Anne Heche’s son Homer Laffoon was officially named general administrator of her estate on Wednesday, People reported. The ruling by Judge Lee Bogdanoff in Los Angeles followed a monthslong legal battle with Heche’s ex-boyfriend James Tupper.

“We believe the court reached the correct result this morning, both legally and equitably, and are glad to have this phase of the process behind us,” Laffoon’s attorney Bryan Phipps told People.

Heche died on Aug. 14, nine days after she crashed into a Los Angeles home in a car and suffered serious burns in the resultant fire.

Afterward, Tupper claimed to be in possession of a will — which Laffoon said never existed — that named him heir to Heche’s estate. Laffoon, 20, petitioned for control of the estate in September and later alleged that Tupper forged his mother’s signature.

Laffoon also alleged Tupper tried to prevent him from contacting his 13-year-old half brother and James Tupper’s son, Atlas Heche Tupper, as People previously reported. Meanwhile, Tupper claimed in court that $200,000 worth of jewelry went missing from Heche’s home after her fatal crash.

“With Mr. Tupper’s allegations and objections now resolved, we are hopeful the administration of the Estate can proceed without unnecessary complication,” Phipps said in his statement to People.

Heche and Laffoon at a book launch in Beverly Hills last year. Rachel Murray via Getty Images

While Tupper’s attorney Christopher B. Johnson alleged “mismanagement” of Heche’s assets, Bogdanoff gave no credence to the claim. The judge said Laffoon could be removed as administrator if evidence of fraud or embezzlement in the matter came to light, but that nothing of the sort has surfaced.

Bogdanoff said Wednesday that the value of the estate has yet to be set, but scheduled a future hearing on the matter.

Laffoon was given “special powers” over his mother’s assets in October, allowing him to preserve and take possession of her property.

Tupper previously objected to that ruling and claimed in court documents that Laffoon “has acted in a hostile manner” towards him and his son Atlas. Tupper’s objection alleged that “Atlas has no confidence in [Homer]’s ability to meet his fiduciary obligations to Atlas.”