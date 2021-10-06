An apparently homeless man demolished an anti-vaccine protester’s argument on Saturday ― and he only needed six words to do it.
A clip posted on Twitter by @FilmThePoliceLA shows a woman walking down Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles with a bullhorn claiming the coronavirus is a hoax.
At one point, she asks rhetorically, “Do you see all of these homeless people around? Are they dead in the street with COVID? Hell no. Why?”
The unidentified man pipes up with a pretty good explanation: “Because I’m vaccinated, you dumb fuck.”
Numerous studies show that getting vaccinated against COVID-19 helps reduce the chance of hospitalization or death from the virus.
Not surprisingly, many Twitter users responded positively to the man’s remark. In fact, “Because I’m vaccinated you dumb fuck” started trending on Twitter on Tuesday.
The person who filmed the exchange later tweeted that he was attempting to find out the identity of “this patriot.”
Later, the Twitter user shared that he had found the man, whose name is “Ray,” and that he was taking steps to help him out.