'Honey Boy' Director Alma Har’el Speaks Out Against Shia LaBeouf Amid Abuse Allegations

LaBeouf has since admitted to being abusive during their relationship in an emailed statement to The New York Times. He said he owed his accusers “the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have done.”

But he also maintained that “many of these allegations are not true.”

“I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel,” LaBeouf told the Times. “I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

Days after the lawsuit made headlines, singer Sia came forward to say she was “hurt emotionally” by the “Transformers” star, whom she described as a “pathological liar.”