS–XL and in 14 colors.
Promising review
: “I’ve tried so many different workout brands and honestly this is the best quality for the price. I wasn’t expecting them to be this soft and comfortable for how cheap they are, but go for it! I’m never going back to Lululemon/Gymshark/etc.” — Abigail brandon
Miracle-Gro indoor plant food spikes
Promising review:
"I didn’t think I’d write a review about plant food, but these are amazing! I used to just look at plants and they would shrivel and die, but these have made every single one of my plants flourish beautifully!
Even succulents in our temperamental Washington weather are thriving. We have them in both our indoor plants as well as our veggies outside." — H Husom
A coconut oil-rich leave-in cream
Promising review:
"I never realized I had naturally curly hair and I have been fighting it my whole life. I have never been able to allow my hair to dry naturally because of the frizz, and the curl had no shape or style. My hair is very thick and coarse. This stuff is a miracle. Completely tamed my hair and gave me beautiful waves with no frizz.
With no effort at all, I have a new beautiful curly hairstyle. So excited!" — Jeff Starbling
An oil-absorbing face roller
Promising review:
"I have super oily skin and am always looking for something to help control it during the day. The linen squares are good but you have to keep them around (aka keep replacing them) and they end up in the landfill. This little contraption really works and I just rinse it at the end of the day and start over again the next.
I keep one in my desk and bought a second for my purse. This is magic for my shiny skin, especially on camera in my hours of Zoom everyday." — Jennifer Helseth
A pet hair remover
Promising review:
"OK, I literally stopped lint rolling my sofa to come write this review.
I have three indoor cats, two of them are seniors and have really started shedding terribly. I own no less than a dozen different pet hair/lint removal gadgets and not ONE of them even approaches the effectiveness of this product. I just removed every trace of pet hair from my sofa in less than five minutes and I didn't even break a sweat. As I stood back and examined my sofa, I did not believe it had actually removed the hair but had probably pushed it around somewhere less visible. I popped the button that opens the hair collection compartment on the roller, and THE HAIR WAS IN THERE. WHAT?!!?! It actually took the hair off of my sofa and put it in the compartment!! Literally, I almost cried. I am considering having guests over into my home again...going out to make some friends right now!" — A.W.
A Yonanas soft serve maker
Available in six colors.
Promising review:
"I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild.But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life.
I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best-tasting fruit ice cream ever.
It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." — DMCKAY
A rejuvenating eye cream w
Available in three sizes.
Promising review:
"This eye cream is a miracle in a good-sized jar
! I have only had this product for a week, and I began noticing differences after one day. My under-eye is softer and lines are disappearing. My skin is very sensitive and this product does not irritate me at all! HIGHLY recommend this product as well as their face cream!" — Nikole
A pack of K-Cup cleaners
Promising reviews:
"I use these every six weeks or so to keep my machine from getting gnarly and disgusting. They do exactly what they promise and are super easy to use. Staple in my household since trying them for the first time." — Azure Look
“I bought this product because the needle in my Keurig 2.0 keeps clogging, causing inconsistent brew and taste. These cleaning cups fixed both of my issues and especially liked that it was really quick and easy to use. I put the cleaning pod in and ran one cycle, then took the pod out and ran a rinse cycle to clean out any leftover grinds. FAST, EASY, and GREAT results…VERY HAPPY!!” — Corey West
A vitamin E-rich fade cream
Promising review:
"This stuff has been a miracle worker for my skin. I had purchased it with the intent of spot treating some post-acne facial scars, but instead I just put it on my face like any other cream. In the couple weeks or so since I’ve had it, my dark spots have dramatically lightened. Not only that, but it has also calmed the redness in other areas of my face, like around my nose; that was a bonus! My face has not been this clear and even-toned in a LONG time.
The cream is lightweight and moisturizing, so much so that I don’t even need the other moisturizer that I had been using. I have also been spot treating a couple of scars on my leg (bad shaving job) and it seems to be helping with that. I’m not out yet. but I placed another order because I don’t ever want to be without this product!" — Amazon customer
A flexible drain-cleaning tool
Promising review:
"I’m writing this review less than half an hour after getting ahold of this package.
