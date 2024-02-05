Republicans Pushing To Impeach Alejandro Mayorkas Say They're 'Deporting' Him From His Job

LOADING ERROR LOADING

House Republicans pushing for the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said they’re engaged in the effort of “deporting [him] from his position.”

The charged language about Mayorkas ― who emigrated from Cuba with his family when he was 1 year old and became a U.S. citizen ― appeared multiple times in an impeachment report from the House homeland security committee.

“This Committee, through these articles of impeachment, begins the process of deporting Secretary Mayorkas from his position on account of his failure to comply with his official duties, and thereby allow his position to be filled by someone willing to enforce the Nation’s immigration laws once again,” the report reads.

“I’m sorry, what?” White House spokesperson Ian Sams wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in response.

House Republicans’ final impeachment report literally says their impeachment is about “deporting” Secretary Mayorkas



“These are not serious people,” read a post from the X account of the House judiciary committee’s Democrats.

“Of course they used that word,” someone tweeted in response to Sams’ post. “It helps incite the cult members. Republicans... if your name isn’t Johnson then you’re a foreigner.”

“Mayorkas is an immigrant so this language is just a low bar from house republicans,” another person wrote. “The bar was however already on the ground.”

Mayorkas is the first immigrant and the first Latino person to serve as homeland security secretary.

Last week, Republicans on the House homeland security committee approved two articles of impeachment against Mayorkas in a baseless political ploy to prop up former President Donald Trump in advance of his expected rematch with President Joe Biden in November.

Republicans claim they’re attempting to impeach Mayorkas over his management of immigration policy, but so far they have offered no proof that he committed the sort of “high crimes and misdemeanors” that warrant impeachment according to the Constitution.

The House homeland security committee did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.