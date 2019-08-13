HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

HuffPost There are lots of hoop earrings on Etsy under $50.

I haven’t met a pair of hoops I haven’t liked. As an infant, I wore tiny hoop earrings almost exclusively and even today there’s a 90% chance that when you bump into me I’ll have a pair dangling from my ears. Even when I’ve strayed and decided to rock a new pair of studs or some bold statement earrings, I always come back to hoops — they’re a classic.

Whether you’re looking for a lightweight, thin hoop, an oversized statement hoop, or a tiny huggie hoop, there’s a hoop out there for everyone. Not sure where to start? Etsy is filled with jewelry designers and artisans — many of whom are women and people of color (shopping from them is a great way to appreciate the origins of the hoop trend) — that offer a variety of sizes, metals and styles for every budget.

We’ve found an assortment of hoop earrings under $50 on Etsy that you can shop now. Take a look, and sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter for more editor-sourced products and reviews.

Take a look below: