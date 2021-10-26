Game Show Contestant’s ‘Homer’ Mix-Up Becomes Instant TV Classic

A game show contestant in England confused his Homers and went viral in what’s been dubbed a “remarkable” moment of television.

On Monday’s episode of ITV’s “Tipping Point,” host Ben Shephard asked: “In his epic poems, Homer often refers to nectar as the drink of the gods and which other substance as their food?”

One contestant, called Dom, mistakenly thought it was a reference to “The Simpsons” patriarch Homer Simpson and not the ancient Greek author.

“I know he likes donuts,” Dom replied to the surprised host. “I think I’ll go with donuts please, Ben.” Dom’s rival Lindsey agreed. “I would have said donuts as well, beer and donuts, yeah, right up Homer’s street,” she responded.

Shephard struggled not to laugh. The penny dropped for Dom when the question was repeated. “Oh. We’ve got the wrong Homer,” Dom admitted.

After revealing the answer (ambrosia), Shephard couldn’t help poke fun.

“Homer; of course, poet, scholar, bard, philosopher. Not Homer Simpson, who works in a nuclear factory and drinks beer and likes donuts. Easy to confuse both Homers,” he cracked.

