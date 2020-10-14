Homer Gets A Brutal Trump Reality Check As He Votes In New ‘Simpsons’ Clip

Homer Simpson casts his d’oh in a new clip from “The Simpsons” teasing Sunday’s annual “Treehouse of Horror” episode. And Lisa Simpson may have saved him from wasting a vote on Judge Judy.
“You’re hesitating over president?” she asks. “Dad, by all that’s decent, how could you forget everything that’s happened the last four years?”
Somehow he did ― this is Homer, after all ― but he was quickly confronted with a blunt summary of what President Donald Trump said and did since winning the 2016 election.
Although “Treehouse of Horror XXXI” airs Sunday night, you can watch Homer make his choice in the clip below:
