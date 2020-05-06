ENTERTAINMENT

Watch Honey Bees Cleverly Kill A Murder Hornet

Honey bees better learn this secret weapon now that the giant hornet has been spotted in the U.S.

Listen up, American honey bees.

Those murder hornets you may have heard about being spotted in the United States ― you know, the ones that can kill hives full of you guys and are even lethal to humans with enough stings ― can be taken. (See the video below.)

Or, as National Geographic’s “Hornets From Hell” puts it: “There is a place for payback.”

It takes a sting operation, but not with your stingers.

Watch these Japanese honey bees fight back, in the clip below, by luring a murder hornet into their hive, then swarming it. The attack raises their collective temperature and essentially “cooks” the giant hornet to death.

Here’s another example of the honey bees’ secret weapon in what appears to be a murder hornet meeting its unexpected doom. (HuffPost could not confirm the origin of the clip.)

While sightings of the murder hornet have been few in the U.S. Northwest, better prepare now, bees. 

 

