HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Don’t brush off this vacuum deal.

Whether you have a to-do list that you love checking off or are more likely to postpone cleaning until you absolutely must fold all your laundry and dust off all your furniture, one thing’s for sure: You need a dependable vacuum.

The vacuum brands that first come to mind, like Dyson and Bissell, can cost a pretty penny. That’s why when we spotted a Hoover vacuum that’s almost half-off, we just had to share it with you.

And this vacuum is definitely “In Its Prime,” as our shopping editors like to say, since it has over 11,000 reviews and a 4.1-star rating.

Unlike the clunky vacuums you might be used to seeing, this model is supposed to be compact and lightweight. It’s less than 10 pounds, meaning you can carry it around easily and it’s ideal if you’re in a small space.

You won’t have to worry about tripping over cords to clean with this Hoover vacuum, either — it’s cordless, using interchangeable lithium-ion batteries. Plus, it has a battery gauge to know how much power you have left and buttons on the handle (which can be pushed down so you don’t have to move everything around) that won’t be hard to reach.

The other features that we’re eyeing include its edge-cleaning bristles, which can collect pet hair from the furriest members of your family, and the “WindTunnel” with the right suction. This vacuum also can work on carpet and hard floors.