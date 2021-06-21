Wellness

The Best Home Workout Products On Sale For Amazon Prime Day

Adjustable weights, fitness trackers, massage guns and more fitness gear that'll make you ditch your gym membership.

Although fitness studios and gyms are reopening as people get vaccinated, there’s just something more appealing about exercising at home.

Think about it: You don’t have to navigate a crowd, you can save time commuting, you don’t have to wait for an open machine and you can work out in your pajamas. Not to mention the fact that you can save a decent amount of money over time (goodbye, monthly dues!). What’s not to like?

The one downside is the fact that the gym has way more equipment. But fear not: Everything you need for a killer sweat session at home can be acquired ― no oversized or out-of-reach machinery necessary. If you want to enhance your home workout experience, we’ve rounded up some of the best Amazon Prime Day deals to help get you there. Take a look at them below.

Sonic Handheld Percussion Massage Gun
Tend to your sore, aching muscles with this compact massager. It has five levels of intensity and comes with eight different massage heads in order to target your trigger points. Reviewers praise the tool for helping with issues like plantar fasciitis, muscle recovery, soft tissue pain and more. And bonus: It's super quiet, so you won't wake up anyone in your house if you use it after an early-morning workout.

Get the LifePro Sonic Handheld Percussion Massage Gun on sale for $79.99 (originally $99.99).
Apple AirPods Pro
You see these headphones everywhere for a reason. These noise-cancelling AirPods are sweat resistant, so you don't have to worry about losing one during your workout. They also come with different silicone covers so you can find your perfect fit.

Get the AirPods Pro for $189 (originally $249).
Bala Bangles
You may have seen these hand and ankle weights all over social media during quarantine last year. The viral bangles come in a set of two -- each weighing one pound -- and are adjustable to fit most sizes. They add great resistance to any workout; you can wear them when you're walking, doing yoga, lifting other weights or just doing chores around the house. They come in multiple colors and also make a great gift.

Get the Bala Bangles for $44 (originally $49).
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
If you want a fitness tracker that doesn't take up a lot of real estate on your wrist, look no further. This Fitbit offers a slim profile and comes in three colors. Most importantly, it offers every health stat you could possibly need, including steps, heart rate, sleep tracking and calories burned. This deal also comes with a one-year Fitbit Premium subscription.

Get the Fitbit Inspire 2 for $59.99 (originally $98.95).
Flowtime Meditation Headband
Exercising your brain is just as important as exercising your body — and one of the best ways to do that is through meditation. But the hardest part about meditation is not knowing if you're doing it right. This headband provides you with insightful data on your brainwaves, heart rate and more so you know how you're doing in your practice. The app also has a library of guided meditations for you to try, or you can use the timer if you choose to do an unguided session.

Get the Flowtime Meditation Headband for $158.40 (originally $198).
Amazon Basics Dip Fitness Bar
Give the arms of your couch a break and rely on this fitness bar instead. This tool is great for tricep dips, knee raises, pull-ups and more. Reviewers praise it for its height and durability.

Get the Amazon Basics Dip Fitness Bar for $46.17 (originally $66.64).
ATIVAFIT Adjustable Dumbbell
Get rid of all your weights and reclaim your closet space. This adjustable dumbbell starts at 5.5 pounds and goes up to 71 pounds. You can switch between weights in a matter of seconds, so you won't waste time exchanging dumbbells in between sets. (Note: If you need two weights, you need to purchase two products.)

Get the ATIVAFIT Adjustable Dumbbell for $220.99 (originally $285.99).
YOSUDA Stationary Indoor Cycling Bike
Why hit a crowded spin studio when you can do the same workout at home? This stationary bike boasts over 8,800 five-star reviews for a reason. It comes equipped with an adjustable seat and handle bars, a knob for changing your resistance, an LCD screen that shows you your speed and distance, and a docking station for your tablet.

Get the YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike for $279.99 (originally $339.99).

