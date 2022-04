Sedona, Arizona

JacobH via Getty Images

Scottsdale has a lot going for it, but Sedona might edge it out when it comes to Arizona honeymoon destinations. As its nickname suggests, Red Rock Country features breathtaking vistas with its signature rock formations. Get up close and personal with nature by hiking Cathedral Rock Oak Creek Canyon and the other trails in the area or hop on a jeep tour for some serious off-roading thrills. Then, unwind at one of the many rejuvenating spa resorts . Other potential activities include browsing Tlaquepaque Arts and Shopping Village and going on a hot air balloon ride . Wherever you are, make sure to look at the saturated sky during sunset.