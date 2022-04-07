A honeymoon is one of the most joyful types of vacations you can take. It’s a time to bask in newlywed bliss, embark on new adventures together, and take a much-deserved breather after all the stresses of planning a wedding.

Although lots of couples choose far-off destinations for their honeymoons, the pandemic’s restrictions on international travel have many looking closer to home. And for those with a more limited budget, a U.S.-based vacation has always been the best answer.

Advertisement