Our shower drain has been backed up for about a month now. I thought I fixed it with Drano a couple weeks ago, but two days later it was backed up again and even worse than before. As soon as my door man delivered this package, I ripped it open and stuck one of these suckers down the drain. I initially wasn’t able to push it down very far at all, but as I pulled it out I learned that was because there was a very large chunk of hair right at the surface that I couldn’t even see. I was able to advance further and further the more hair I pulled out. That was too easy and so grossly satisfying.
It’s awesome." — Ashley
A revitalizing hair protein treatment
Promising reviews:
"Exactly as promised! My friend raved about this find, and she was right. My hair is deeply conditioned without being greasy. I love it!" — PWent11
"My hair used to be really soft, and then I discovered hot tools and hair dye. While my hair looks good, I have really missed my hair's soft texture. This treatment works so well. There are no instructions on the box but I washed my hair with my usual shampoo, towel-dried it, worked about two quarter-sized dollops through my hair, let it sit for 20 minutes, and then rinsed out. I went to bed with wet hair, which usually results in my hair being kind of tangled and rough looking. When I woke up, my hair was as soft and silky as it was before I started coloring it.
I'm totally in love with this product! I have long, fine hair, but this doesn't leave it greasy or weigh it down. I'll definitely buy again." — Ellie
A pack of Affresh dishwasher cleaner tablets
Promising reviews:
"These do what they promise! I have been struggling to clean to hard to reach spots in my dishwasher, and these did the trick! Worth the buy!" — Mommyof2
“I started getting white streaks all over my dishes; that never happened before. I thought it was my detergent and changed it, but no difference. Clean dishes with this weird white film on them. I'd wash them by hand, then put them back in the dishwasher, and white film again! Then I did an internet search to figure out what was going on (a dishwasher is an incredibly simple piece of machinery) and found this! Bought it. Used it. My dishes are clean again!
” — Carey Holzman
A CeraVe body wash with salicylic acid and ceramides
Promising reviews:
"It has done miracles to my skin.
I’ve had rash-like bumps on my arms and legs my whole life, and this is the first time IN MY LIFE where a product has actually gotten rid of it!!" — Ruth
"My 6-year-old daughter has keratosis pilaris, commonly known as 'chicken skin.' This year it really flared up during warm weather so I gave this wash along with lotion a try. Wow, I saw results after just a few uses and after a couple of weeks most of her bumps disappeared.
Thrilled we skipped a trip to the dermatologist! Can’t beat this price for the results either." — Ashley Steigerwald
A flexible faucet extender
Promising reviews:
"Does what it says it does. My son loves the water coming to him instead of him having to be picked up and moved closer." — Michael Snyder
“Before I knew a thing like this existed, I spent the time it took to wash my squirming kiddo's hands one at a time wondering how long it was going to take for his arms to grow enough to reach the faucet. I'm so glad I have this thing now! The setup is just taking it out of the box and stretching the rubber part around the faucet; it took two seconds plus some time to adjust to the best angle. Now I can wash my 15-month-old's hands at the same time and the whole process is much faster and easier. He liked it right away too!” — Michelle G
A pack of two ready-to-use fruit fly traps
Promising review
: “A miracle worker! I bought at least seven different types of products trying to destroy an army of fruit flies. This is freaking awesome stuff! I seriously am beyond thankful that this product works.” — JMC
A cute detangling brush
Available in six colors.
Promising reviews
: "I received this pink miracle a week ago and noticed IMMEDIATELY I had 2/3 less breakage and hair loss when I brush and/or detangle out of the shower. This little beauty is worth every penny, and I sorely wish I had known about it years ago." — Cris in Houston
“I'm a single dad of a 6-year-old girl and combing her hair is the hardest part of taking care of her. She gets really bad knots in her hair. This brush is the only thing that has ever worked. Thank you so much. She even likes to brush her own hair now.” — Nguyen P.
And a curly hair children's leave-in detangling conditioner
Promising review
: "My 3.5-year-old daughter has gorgeous, soft, cascading curls...WHEN we use the right product. Otherwise, her hair is a tangled, unruly mess. Enter the SoCozy leave-in conditioner and detangler! It works so well at exactly what it says it does: detangle and leave curls manageable! It's truly like night and day. I totally recommend this product, for children and adults alike. Plus the smell is quite nice." — Wheeler985
A water-based instant carpet spot remover
Promising reviews:
"It’s a miracle in a bottle. My German shepherd mix decided to pull a black fountain pen out of my purse and chew it to pieces on my beige carpet while I was sleeping. This cleaner lifted the stain and now it’s like the devastation my dog caused never happened! As soon as I saw it lifting the ink, I got back on Amazon and bought more bottles. I will never let myself run out of this." — L. Logan
A pack of stain removal pads
Promising review
: “These things are AMAZING. They are magical. If you have a pet that has accidents in the house, these are a MUST-HAVE.
