An apparently homeless man demolished an anti-vaccine protester’s argument on Saturday ― and he only needed six words to do it.

A clip posted on Twitter by @FilmThePoliceLA shows a woman walking down Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles with a bullhorn claiming the coronavirus is a hoax.

Advertisement

At one point, she asks rhetorically, “Do you see all of these homeless people around? Are they dead in the street with COVID? Hell no. Why?”

The unidentified man pipes up with a pretty good explanation: “Because I’m vaccinated, you dumb fuck.”

Hollywood Blvd, Saturday, 11:22 AM:



ANTI-VAXX PROTESTER: Do you see all of these homeless people around. Are they dead in the street with COVID? Hell no. Why?



HOMELESS PERSON (walking by): Because I’m vaccinated you dumb fuck. pic.twitter.com/rPskpOqtKs — Film The Police LA (@FilmThePoliceLA) October 6, 2021

Numerous studies show that getting vaccinated against COVID-19 helps reduce the chance of hospitalization or death from the virus.

Not surprisingly, many Twitter users responded positively to the man’s remark. In fact, “Because I’m vaccinated you dumb fuck” started trending on Twitter on Tuesday.

Advertisement

May make this my ringtone. It’s perfect. And hilarious.🤣 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 6, 2021

Hollywood Boulevard. 🥲 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 6, 2021

The dead air afterward is everything. — Jeffrey P Nesker (@JeffreyPNesker) October 6, 2021

Can someone seriously make me a shirt that says, because I’m vaccinated you dumb fuck…. I’m rolling!!! 😂😂😂 — MelMel~~~😎 (@MelMel02315732) October 6, 2021

The person who filmed the exchange later tweeted that he was attempting to find out the identity of “this patriot.”

Today I’m gonna search for this patriot.



Once we find him, it’d be cool if someone could handle setting up a gofundme for him. — Film The Police LA (@FilmThePoliceLA) October 6, 2021

Later, the Twitter user shared that he had found the man, whose name is “Ray,” and that he was taking steps to help him out.