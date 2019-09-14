Homeland Security Launches Probe Into Hand-Drawn Swastika Found Inside Building

The swastika was found on the third floor of a DHS building in the Nebraska Avenue Complex in northwest Washington, according to CNN’s Jake Tapper, who was the first to report the appearance of the Nazi symbol.

The swastika was removed later Friday, NBC reported.

Homeland Security spokesperson Andrew Meehan said in a statement that the symbol has “no place” in the department.

“This display of hate and cowardice does not represent the dedicated hardworking men and women of the Department of Homeland Security,” Meehan said. “It has no place in an organization that works tirelessly to protect the American people and combat hate in all its forms. The situation was immediately referred to the Office of the Inspector General and is currently being investigated to ensure that swift and corrective action is taken.”