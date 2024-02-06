LiveLast Update:

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Impeachment Vote: Live Updates

If passed, this could be the first time in nearly 150 years a Cabinet official is impeached.
By 

Senior Politics Reporter, HuffPost

and

Senior Editor, Breaking News, HuffPost

The House of Representatives is voting on the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Tuesday.

Republicans have accused Mayorkas of failing to enforce border laws. The impeachment vote is part of a broader attack on President Joe Biden’s immigration policies ahead of the November election, and a response to an escalating influx of migrants Democratic governors recently called “a humanitarian crisis.”

If the vote passes, it would mark the first time in nearly 150 years a Cabinet official is impeached. Just hours ahead of the vote’s scheduled start, though, it was unclear if House Republicans had the votes to impeach Mayorkas.

Read live updates on the impeachment vote below:

Jennifer Bendery
Arthur Delaney

The Plan May Flop

House Republican leaders may not have the votes to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, hours before they are set to move forward with their stunt.

Paige Lavender

Border Security A Top Political Issue For 2024

The AP reports:

The impeachment charges against Mayorkas come as border security is fast becoming a top political issue in the 2024 election, a particularly potent line of attack being leveled at President Joe Biden by Republicans, led by the party’s front-runner for the presidential nomination, Donald Trump.

