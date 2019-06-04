Trump White House Stonewalls Dems' Mueller Followup, Telling Hope Hicks Not To Cooperate

The White House continued on Tuesday to stonewall House Democrats’ investigation into allegations raised in Robert Mueller’s special counsel report, instructing former White House employees Hope Hicks and Annie Donaldson not to turn over records in response to a congressional subpoena.

President Donald Trump, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) said Tuesday, has “no lawful basis for preventing these witnesses from complying with our request.” He said federal law makes clear that the documents they requested were “no longer covered by executive privilege, if they ever were.”

Nadler said that Hicks “has agreed to turn over some documents” connected to her time on the Trump campaign. The White House previously blocked former White House counsel Don McGahn from testifying before Congress about his dealings with Trump, including the time McGahn was prepared to quit because Trump wanted him to fire Mueller.

Hicks worked closely with Trump throughout his campaign and in the White House, while Donaldson was an aide to McGahn who took extensive notes about Trump’s reactions to the Mueller investigation.

Nadler’s committee will hold a hearing on Monday focused on Trump’s potential obstruction of justice featuring former Richard Nixon White House Counsel John Dean as well as former federal prosecutors.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.