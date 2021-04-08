Honolulu Police Fatally Shoot 16-Year-Old In Car Chase

A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot by police in Hawaii following a car chase involving a stolen vehicle that was connected to crimes in the area.

Honolulu police fired into a stolen Honda Civic on Monday while pursuing the vehicle, which drove into oncoming traffic and rammed two police cars before crashing into a canal.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday identified 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap as the deceased victim of the shooting. Sykap was the driver of the stolen vehicle, according to local reports, and died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The pursuit began after the Honda Civic, which had been reported stolen over the weekend, was linked to other crimes in the Oahu area including a burglary, a purse snatching and a car theft. Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard said Monday night that the car was also used in an armed robbery 20 minutes before the fatal shooting.

Ballard said officers fired seven to eight shots just before the vehicle crashed into the canal. Three police officers who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative leave during an investigation.

Along with Sykap, police said the car was carrying five other people: four teenagers ranging in age from 14 to 18, and a 22-year-old. All have been arrested.

Ballard said that one officer said he saw what appeared to be a gun on the seat when he approached the Civic, but no weapon was actually found in the vehicle. None of the suspects had guns on them when they were arrested.

Ballard said her department is reviewing police body camera footage of the incident.