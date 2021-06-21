The Best Home Workout Products On Sale For Amazon Prime Day

Flowtime Meditation Headband

Exercising your brain is just as important as exercising your body — and one of the best ways to do that is through meditation. But the hardest part about meditation is not knowing if you're doing it right. This headband provides you with insightful data on your brainwaves, heart rate and more so you know how you're doing in your practice. The app also has a library of guided meditations for you to try, or you can use the timer if you choose to do an unguided session.