After your pet has an accident, all you need to do is open up the packet, place the pad on the accident spot, and then step on the pad to release the magic formula. Leave it there for at least a half an hour or up to 24 hours. Why the discrepancy, you might be asking? Because these pads work on DRIED STAINS! My puppy has been driving me bonkers with accidents in the house, but I don't sweat it anymore thanks to these pads. They are seriously miracle workers, and I will always have a supply of them in my house going forward.
” — Lisa Koivu
A bug bite suction tool from Shark Tank
Available in three colors.
Promising review:
"This little gadget is a miracle worker for bug bites! I used this little 'sucker' and it totally did what it promised! No need for creams and ointments for me!" —Mrs D
"I am a magnet for bites of all kinds and carry topical and medicines with me at all times, so I figured this would be a good product to see if it really works. It arrived Monday and Tuesday morning I woke up with a bug bite on my arm, so I used this little tool (three times per the instructions). Immediately after use, it stopped itching! And less than 24 hours later the bite = gone! There is a very faint red mark from using the thing but that is a small price to pay IMO. Bottom line: it’s awesome. I’m carrying it with me everywhere!" — Rebecca
An allergy supplement for dogs
Available in three flavors.
Promising reviews:
"Works as promised. My dog loves the flavor! She was itchy and scratchy, which is the reason we tried this product. Noticeable improvement in less than a week!" — Pcakes
"This helped my poor fur baby (Papa, who is a yellow lab/retriever mix that weighs about 70 pounds) so much. I was taking him to the vet with hot spots every few months and they were treating the hot spots but not the cause of it. The bills were over $200 and I needed something that was going to help him with his allergies. After two weeks I saw where his fur is growing back and he doesn't break out at all." — ERIE ANN
A cute lil' octopus-shaped blackhead remover
Promising reviews:
"It worked exactly as promised. The blackheads on my cloth were icky (which was a good thing)." — Katherine Houston
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me. Smells great too.
Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself.
" — LuckLocust
A pack of nontoxic houseplant sticky traps
Promising review:
"Wow! These things work! I never write reviews, but I am blown away.
We’ve tried everything to get rid of those pesky gnats that come with having house plants: home vinegar solutions, Neem oil, etc. Nothing seemed to work. We were constantly swatting gnats. I almost got rid of our house plants in frustration. I’m glad I found these traps. We placed them in several of our plants around the house and just a few days later started seeing them work. Within a week, the traps filled up. As others have said, it’s gross, but satisfying. No more swatting gnats!" — Diane
An electric egg cooker
It comes with a measuring cup so you pour the perfect amount of water for the style of eggs you want. Available in eight colors.Promising review:
"If you eat hard-boiled eggs often, this is absolutely 100% worth the money just for that. My eggs come out perfect every time. No green rings. No rubbery whites. And they're easy to peel every time. It's easy, faster than boiling water, and every egg turns out the same. It makes other kinds of eggs too, and according to the booklet you can steam veggies and other things in it, too. But OMG even if you only ever used it for hard-boiled eggs, it's worth it. I don't think I've ever given a product 5 stars like this before.
Also, skeptics: yes, I know boiling eggs isn't hard. It's the consistent results with even less effort that's remarkable." — Crockery
Some Glisten garbage disposal cleaner
Promising reviews:
"I swear by this stuff. It works miracles on my sink and smells great.
I use it about once a month to clean out my kitchen drains. Super easy to use." — Kerriann Britt
"Wow, OK, so this is the coolest thing ever (y'know, as far as cleaning goes). It's super easy to use and works SO well!
I've only ever used DIY methods to clean my disposal and just assumed it was working. I decided to buy this because I noticed that flies were starting to hover around my sink. So glad I did! After using this, I saw something silver in my drain that caught my eye and omg, it was my garbage disposal. I've lived in this apartment for three years and legit didn't know it was silver down there — and I clean it regularly! Absolutely incredible. Let me tell you, that sink was sparkling. Highly recommend." — Lindsay S.