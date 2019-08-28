I’m protesting because I think any non-democratic country that demonstrates that a significant portion of its population wants democracy deserves it, and should get it. One of the five demands is universal suffrage, and I think implementing this would go a long way in creating a better future for Hong Kong.

When you have millions of people marching in the streets for the same goals, does this not mean something? Especially when we have had marches of 1 and 2 million people, and the population of the city is around 7.5 million; that’s nearly a quarter of the population marching for these demands.

Additionally, watching this situation unfold ― protesters clashing with the police almost daily, police breaching both domestic and international guidelines, China flexing its muscles with the drills in Shenzhen ― reminds me of learning about authoritarian states when I was a high school student. Regardless of whether one thinks this is a battle that can be won or lost, what I learned from history is that what one generation does can lay the foundation for future generations; what one group of people in one part of the world does can lay the foundation for others in other parts of the world.