Hundreds Of Thousands Of Hong Kong Protesters Demand Leader's Resignation

Hundreds of thousands of black-clad protesters clogged the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday, a day after the city’s embattled leader, Carrie Lam, announced the suspension of a widely opposed extradition bill.

The demonstrators called for the bill’s permanent withdrawal and Lam’s resignation, among other demands, according to reporters at the scene,

Scenes from #HongKong's second consecutive massive Sunday protest march against the #extraditionbill, as the city's streets became a sea of black https://t.co/Y9Ne9Ncgn0 pic.twitter.com/58NkW68sBo — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) June 16, 2019

#LIVE: This is the scene on Hennessy Road in Causeway Bay right now. Protesters fill the streets for as far as the eye can see https://t.co/Y9Ne9Ncgn0 #extraditionbill pic.twitter.com/bE5AnXiLSn — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) June 16, 2019

A wave of protests, some of them violent, has shaken Hong Kong in response to a law proposed by Lam that would allow the extradition of people to mainland China.

Though Hong Kong is a part of China, the territory has been governed under a legal system known as “one country, two systems” since its return by the British to Beijing in 1997. Opponents warned the extradition bill could threaten Hong Kong’s rule of law and autonomy.

On Saturday, in a dramatic about-face, Lam said she was indefinitely suspending the controversial bill, though she did not take it off the table entirely. She also refused to resign, saying she hoped the public would “give us another chance.”

Protesters on Sunday ― who started gathering in the early afternoon and showed no signs of tiring even as night fell ― said Lam’s actions were inadequate.

“Carrie Lam refused to apologize yesterday. It’s unacceptable,” Catherine Cheung, a 16-year-old demonstrator, told Reuters. “She’s a terrible leader who is full of lies ... I think she’s only delaying the bill now to trick us into calming down.”

(Story continues below)

It literally feels like the entire city has come out to demand Lam’s resignation. How can she possibly stay in the face of this? pic.twitter.com/H1JAH2q2aG — Antony Dapiran (@antd) June 16, 2019

Hong Kongers are back on the streets. This time, many are focused on the police conduct during the last demonstration. Lots of signs saying things like "Stop Violence, We Are Not Rioters" and "Don't Kill Us." pic.twitter.com/sr7FjSRzAX — Daniel Victor (@bydanielvictor) June 16, 2019

Pausing the extradition bill hasn't done much to ease tensions in Hong Kong. Instead, protesters are chanting about several related issues: Police conduct, HK'S leader stepping down, classifying last week's protest as a "riot," and the legal status of arrested protesters. pic.twitter.com/qF47NzPERw — Daniel Victor (@bydanielvictor) June 16, 2019

#HongKong June 16, 2019. This protest is absolutely huge. There are multiple streets parallel to this that are packed with protestors too. Surreal that the majority of people on the mainland probably aren’t aware that this is even happening due to censorship #ExtradationBill pic.twitter.com/HdCIhf8ev0 — Bill Birtles (@billbirtles) June 16, 2019

Hong Kong protesters showed no signs of fatigue, despite this being the third time in just over a week that many have hit the streets. @MattRiversCNN is surrounded by demonstrators in Causeway Bay https://t.co/WhngrmzSQ8 pic.twitter.com/fXMkM9Zt1f — CNN International (@cnni) June 16, 2019

#LIVE: Three hours into the march and the crowd shows no sign of abating, as can be seen in this remarkable birds eye footage https://t.co/Y9Ne9Ncgn0 #extraditionbill pic.twitter.com/ewj1Hf2IJI — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) June 16, 2019

Several thousand people are gathering to pay respect to the Hong Kong protester who died yesterday. They are lighting incense, laying yellow and white flowers and chanting, “We will never forget you!” pic.twitter.com/VPR8fKuc0p — Javier C. Hernández (@HernandezJavier) June 16, 2019

Protesters, who have occupied Harcourt Road, light the major thoroughfare with their mobile phones, yelling: "Withdraw!" pic.twitter.com/w5NVU3F7ew — Chris Lau (@hkchrislau) June 16, 2019

As night falls, out come the lights #HongKong pic.twitter.com/1ge5Dsa5CR — Bill Birtles (@billbirtles) June 16, 2019

The demonstrators wore black and carried white flowers in tribute to a protester who fell to his death on Saturday after hanging a banner protesting the extradition bill from a building near the legislature.

New York Times reporter Daniel Victor said many protesters also carried signs with slogans like “Don’t Kill Us” and “Stop Violence, We Are Not Rioters.”

Hong Kong police have come under scrutiny for their use of violence against demonstrators and journalists last week. Videos showed officers spraying tear gas directly into the faces of demonstrators, shooting them with rubber bullets and beating people with batons.