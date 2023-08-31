These Designer Lookalike Earrings Are The Best-Kept Secret In Our Office

HuffPost may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
There’s nothing better than a little bling to add a bit of extra glamour to even the most minimal fashion and beauty look. If you like to keep things simple with an everyday earring that adds a hint of glimmer without being too flashy, a chunky hoop earring is an excellent way to do that. It is a bit more captivating than your average small, thin hoop, but is just as devastatingly wearable.
Many major designers have variations on this particular theme, including Celine, Monica Vinader, Sophie Buhai and Bottega Veneta. A surprising number of luxury fashion houses have put their own unique spin on the design, and there’s no denying that it’s having a major high-style moment. Luckily, there happens to be an affordable version of this ultra-popular earring style at Amazon for under $12. It’s chic, well-made and has just the right amount of heft. Best of all, it looks wildly similar to its designer counterparts.
These 20-mm domed hoops are made with high-quality nickel- and lead-free metal that’s been plated with 14-karat gold. And while the earrings may look super substantial, they’re hollow on the inside, which makes them far more lightweight than their solid counterparts, so they’re still ideal for long work days.
These earrings have not gone unnoticed at the HuffPost office. Senior culture editor Erin Evans swears by them. “I love these earrings so much,” she said. “I needed a new everyday pair of earrings and bought these after seeing them on one of the many TikTok fashionistas I follow on the app. They’re affordable and look so chic with any outfit. I wear them to the gym and to dinner, and I get so many compliments. I think something about the chunkiness of them makes me feel really stylish, even when I just have on a workout outfit!”
If you’ve been on the lookout for fresh baubles, we suggest giving these beauties a try. They’re simple enough to satisfy a minimalist’s low-profile requirements but visually weighty and trendy enough for even the flashiest style lover. See what others have to say and pick up a pair for yourself.
Promising reviews:
“These look sooo cute. Why would you pay for designer if this looks exactly the same !! Save yourself some money and get these instead !!” — Johana Tomassian
“They are just like the comments said. The finish is smooth. They have weight but are not heavy. It’s best to use bigger earring backs instead of the ones that are provided in my opinion. Buy them girl!” — Buy them
“Obsessed. These definitely make a statement! Love the shape of these chunky hoops. Not heavy at all!!” — Stephanie Martinez
“Pretty. These chunky earrings are really nice. They aren’t nearly as heavy as they look. The quality is very good and the color is popping! I really enjoy wearing these.” — LaGo
“Obsessed. I am in LOVE with these hoops! I was so worried they wouldn’t work because I do have a round face shape, but I was worried for no reason because I feel amazing in them. They do have some weight but in a good way. My ears feel good wearing these all day!!” — Deborah Cavanaugh