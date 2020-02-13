Hope Hicks To Return To White House As Senior Adviser

ASSOCIATED PRESS Former White House communications director Hope Hicks departs after a closed-door interview with the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on June 19, 2019.

Hope Hicks, a former top aide to President Donald Trump, will return to the White House in a new role in the coming weeks.

She will serve as counselor to the president and senior adviser reporting to Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham confirmed to HuffPost.

Details are still being worked out, but Hicks is likely to start her new job early next month, Grisham said.

Hicks, 31, served as White House communications director from September 2017 until her resignation in March 2018. After leaving the White House, she took a job as the chief communications officer at Fox.

A day before announcing her departure in February 2018, Hicks testified before a House committee investigating Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election that her job sometimes required her to tell “white lies” on behalf of the president.

She insisted, however, after reportedly consulting with her legal team for an extended period of time that she did not lie about any matters related to Russian interference.

