13 Stunning Pairs Of Hoop Earrings On Etsy Under $50

We found affordable gold hoops, big hoops, tiny hoops and more earrings on Etsy.

There are lots of hoop earrings on Etsy under $50.

I haven’t met a pair of hoops I haven’t liked. As an infant, I wore tiny hoop earrings almost exclusively and even today there’s a 90% chance that when you bump into me I’ll have a pair dangling from my ears. Even when I’ve strayed and decided to rock a new pair of studs or some bold statement earrings, I always come back to hoops — they’re a classic.

Whether you’re looking for a lightweight, thin hoop, an oversized statement hoop, or a tiny huggie hoop, there’s a hoop out there for everyone. Not sure where to start? Etsy is filled with jewelry designers and artisans — many of whom are women and people of color (shopping from them is a great way to appreciate the origins of the hoop trend) — that offer a variety of sizes, metals and styles for every budget.

We’ve found an assortment of hoop earrings under $50 on Etsy that you can shop now. Take a look, and sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter for more editor-sourced products and reviews.

Take a look below:

1
Tiny, Medium And Classic Hoops In 14-Karat Gold Or Silver
Etsy
Find these earrings starting at $20 from the Darling Jewelry Studio shop on Etsy.
2
10-mm Hoop And Huggie Earrings In Silver, Gold Or Rose Gold
Etsy
Find these earrings starting at $21 from the Trium Jewelry Shop on Etsy.
3
2- To 3.5-Inch Thin Hoop Earrings In Gold
Etsy
Find these earrings starting at $30 from the Tiffany Anne Jewelry shop on Etsy.
4
12- To 30-mm Star Hoop Earrings In Silver Or Gold
Etsy
Find these earrings starting at $27 from the Delicate Layers shop on Etsy.
5
18-mm Chunky Hoop Earrings In Silver
Etsy
Find these earrings starting at $18 from the SeolGold shop on Etsy.
6
2.5- To 3.5-Inch African Fabric Hoop Earrings
Find these earrings starting at $20 from the WC Artistry shop on Etsy.
7
1.5- To 3-Inch Hoop Earrings In Silver
Etsy
Find these earrings starting at $36 from the Hannah Naomi shop on Etsy.
8
2-Inch Hoop Earrings In Gold Or Brass
Etsy
Find these earrings for $48 from the Apseadorn shop on Etsy.
9
2.5-Inch Arc Hoop Earrings In Silver, Gold Or Rose Gold
Etsy
Find these earrings starting at $24 from the Laos Born shop on Etsy.
10
2-Inch Hoop Earrings In Tortoise Shell
Etsy
Find these earrings starting at $30 from the Wink and Flip shop on Etsy.
11
3- To 11-mm Staple Bar Hugging Hoops In Silver
Etsy
Find these earrings starting at $15 from the Virginia Wynne shop on Etsy.
12
2.5-Inch Vintage '80s Bamboo-Style Hoop Earrings In Gold
Etsy
Find these earrings starting at $6 from the I Love To Build Hoops shop on Etsy.
13
5- to 12-mm Hoop And Huggie Earrings In Silver, Gold Or Rose Gold
Find these earrings starting at $10 from the Treasure Imports shop on Etsy.

